Galway GAA Results

McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
Ballinderreen 1-14 Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-13
Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship Senior A Relegation
Loughrea 1-19 Turloughmore 1-17
Quarter Final Replay
Liam Mellows 1-11 Clarinbridge 0-12
Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Relegation Semi-Final
An Cheathrú Rua 1-12 Micheal Breathnach 1-10
WERS Waste U16 Football Division 2 Championship Final
Caltra 3-9 Clifden / Renvyle 1-7
Division 4 League
Oranmore-Maree 1-16 Clifden 1-15
Gullane’s Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Sylane 0-15 Craughwell 1-10
WERS Waste U12 Football Group 2 Shield Final
Mountbellew/Moylough 6-8 Caherlistrane 2-2
WERS Waste U12 Football Group 3 Shield Final
Oranmore-Maree 1-11 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-9
Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Loughrea 2-19 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 2-9
Rahoon-Newcastle 0-12 Kilbeacanty 0-11
Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West Quarter Finals
Salthill-Knocknacarra 5-11 Oughterard 0-9
Barna 1-16 St Michael’s 1-7
U 21 A Football Championship North Quarter Finals
Mountbellew/Moylough 5-15 Monivea-Abbey 1-5
Caherlistrane 1-15 Tuam Stars 2-7
U21 B Football Championship – North Round One
Glenamaddy 1-17 Dunmore MacHales 0-14
Killererin 3-4 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-9
Williamstown 4-11 Athenry 1-6
St Gabriel’s 1-16 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-7
Headford 1-15 St Brendan’s 1-9
Car Parts Warehouse Minor B County Football Final
Oranmore-Maree 3-13 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 2-7
Pier Head Minor B Hurling Championship Final
Killimordaly 2-11 Killimor 1-14