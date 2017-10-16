Galway GAA Results

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship Final
Corofin 2-14 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-10
Car Parts Warehouse Minor A County Football Final
Claregalway 3-12 Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-9
Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Finals
Killimordaly 1-19 St Thomas 2-15
Portumna 4-21 Castlegar 2-19
Clarinbridge 2-14 Tommy Larkins 1-13
Cappataggle 3-17 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-10
WERS Waste U16 Football Division 2 Championship Semi-Final
Clifden / Renvyle 2-9 Athenry 2-4
WERS Waste U16 Football Division 3 Championship Final
Cortoon Shamrocks 5-21 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-4
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 2 Div 2 A Shield Final Replay
Mícheál Breathnach 6-11 Oughterard 2-8
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Shield Semi-Final
Carnmore 2-15 Castlegar 2-12
Cup Semi-Final
Athenry 1-20 Kilconieron 1-10
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1
Shield Semi-Final
Craughwell 4-9 Kinvara 1-16
Ardrahan 1-12 Cappataggle 1-10
Cup Semi-Final
Moycullen 1-15 Oranmore-Maree 1-13
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1
Semi-Final
Mountbellew/Moylough 4-14 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 4-10
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1
Shield Semi-Final
Annaghdown W/O Pádraig Pearses
Division 1 League Round 9
St. James 2-13 Menlough 2-6
Salthill-Knocknacarra 3-11 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-7
Killanin 5-8 Tuam Stars 1-9
Division 2 League Round 7
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 2-10 An Cheathrú Rua 1-10
Annaghdown 5-9 Monivea-Abbey 1-6
St Michael’s 2-18 Cárna-Caiseal 2-11
Division 3 League
Round 5
Oileáin Árainn 0-13 Dunmore MacHales 0-8
Round 7
Barna 0-13 An Spidéal 1-9
Round 9
Kilconly 2-13 Athenry 2-9
Division 4 League
Round 8
St Brendan’s W/O Annaghdown
McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-final
Ballinderreen 2-15 Rahoon-Newcastle 1-12
Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-14 Oranmore-Maree 1-9
Relegation
Kilbeacanty 2-20 Clarinbridge 2-9
Gullane’s Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Tommy Larkins 3-9 Sarsfields 0-13
Car Parts Warehouse Co. Junior Football Championship Final
St. Gabriels 0-12 An Fhairche – Clonbur 0-9
WERS Waste Under 12 Football Group 1 League Final Replay
Caherlistrane 2-10 Corofin 2-3
Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final Replay
Pádraig Pearses 1-17 Ballinderreen 1-15
Car Parts Warehouse Co. Junior B Football Championship Final
Pádraig Pearses 2-8 Oughterard 2-5
Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship 1/4 Final
Kilbeacanty 1-14 Sylane 1-11
Loughrea 3-9 Turloughmore 0-14