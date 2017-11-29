15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
November 29, 2017

Time posted: 12:24 pm

Fri 01 Dec
Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Headford, (Shield Final), Headford V Milltown 20:15, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Sat 02 Dec
Senior Football Relegation, Venue: The Prairie, (Final Play off), Kilconly V Micheál Breathnach 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Division 3 League, Venue: Inis Mór, (Round 9), Oileáin Arainn V An Spidéal 13:00, Ref: Mairtin Gríofa
Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Monivea-Abbey V Menlough 14:00, Ref: PJ Rabbitte
U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 2a), Loughrea V Turloughmore 14:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2a), Castlegar V Clarinbridge 14:00, Ref: John McDonagh
U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2b), Cappataggle V Ardrahan 14:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
U 21 A Football Championship North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Semi Final ), Mountbellew/Moylough V Corofin 14:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U21 B Hurling Championship , Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Portumna 14:00, Ref: James Lundon
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 2a), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 14:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 2a), Kilconieron V Killimor 14:00, Ref: Joe Larkin
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 2b), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Oranmore-Maree 14:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2b), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Carnmore 14:00, Ref: Sean Moran

Sun 03 Dec
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Gort V Liam Mellows 14:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2b), Athenry V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: Ger O Connor
U 21 A Football Championship North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Semi Final), Caherlistrane V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Quarter Final), Glenamaddy/Glinsk V St. Gabriels 11:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

print
Sport
NUI Galway researcher receives award for mastectomy research
November 29, 2017
Galway City Council Sports Club Grants Scheme 2017 Allocations
November 29, 2017
County Senior Hurling Final Preview – Unfinished Business For Gort After Last Year’s Defeat
November 29, 2017
Claregalway Ladies AGM

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

November 29, 2017
NUI Galway researcher receives award for mastectomy research
November 29, 2017
Galway West TDs unanimously support Connemara Greenway

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline