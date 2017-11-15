Galway GAA Fixtures

Thu 16 Nov
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park , (Cup Final), Ballygar V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Sat 18 Nov
Division 2 League, Venue: Moycullen, (Final ), Oughterard V Annaghdown 14:00, Ref: James Molloy
U21 A Hurling Championship , Venue: Kinvara, (Round1), Clarinbridge V Ardrahan 14:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Barnaderg , (Quarter Final), Killererin V Williamstown 14:30, Ref: Tony Keating
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final Replay), Oranmore-Maree V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 12:30, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Junior Hurling League, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Liam Mellows V Sarsfields 14:15, Ref: Kevin Egan
Sun 19 Nov
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final Replay), Gort V Craughwell 12:30, Ref: Leonard Fay
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Championship Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kinvara 15:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Junior A Hurling Championship , Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Sylane V Tommy Larkins 14:15, Ref: John McDonagh
U21 A Hurling Championship , Venue: Duggan Park , (Round1), Castlegar V Cappataggle 12:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2b), Ballinderreen V Ballinasloe 12:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Menlough, (Quarter Final), Menlough V Kilconly 11:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U21C Hurling Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney