Galway GAA – Gaelic Football Fixtures For Weekend

(All First Named Teams Are At Home Unless Stated Otherwise)

28-10-2017 (Sat)

U21 B Football Championship – North

(ET if Necessary)

Round 1 – 12 Noon

Glenamaddy v Dunmore MacHales

Caltra v Menlough

Round 1 – 4pm

St Gabriel’s v Cortoon Shamrocks

Killererin v Kilkerrin-Clonberne

St Brendan’s v Headford

Athenry v Williamstown

Car Parts Warehouse Minor B County Football Final

Pearse Stadium – 3:45

Oranmore-Maree v Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir

Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West Quarter Final

(ET if Necessary)

12:00

Oughterard v Salthill-Knocknacarra

4:00

Barna v St Michael’s

U21 A Football Championship North

(ET if Necessary)

Quarter Final – 1:00

Mountbellew/Moylough v Monivea-Abbey

U21 A Football Championship North

Quarter Final – 4:00



(ET if Necessary)

Claregalway v Annaghdown

Tuam Stars v Caherlistrane

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Relegation Semi-Final

Pearse Stadium – 2:00

(ET if Necessary)

Mícheál Breathnach v An Cheathrú Rua

29-10-2017 (Sun)

U21 B Football Championship – North

Round 1 – 1:00

(ET if Necessary)

Ballinasloe v Milltown

Division 4 League

Round 9

Oranmore – 2:00

Oranmore-Maree v Clifden

30-10-2017 (Mon)

Ard Ri Hotel Minor C Football Championship North Final

(ET if Necessary)

Tuam Stadium – 2:00

Kilconly v Cortoon Shamrocks

Keogh Accountancy Group U21 B Football Championship – West

Round 1 – 3:00



(ET if Necessary)

St. James v An Cheathrú Rua

Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir v An Fhairche – Clonbur

Division 3 League

Round 7 – 2:00

Headford v Corofin

Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West

Quarter Final – 3:00



(ET if Necessary)

Mícheál Breathnach v Killanin