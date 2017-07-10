Galway GAA Results

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Loughrea 0-21 Mullagh 0-20
Craughwell 4-19 Tommy Larkins 1-14
Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2
St Thomas 1-21 Portumna 1-14
Sarsfields 3-17 Turloughmore 0-11
Gort 2-11 Padraig Pearses 2-10
Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1
Clarinbridge 0-16 Beagh 0-11
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 3-26 Carnmore 0-14
Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2
Moycullen 3-15 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 1-10
Athenry 1-18 Abbeyknockmoy 0-15
WERS Waste U16 Football Division 1 West
Salthill-Knocknacarra 5-12 Oranmore-Maree 1-11
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U16 B Hurling Championship
Kilconieron 3-15 Sylane 3-13
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 1 North
Mountbellew/Moylough 8-10 Dunmore MacHales 1-9
Monivea-Abbey 7-12 Loughrea 2-6
Corofin 10-9 Athenry 1-3
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 1 West
Moycullen 6-11 Barna 2-9
St. James 4-13 Claregalway 1-5
Oranmore-Maree 8-15 Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 0-11
WERS Waste U14 Football Division 2 North
St. Gabriels 4-12 Headford 0-8
McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
Meelick-Eyrecourt 6-13 Clarinbridge 1-13
Kinvara 2-11 Kilconieron 1-14
McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2
Ballinderreen 4-15 An Spideal 2-14
Gullane’s Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 2-20 Ballygar 3-16
Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1
Kiltormer 2-16 Padraig Pearses 2-13
Ballinasloe 1-19 Abbeyknockmoy 0-12
Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2
Ballinderreen 1-12 Killimordaly 1-10
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U13 A1 Hurling Championship
Ardrahan 5-7 Oranmore-Maree 4-6
Ballinasloe 2-13 Carnmore 3-4
Moycullen 1-6 Michael Cusacks 1-5
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U13 B Hurling Championship
Sylane 1-11 Liam Mellows 0-6
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U13 B1 Hurling Championship
Mullagh/Kiltormer 3-6 Kinvara 1-4
Mountbellew/Moylough 4-4 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 1-5
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1
Padraig Pearses 1-11 Athenry 2-2
Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3
Kilbeacanty 2-19 Tommy Larkins 1-6
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West)
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 1-11 Na Piarsaigh 0-10
Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West)
St Michael’s 1-14 Oughterard 1-8
Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West)
An Cheathru Rua 5-11 An Fhairche – Clonbur 2-11
Division 5 (North)
Headford 3-9 Glinsk 0-9
Division 6 (North)
Claregalway W/O Caltra