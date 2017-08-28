Galway GAA Results

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 2-12 Kilconly 1-11
Moycullen 1-11 Killanin 0-13
Tuam Stars 1-13 Caherlistrane 1-10
St. James 2-9 Micheal Breathnach 0-12
Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Intermediate Football Championship
An Spidéal 2-13 Oughterard 0-14
Dunmore MacHales 2-13 St Brendan’s 0-3
Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Intermediate Football Relegation
Carna-Caiseal 2-16 Ballinasloe 3-8
Athenry 2-13 Clifden 1-12
Senior Hurling League
Craughwell 3-21 Sarsfields 0-15
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 4
Kinvara 8-12 Milltown 6-5
Division 1 League
Mountbellew/Moylough 2-17 Milltown 0-11
WERS Waste U15 Football Division 2 B
Micheal Breathnach 6-19 Oughterard 3-15
WERS Waste U13 Football Division 1B
Oranmore-Maree 3-9 St. James 4-5
WERS Waste U13 Football Division 2 A
Clarinbridge 4-9 Mountbellew/Moylough 2-7
Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West
An Fhairche – Clonbur 4-7 Renvyle 2-2
WERS Waste U12 Football Group 5
Ballinasloe 4-13 Monivea-Abbey 0-5
WERS Waste Under 12 Football Group 1
Mountbellew/Moylough 4-14 Corofin 2-8
Caherlistrane 7-4 Headford 3-3
Car Parts Warehouse Junior A Football Championship West
Na Piarsaigh 2-14 An Cheathru Rua 1-11
Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship
Killimordaly 1-22 Carnmore 2-11
Kiltormer 1-11 Mullagh 0-12
Pádraig Pearses 3-13 Beagh 0-22
Car Parts Warehouse Junior B Football Championship West
Oileáin Arainn 3-10 Clifden 1-9
Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2
Sylane 5-13 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 3-7
Kinvara 1-0 Ballinasloe 0-0
Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3
Sarsfields 2-15 Tommy Larkins 1-9
Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North
Claregalway 2-12 St Brendan’s 0-10
Glenamaddy 3-15 Loughrea 2-5
Ard Ri Hotel Minor A Football Championship – North
Annaghdown 2-9 Glenamaddy 1-9
Car Parts Warehouse Minor A Football Championship – West
Barna 3-14 Moycullen 2-6