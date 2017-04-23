Galway GAA Gaelic Football Results

County Leagues
Division 4
Oranmore/Maree 2-21 Annaghdown 0-9
John Dunne Cup Semi-Final
St. James 1-20 Tuam Stars 1-16 A. E. T.
St. James play the winners of the other Semi-Final An Cheathru Rua or Barna in the Final.
Cahill Cup Semi-Final
Menlough 1-15 Williamstown 1-10
Menlough play the winners of the other Semi-final Arainn or Athenry in the Final.
West GPC:
Leagues:
Division 5
Salthill/Knocknacarra 3-14 Leitir Mór 4-10
North GPC:
Leagues:
Division 6
Williamstown 3-9 Kilkerrin/Clonberne 1-13
Division 7
Caherlistrane 4-9 Killererin 1-10
Minor League:
Caherlistrane 3-10 Tuam Stars 1-10