15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Galway GAA Statement On The Passing Of Tom Lenihan

By Sport GBFM
November 6, 2017

Time posted: 1:13 pm

Galway GAA is saddened at the passing of the great Tom Lenihan.

Tom served his Club and his County with great distinction and he leaves a lasting legacy.

On behalf of all involved in Galway GAA I offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to Tom’s wife Agnes and family Michael, Maureen (Boston), Tom and Deirdre and his extended family and friends.

Is mór ár brón, Tom Lenihan imithe ár shlí na fírinne. Uaigneach muid ná an chailleach béara, slán a chara  agus ar dheis Lámh Dé, go raibh a Anam Uasal Dílis

 

Tom Lenihan (Lakeview, Claregalway, Co Galway). 3rd Nov 2017;

(Peacefully). Lovingly regretted by his devoted wife Agnes (Kelly), family Michael and Maureen (Boston), Tom and Deirdre (Claregalway), son in law Brian (Gaughan), daughter in law Sheila Jordan – Lenihan and a large extended family, adored grandchildren and many GAA colleagues and friends.

Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway on this (Monday) evening from 5-00 o’c. with Removal at 8.30 o’c. to adjoining church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 o’c, with Burial in Claregalway Cemetery.

print
Sport
Claregalway wins epic County Intermediate Football Final
Go ahead for new Claregalway Educate Together school despite objections
November 6, 2017
Connacht FA Youth Cup & Shield Results
November 6, 2017
Claregalway wins epic County Intermediate Football Final
November 6, 2017
Galway GAA Hurling Fixtures For Next Weekend

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

November 6, 2017
Gort native named European Young Chef of the Year
November 6, 2017
Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald to visit Galway tomorrow

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline