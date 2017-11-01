Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 01 Nov
U 21 A Football Championship North, Venue: Corofin, (Quarter Final), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Fri 03 Nov
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park , (Cup Final), Killimordaly V Rahoon-Newcastle 20:00, Ref: TBC
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park , (Shield Final), Annaghdown V Ballinderreen 18:45, Ref: TBC
Sat 04 Nov
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Senior A Relegation), Pádraig Pearses V Mullagh 13:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (County Final), Williamstown V Claregalway 13:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Division 2 League, Venue: Westside, (Round 8), St Michael’s V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 15:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell 14:30, Ref: Ger O Connor
Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West, Venue: An Spideal, (Quarter Final), An Spideal V Moycullen 15:00, Ref: Mairtín Gríofa
Keogh Accountancy Group U21 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 1), Renvyle V Clifden 15:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Final Replay), Killimordaly V Killimor 14:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
Junior Hurling League, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi-final), Liam Mellows V Turloughmore 13:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh
Sun 05 Nov
Division 3 League, Venue: Inis Oírr, (Round 7), Oileáin Arainn V Kilconly 13:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha
U15 Football Division 1B, Venue: St. Mary’s College, (Shield Final), Barna V St. James 11:00, Ref: Maura Conneely
Cahill Cup, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Menlough V Athenry 14:30, Ref: Tony Keating
Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Loughrea V Rahoon-Newcastle 13:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1B), Cois Fharraige V Moycullen 12:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Milltown 12:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U21C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Ballygar V Annaghdown 12:00, Ref: Sean Moran
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Oranmore-Maree 14:30, Ref: Paul Fahy