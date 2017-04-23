Galway GAA Gaelic Football Results

County Leagues

Division 4

Oranmore/Maree 2-21 Annaghdown 0-9

John Dunne Cup Semi-Final

St. James 1-20 Tuam Stars 1-16 A. E. T.

St. James play the winners of the other Semi-Final An Cheathru Rua or Barna in the Final.

Cahill Cup Semi-Final

Menlough 1-15 Williamstown 1-10

Menlough play the winners of the other Semi-final Arainn or Athenry in the Final.

West GPC:

Leagues:

Division 5

Salthill/Knocknacarra 3-14 Leitir Mór 4-10

North GPC:

Leagues:

Division 6

Williamstown 3-9 Kilkerrin/Clonberne 1-13

Division 7

Caherlistrane 4-9 Killererin 1-10

Minor League:

Caherlistrane 3-10 Tuam Stars 1-10