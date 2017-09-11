15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway GAA Results

By Sport GBFM
September 11, 2017

Time posted: 11:23 am

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals

Monivea-Abbey 3-9 Tuam Stars 1-10

Mountbellew/Moylough 3-20 St. James 0-10

Corofin 4-13 Moycullen 2-8

Annaghdown 3-13 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 0-10

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Relegation Quarter Finals

Killererin 1-7 Barna 0-8

Killanin 3-18 An Cheathru Rua 3-10

Milltown 2-12 Kilconly 0-13 (Prelim Quarter Final)

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Finals

Claregalway 3-13 An Spidéal 0-12

Williamstown 2-7 Oranmore-Maree 1-9

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Intermediate Football Relegation Final

Clifden 2-14 Ballinasloe 2-6

WERS Waste U14 Football Division 3 Semi-Finals

Caltra 4-5 Menlough 1-10

Craughwell 7-10 Killererin 1-3

WERS Waste U14 Football Division 4

Milltown 6-3 An Fhairche – Clonbur 4-5

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1

Kilconieron 5-20 Michael Cusacks 3-8

Loughrea 1-18 Castlegar 1-7

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2

Turloughmore 4-5 Carnmore 1-6

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1

Oranmore-Maree 1-15 Sarsfields 2-12

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2

Ardrahan 3-9 Gort 1-10

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2

Mullagh/Kiltormer 4-9 Liam Mellows 1-10

Killimordaly 5-12 Rahoon-Newcastle 2-13

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2

St Thomas 8-10 Ballinderreen 2-6

WERS Waste U15 Football Division 2 B Shield Final

An Spidéal 2-9 Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 1-4

Gullane’s Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship

St Thomas 1-11 Ballygar 1-9

Sarsfields 3-5 Micheal Breathnach 1-10

Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 4-12 Gort 1-12

WERS Waste U13 Football Division 2 A Shield Final

Clarinbridge 4-7 Monivea-Abbey 2-6

Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West Semi-Final

Renvyle 4-9 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-9

WERS Waste U12 Football Group 9 Shield Final

Claregalway 3-5 Menlough 3-3

WERS Waste Under 12 Football Group 1

Mountbellew/Moylough 4-6 Headford 3-7

Corofin 3-4 Annaghdown 2-6

Caherlistrane 3-10 Tuam Stars 0-3

Ard Ri Hotel Junior A Football Championship North Semi-Final

Corofin 6-11 Athenry 2-7

Car Parts Warehouse Junior A Football Championship West Semi-Final

Barna 2-10 Fr Griffins/ire g 2-9

Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship

Ballinderreen 0-21 Cappataggle 0-8

Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-15 Portumna 1-12

Pádraig Pearses 1-14 Beagh 1-11

Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2

Menlo Emmetts 1-20 Meelick-Eyrecourt 3-9

Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3

Kilbeacanty 6-15 An Spidal 1-9

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2

Killimordaly 2-6 Cappataggle 0-1

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3

Bearna-Na Forbacha 2-6 St Thomas 1-5

Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North

Claregalway 0-16 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-12

Gullane’s Hotel Junior C1 Hurling Championship

Annaghdown 1-13 Oranmore-Maree 0-15

Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Turloughmore 3-16 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 0-7

Athenry 4-17 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-10

Castlegar 4-24 Meelick-Eyrecourt 2-26

Clarinbridge 0-14 Ballygar 1-8

Pier Head Minor B Hurling Championship

Portumna 2-13 Craughwell 0-11

Killimordaly 1-16 Pdraig Pearses 2-7

Killimor 1-12 St Thomas 1-9

Moycullen 3-16 Mullagh/Kiltormer 1-8

Pier Head Minor B1 Hurling Championship

Oranmore-Maree 2-13 Tommy Larkins 2-12

Ahascragh/Fohenagh 2-14 Sylane 1-12

Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 3-17 Ballinderreen 0-1

Carnmore 5-4 Abbeyknockmoy 0-11

print
Sport
More time needed to complete extension of Headford housing estate
September 11, 2017
An exciting evening awaits at the Semi-Finals of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby
September 11, 2017
Weekend Club Football Results
September 8, 2017
O’Halloran back in Connacht starting team for historic clash with Southern Kings

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 11, 2017
More time needed to complete extension of Headford housing estate
September 11, 2017
Up to 30 new healthcare jobs in Galway

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline