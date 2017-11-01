15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
November 1, 2017

Time posted: 12:40 pm

Wed 01 Nov
U 21 A Football Championship North, Venue: Corofin, (Quarter Final), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Fri 03 Nov
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park , (Cup Final), Killimordaly V Rahoon-Newcastle 20:00, Ref: TBC

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park , (Shield Final), Annaghdown V Ballinderreen 18:45, Ref: TBC

Sat 04 Nov
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Senior A Relegation), Pádraig Pearses V Mullagh 13:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (County Final), Williamstown V Claregalway 13:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Division 2 League, Venue: Westside, (Round 8), St Michael’s V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 15:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell 14:30, Ref: Ger O Connor

Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West, Venue: An Spideal, (Quarter Final), An Spideal V Moycullen 15:00, Ref: Mairtín Gríofa

Keogh Accountancy Group U21 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 1), Renvyle V Clifden 15:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Final Replay), Killimordaly V Killimor 14:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi-final), Liam Mellows V Turloughmore 13:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Sun 05 Nov
Division 3 League, Venue: Inis Oírr, (Round 7), Oileáin Arainn V Kilconly 13:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha

U15 Football Division 1B, Venue: St. Mary’s College, (Shield Final), Barna V St. James 11:00, Ref: Maura Conneely

Cahill Cup, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Menlough V Athenry 14:30, Ref: Tony Keating

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Loughrea V Rahoon-Newcastle 13:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1B), Cois Fharraige V Moycullen 12:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Milltown 12:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

U21C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Ballygar V Annaghdown 12:00, Ref: Sean Moran

Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Oranmore-Maree 14:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

print
Sport
Full and part-time staff required for Seapoint Leisure
October 31, 2017
Claregalway Hotel Ladies Football Dream Teams Announced
October 31, 2017
Connacht issue squad update ahead of clash with Toyota Cheetahs
October 31, 2017
Galway’s Hurling And Football Provincial Championship Fixtures For 2018

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

November 1, 2017
Court rejects latest appeal against Apple Athenry development
November 1, 2017
City conference to address young people and substance use in the digital age

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline