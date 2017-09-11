Galway GAA Results

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals
Monivea-Abbey 3-9 Tuam Stars 1-10
Mountbellew/Moylough 3-20 St. James 0-10
Corofin 4-13 Moycullen 2-8
Annaghdown 3-13 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 0-10
Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Relegation Quarter Finals
Killererin 1-7 Barna 0-8
Killanin 3-18 An Cheathru Rua 3-10
Milltown 2-12 Kilconly 0-13 (Prelim Quarter Final)
Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Finals
Claregalway 3-13 An Spidéal 0-12
Williamstown 2-7 Oranmore-Maree 1-9
Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Intermediate Football Relegation Final
Clifden 2-14 Ballinasloe 2-6
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 3 Semi-Finals
Caltra 4-5 Menlough 1-10
Craughwell 7-10 Killererin 1-3
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 4
Milltown 6-3 An Fhairche – Clonbur 4-5
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Kilconieron 5-20 Michael Cusacks 3-8
Loughrea 1-18 Castlegar 1-7
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2
Turloughmore 4-5 Carnmore 1-6
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1
Oranmore-Maree 1-15 Sarsfields 2-12
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2
Ardrahan 3-9 Gort 1-10
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2
Mullagh/Kiltormer 4-9 Liam Mellows 1-10
Killimordaly 5-12 Rahoon-Newcastle 2-13
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2
St Thomas 8-10 Ballinderreen 2-6
WERS Waste U15 Football Division 2 B Shield Final
An Spidéal 2-9 Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 1-4
Gullane’s Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship
St Thomas 1-11 Ballygar 1-9
Sarsfields 3-5 Micheal Breathnach 1-10
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 4-12 Gort 1-12
WERS Waste U13 Football Division 2 A Shield Final
Clarinbridge 4-7 Monivea-Abbey 2-6
Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West Semi-Final
Renvyle 4-9 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-9
WERS Waste U12 Football Group 9 Shield Final
Claregalway 3-5 Menlough 3-3
WERS Waste Under 12 Football Group 1
Mountbellew/Moylough 4-6 Headford 3-7
Corofin 3-4 Annaghdown 2-6
Caherlistrane 3-10 Tuam Stars 0-3
Ard Ri Hotel Junior A Football Championship North Semi-Final
Corofin 6-11 Athenry 2-7
Car Parts Warehouse Junior A Football Championship West Semi-Final
Barna 2-10 Fr Griffins/ire g 2-9
Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship
Ballinderreen 0-21 Cappataggle 0-8
Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-15 Portumna 1-12
Pádraig Pearses 1-14 Beagh 1-11
Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2
Menlo Emmetts 1-20 Meelick-Eyrecourt 3-9
Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3
Kilbeacanty 6-15 An Spidal 1-9
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2
Killimordaly 2-6 Cappataggle 0-1
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3
Bearna-Na Forbacha 2-6 St Thomas 1-5
Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North
Claregalway 0-16 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-12
Gullane’s Hotel Junior C1 Hurling Championship
Annaghdown 1-13 Oranmore-Maree 0-15
Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Turloughmore 3-16 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 0-7
Athenry 4-17 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-10
Castlegar 4-24 Meelick-Eyrecourt 2-26
Clarinbridge 0-14 Ballygar 1-8
Pier Head Minor B Hurling Championship
Portumna 2-13 Craughwell 0-11
Killimordaly 1-16 Pdraig Pearses 2-7
Killimor 1-12 St Thomas 1-9
Moycullen 3-16 Mullagh/Kiltormer 1-8
Pier Head Minor B1 Hurling Championship
Oranmore-Maree 2-13 Tommy Larkins 2-12
Ahascragh/Fohenagh 2-14 Sylane 1-12
Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 3-17 Ballinderreen 0-1
Carnmore 5-4 Abbeyknockmoy 0-11