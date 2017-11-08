15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
November 8, 2017

Time posted: 12:26 pm

Sat 11 Nov
Division 1 League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 9), Mountbellew/Moylough V Caherlistrane 14:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 2 League, Venue: Westside, (Round 9), St Michael’s V Monivea-Abbey 14:30, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Division 2 League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 9), Annaghdown V Caltra 14:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Division 2 League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 9), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Micheál Breathnach 14:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Ard Ri Hotel Division 8 (North), Venue: Ballinasloe (Club Grounds), (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Glenamaddy 14:30, Ref: Martin Gavin
U21 A Hurling Championship , Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round1), Loughrea V Athenry 14:30, Ref: John McDonagh
U21 A Hurling Championship , Venue: Duggan Park , (Round1), Tommy Larkins V Turloughmore 14:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Semi Final), Moycullen V Barna 14:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West, Venue: Killannin, (Semi Final), Killanin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Ballinderreen 14:30, Ref: Michael Conway
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Pádraig Pearses V Portumna 14:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 14:30, Ref: James Lundon
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2a), Sylane V Abbeyknockmoy 14:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 2b), St Thomas V Kinvara 14:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Keogh Accountancy Group U21 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Renvyle, (Semi Final), Renvyle V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 14:30, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Keogh Accountancy Group U21 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Semi Final), An Cheathru Rua V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 14:30, Ref: Noel Gorham
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Final Replay), Oranmore-Maree V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 13:00, Ref: Leonard Fay

Sun 12 Nov
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Cappataggle V Liam Mellows 12:45, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Gort V Craughwell 14:30, Ref: John Keane
Division 4 League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 9), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Williamstown 12:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Relegation), Annaghdown V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Cregg, (Shield Final), Headford V Milltown 11:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

print
Sport
Swim Ireland Appoint Mark Lappin and Sarah Fellner as Regional Pathway Development Coaches for Leinster, Connacht and Munster
November 8, 2017
Swim Ireland Appoint Mark Lappin and Sarah Fellner as Regional Pathway Development Coaches for Leinster, Connacht and Munster
November 8, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
November 8, 2017
Predator Triathlon Club Hosts 5km Swim For Galway Hospice

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

November 8, 2017
Portumna water supply removed from EPA risk list
November 8, 2017
Work to begin next week on long awaited Athenry sewerage upgrade

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline