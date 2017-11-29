Galway GAA Fixtures

Fri 01 Dec

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Headford, (Shield Final), Headford V Milltown 20:15, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Sat 02 Dec

Senior Football Relegation, Venue: The Prairie, (Final Play off), Kilconly V Micheál Breathnach 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 3 League, Venue: Inis Mór, (Round 9), Oileáin Arainn V An Spidéal 13:00, Ref: Mairtin Gríofa

Ard Ri Hotel Division 7 (North), Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Monivea-Abbey V Menlough 14:00, Ref: PJ Rabbitte

U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 2a), Loughrea V Turloughmore 14:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2a), Castlegar V Clarinbridge 14:00, Ref: John McDonagh

U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2b), Cappataggle V Ardrahan 14:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

U 21 A Football Championship North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Semi Final ), Mountbellew/Moylough V Corofin 14:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

U21 B Hurling Championship , Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Portumna 14:00, Ref: James Lundon

U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 2a), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 14:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 2a), Kilconieron V Killimor 14:00, Ref: Joe Larkin

U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 2b), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Oranmore-Maree 14:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2b), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Carnmore 14:00, Ref: Sean Moran

Sun 03 Dec

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Gort V Liam Mellows 14:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2b), Athenry V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: Ger O Connor

U 21 A Football Championship North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Semi Final), Caherlistrane V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Quarter Final), Glenamaddy/Glinsk V St. Gabriels 11:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey