The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway GAA Results

By Sport GBFM
July 17, 2017

Time posted: 6:24 am

WERS Waste U16 Football Division 1 North
Ballinasloe 3-12 Dunmore MacHales 3-7

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U16 A1 Hurling Championship
Castlegar 4-19 Padraig Pearses 1-13

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U16 C Hurling Championship
Ballinderreen 7-17 Tuam 0-1

Division 2 League
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-13 Carna-Caiseal 1-5
Monivea-Abbey 1-10 Oughterard 0-11
An Cheathru Rua 2-13 Caltra 0-6
Micheal Breathnach 0-13 Moycullen 1-8

Division 3 League
Claregalway 2-12 An Spidéal 1-12
Oileáin Arainn 1-11 Corofin 0-11

Division 4 League
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 1-13 Glenamaddy 0-14

McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2
Rahoon-Newcastle 2-13 Annaghdown 1-9

Gullanes Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Sylane 3-20 Turloughmore 1-16

Gullanes Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3
Tommy Larkins 4-16 Kinvara 1-10

WERS Waste U13 Football Division 1B
Barna 6-7 Oughterard 3-7

WERS Waste U13 Football Division 2 B
An Spidéal 6-7 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 3-3
St Michael’s 2-8 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-3

Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West
Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-13 St Michael’s 1-6
Micháel Breathnach 3-5 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 1-5

Junior Football Championship North
Milltown 1-10 Tuam Stars 3-3

WERS Waste U12 Football Group 4
Claregalway 6-9 Salthill-Knocknacarra 4-10

WERS Waste U12 Football Group 5
Monivea-Abbey 2-7 Kinvara 2-3

WERS Waste U12 Football Group 6
Killererin 3-7 Cortoon Shamrocks 2-5

Car Parts Warehouse Junior A Football Championship West
An Cheathrú Rua 4-6 Fr Griffins/Eire Og 1-14

Junior A Football Championship North
Caltra 2-9 Athenry 0-12

Gullanes Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1
Mullagh 3-15 Abbeyknockmoy 2-13

Gullanes Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2
Craughwell 0-0 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-0

Gullanes Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3
Carnmore 3-15 Annaghdown 1-8

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U13 A Hurling Championship
Turloughmore 2-6 Loughrea 1-5

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U13 A1 Hurling Championship
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 5-8 Ardrahan 1-3

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U13 B Hurling Championship
Liam Mellows 5-11 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-3
Gort 6-7 Sylane 2-6
Cois Fharraige 6-3 Tommy Larkins 2-1

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U13 B1 Hurling Championship
Kinvara 4-6 Meelick-Eyrecourt 2-4
Rahoon-Newcastle 2-9 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 2-5
Mountbellew/Moylough 4-6 Ballinderreen 3-0
Abbeyknockmoy 7-1 Mullagh/Kiltormer 5-7

Gullanes Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2
Turloughmore 7-21 Ballinasloe 2-4
Kinvara 8-13 Sylane 1-14
Meelick-Eyrecourt 4-13 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 2-3

Gullanes Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3
Kilnadeema-Leitrim 1-15 Sarsfields 0-12
Tommy Larkins 0-0 Liam Mellows 0-0

Division 7 (North)
St Brendan’s 2-9 Caherlistrane 1-10

Minor C Football Championship – North
Cortoon Shamrocks 4-10 Kilconly 3-12

