Galway GAA Fixtures

Fri 27 Oct

Division 3 League, Venue: Headford, (Round 7), Headford v Corofin 20:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Sat 28 Oct

Senior Football Relegation, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final Relegation), Micheal Breathnach v An Cheathrú Rua 14:00, Ref: Gearoid Ó Conamha

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Senior A Relegation), Turloughmore v Loughrea 15:30, Ref: Alan Kelly

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: TBC, (Div 2 A Championship Final), Caltra v Clifden/Renvyle 16:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: TBC, (Championship Final), Cortoon Shamrocks v Kinvara 16:00, Ref: TBC

Division 2 League, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 8), An Cheathrú Rua v Micheal Breathnach 14:00, Ref: Gearoid Ó Conamha

Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Ballinderreen v Meelick-Eyrecourt 15:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: TBC, (Shield Final), Oranmore-Maree v Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: TBC

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim v Loughrea 14:00, Ref: John Rosney

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi-Final), Kilbeacanty v Rahoon-Newcastle 15:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Under 14 Harvest League A – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Carnmore v Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League A – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly v Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League A – Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), Athenry v Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League A – Group 3, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell v Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League A – Group 3, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 1), Moycullen v Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League B – Group 1, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige v Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League B – Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 1), Castlegar v Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League B – Group 2, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer v Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League B – Group 2, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 1), St Thomas v Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League B – Group 3, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan v Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League C, Venue: Skehana, (Round 2), Four Roads v Skehana 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League C, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown v Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: TBC

Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West, Venue: Oughterard, (Quarter Final), Oughterard v Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Quarter Final), Barna v St Michael’s 16:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

U 21 A Football Championship North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Quarter Final), Mountbellew/Moylough v Monivea-Abbey 13:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

U 21 A Football Championship North, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Quarter Final), Claregalway v Annaghdown 16:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 1), Glenamaddy v Dunmore MacHales 12:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 1), Caltra v Menlough 12:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), St Gabriel’s v Cortoon Shamrocks 16:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 1), Killererin v Kilkerrin-Clonberne 16:00, Ref: Tony Keating

U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), Athenry v Williamstown 16:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), St Brendan’s v Headford 16:00, Ref: PJ Rabbitte

Car Parts Warehouse Minor B County Football Final, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (County Final), Oranmore-Maree v Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 15:45, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi-final), Sarsfields v Ardrahan 14:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Sun 29 Oct

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (1/4 Final Replay), Clarinbridge v Liam Mellows 14:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Division 4 League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 9), Oranmore-Maree v Clifden 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Carnmore, (Semi Final), An Spidéal v Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

U15 Football Division 1B, Venue: TBC, (Shield Final), Barna v St. James 11:00, Ref: TBC

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Sylane v Craughwell 12:30, Ref: John Mc Donagh

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: TBC, (Shield Final), St. James v Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: TBC, (Shield Final), Caherlistrane v Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: TBC

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim v Pádraig Pearses 14:30, Ref: Seamus Moran

U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 1A), Michael Cusacks v Cois Fharraige 12:00, Ref: Joe Larkin

U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe v Milltown 13:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

U21C Hurling Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown v Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Killimordaly v Killimor 13:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Mon 30 Oct

Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West, Venue: Indreabhán, (Quarter Final), Micheal Breathnach v Killanin 15:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Keogh Accountancy Group U21 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James v An Cheathrú Rua 15:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Keogh Accountancy Group U21 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Round 1), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor v An Fhairche – Clonbur 15:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha

Ard Ri Hotel Minor C Football Championship – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Kilconly v Cortoon Shamrocks 14:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Wed 01 Nov

U 21 A Football Championship North, Venue: Corofin, (Quarter Final), Oranmore-Maree v Corofin 19:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas