The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway GAA Results

By Sport GBFM
October 16, 2017

Time posted: 6:03 am

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship Final

Corofin 2-14 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-10

 

Car Parts Warehouse Minor A County Football Final

Claregalway 3-12 Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-9

 

Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Finals

Killimordaly 1-19 St Thomas 2-15

Portumna 4-21 Castlegar 2-19

Clarinbridge 2-14 Tommy Larkins 1-13

Cappataggle 3-17 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-10

 

WERS Waste U16 Football Division 2 Championship Semi-Final

Clifden / Renvyle 2-9 Athenry 2-4

 

WERS Waste U16 Football Division 3 Championship Final

Cortoon Shamrocks 5-21 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-4

 

WERS Waste U14 Football Division 2 Div 2 A Shield Final Replay

Mícheál Breathnach 6-11 Oughterard 2-8

 

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1

Shield Semi-Final

Carnmore 2-15 Castlegar 2-12

Cup Semi-Final

Athenry 1-20 Kilconieron 1-10

 

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1

Shield Semi-Final

Craughwell 4-9 Kinvara 1-16

Ardrahan 1-12 Cappataggle 1-10

 

Cup Semi-Final

Moycullen 1-15 Oranmore-Maree 1-13

 

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1

Semi-Final

Mountbellew/Moylough 4-14 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 4-10

 

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1

Shield Semi-Final

Annaghdown W/O Pádraig Pearses

 

Division 1 League Round 9

St. James 2-13 Menlough 2-6

Salthill-Knocknacarra 3-11 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-7

Killanin 5-8 Tuam Stars 1-9

 

Division 2 League Round 7

Kilkerrin-Clonberne 2-10 An Cheathrú Rua 1-10

Annaghdown 5-9 Monivea-Abbey 1-6

St Michael’s 2-18 Cárna-Caiseal 2-11

 

Division 3 League

Round 5

Oileáin Árainn 0-13 Dunmore MacHales 0-8

Round 7

Barna 0-13 An Spidéal 1-9

Round 9

Kilconly 2-13 Athenry 2-9

 

Division 4 League

Round 8

St Brendan’s W/O Annaghdown

 

McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-final

Ballinderreen 2-15 Rahoon-Newcastle 1-12

Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-14 Oranmore-Maree 1-9

 

Relegation

Kilbeacanty 2-20 Clarinbridge 2-9

 

Gullane’s Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Tommy Larkins 3-9 Sarsfields 0-13

 

Car Parts Warehouse Co. Junior Football Championship Final

St. Gabriels 0-12 An Fhairche – Clonbur 0-9

 

WERS Waste Under 12 Football Group 1 League Final Replay

Caherlistrane 2-10 Corofin 2-3

 

Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final Replay

Pádraig Pearses 1-17 Ballinderreen 1-15

 

Car Parts Warehouse Co. Junior B Football Championship Final

Pádraig Pearses 2-8 Oughterard 2-5

 

Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship 1/4 Final

Kilbeacanty 1-14 Sylane 1-11

Loughrea 3-9 Turloughmore 0-14

