Galway GAA Statement On The Passing Of Tom Lenihan

Galway GAA is saddened at the passing of the great Tom Lenihan.

Tom served his Club and his County with great distinction and he leaves a lasting legacy.

On behalf of all involved in Galway GAA I offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to Tom’s wife Agnes and family Michael, Maureen (Boston), Tom and Deirdre and his extended family and friends.

Is mór ár brón, Tom Lenihan imithe ár shlí na fírinne. Uaigneach muid ná an chailleach béara, slán a chara agus ar dheis Lámh Dé, go raibh a Anam Uasal Dílis

Tom Lenihan (Lakeview, Claregalway, Co Galway). 3rd Nov 2017;

(Peacefully). Lovingly regretted by his devoted wife Agnes (Kelly), family Michael and Maureen (Boston), Tom and Deirdre (Claregalway), son in law Brian (Gaughan), daughter in law Sheila Jordan – Lenihan and a large extended family, adored grandchildren and many GAA colleagues and friends.

Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway on this (Monday) evening from 5-00 o’c. with Removal at 8.30 o’c. to adjoining church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 o’c, with Burial in Claregalway Cemetery.