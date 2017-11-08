Galway GAA Fixtures

Sat 11 Nov
Division 1 League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 9), Mountbellew/Moylough V Caherlistrane 14:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 2 League, Venue: Westside, (Round 9), St Michael’s V Monivea-Abbey 14:30, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Division 2 League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 9), Annaghdown V Caltra 14:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Division 2 League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 9), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Micheál Breathnach 14:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Ard Ri Hotel Division 8 (North), Venue: Ballinasloe (Club Grounds), (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Glenamaddy 14:30, Ref: Martin Gavin
U21 A Hurling Championship , Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round1), Loughrea V Athenry 14:30, Ref: John McDonagh
U21 A Hurling Championship , Venue: Duggan Park , (Round1), Tommy Larkins V Turloughmore 14:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Semi Final), Moycullen V Barna 14:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West, Venue: Killannin, (Semi Final), Killanin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Ballinderreen 14:30, Ref: Michael Conway
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Pádraig Pearses V Portumna 14:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 14:30, Ref: James Lundon
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2a), Sylane V Abbeyknockmoy 14:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 2b), St Thomas V Kinvara 14:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Keogh Accountancy Group U21 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Renvyle, (Semi Final), Renvyle V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 14:30, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Keogh Accountancy Group U21 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Semi Final), An Cheathru Rua V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 14:30, Ref: Noel Gorham
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Final Replay), Oranmore-Maree V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 13:00, Ref: Leonard Fay
Sun 12 Nov
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Cappataggle V Liam Mellows 12:45, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Gort V Craughwell 14:30, Ref: John Keane
Division 4 League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 9), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Williamstown 12:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Relegation), Annaghdown V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Cregg, (Shield Final), Headford V Milltown 11:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan