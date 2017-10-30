15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway GAA Results

October 30, 2017

McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
Ballinderreen 1-14 Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-13

Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship Senior A Relegation
Loughrea 1-19 Turloughmore 1-17

Quarter Final Replay
Liam Mellows 1-11 Clarinbridge 0-12

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Relegation Semi-Final
An Cheathrú Rua 1-12 Micheal Breathnach 1-10

WERS Waste U16 Football Division 2 Championship Final
Caltra 3-9 Clifden / Renvyle 1-7

Division 4 League
Oranmore-Maree 1-16 Clifden 1-15

Gullane’s Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Sylane 0-15 Craughwell 1-10

WERS Waste U12 Football Group 2 Shield Final
Mountbellew/Moylough 6-8 Caherlistrane 2-2

WERS Waste U12 Football Group 3 Shield Final
Oranmore-Maree 1-11 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-9

Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Loughrea 2-19 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 2-9
Rahoon-Newcastle 0-12 Kilbeacanty 0-11

Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West Quarter Finals
Salthill-Knocknacarra 5-11 Oughterard 0-9
Barna 1-16 St Michael’s 1-7

U 21 A Football Championship North Quarter Finals
Mountbellew/Moylough 5-15 Monivea-Abbey 1-5
Caherlistrane 1-15 Tuam Stars 2-7

U21 B Football Championship – North Round One
Glenamaddy 1-17 Dunmore MacHales 0-14
Killererin 3-4 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-9
Williamstown 4-11 Athenry 1-6
St Gabriel’s 1-16 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-7
Headford 1-15 St Brendan’s 1-9

Car Parts Warehouse Minor B County Football Final
Oranmore-Maree 3-13 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 2-7

Pier Head Minor B Hurling Championship Final
Killimordaly 2-11 Killimor 1-14

