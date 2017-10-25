15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
October 25, 2017

Time posted: 12:42 pm

Fri 27 Oct

Division 3 League, Venue: Headford, (Round 7), Headford v Corofin 20:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Sat 28 Oct

Senior Football Relegation, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final Relegation), Micheal Breathnach v An Cheathrú Rua 14:00, Ref: Gearoid Ó Conamha

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Senior A Relegation), Turloughmore v Loughrea 15:30, Ref: Alan Kelly

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: TBC, (Div 2 A Championship Final), Caltra v Clifden/Renvyle 16:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: TBC, (Championship Final), Cortoon Shamrocks v Kinvara 16:00, Ref: TBC

Division 2 League, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 8), An Cheathrú Rua v Micheal Breathnach 14:00, Ref: Gearoid Ó Conamha

Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Ballinderreen v Meelick-Eyrecourt 15:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: TBC, (Shield Final), Oranmore-Maree v Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: TBC

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim v Loughrea 14:00, Ref: John Rosney

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi-Final), Kilbeacanty v Rahoon-Newcastle 15:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Under 14 Harvest League A – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Carnmore v Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League A – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly v Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 14 Harvest League A – Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), Athenry v Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League A – Group 3, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell v Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 14 Harvest League A – Group 3, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 1), Moycullen v Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League B – Group 1, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige v Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 14 Harvest League B – Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 1), Castlegar v Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League B – Group 2, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer v Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 14 Harvest League B – Group 2, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 1), St Thomas v Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League B – Group 3, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan v Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14 Harvest League C, Venue: Skehana, (Round 2), Four Roads v Skehana 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 14 Harvest League C, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown v Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: TBC

Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West, Venue: Oughterard, (Quarter Final), Oughterard v Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Quarter Final), Barna v St Michael’s 16:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

U 21 A Football Championship North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Quarter Final), Mountbellew/Moylough v Monivea-Abbey 13:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U 21 A Football Championship North, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Quarter Final), Claregalway v Annaghdown 16:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 1), Glenamaddy v Dunmore MacHales 12:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 1), Caltra v Menlough 12:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), St Gabriel’s v Cortoon Shamrocks 16:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 1), Killererin v Kilkerrin-Clonberne 16:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), Athenry v Williamstown 16:00, Ref: Gerry Moore
U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), St Brendan’s v Headford 16:00, Ref: PJ Rabbitte

Car Parts Warehouse Minor B County Football Final, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (County Final), Oranmore-Maree v Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 15:45, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi-final), Sarsfields v Ardrahan 14:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Sun 29 Oct

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (1/4 Final Replay), Clarinbridge v Liam Mellows 14:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Division 4 League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 9), Oranmore-Maree v Clifden 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Carnmore, (Semi Final), An Spidéal v Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

U15 Football Division 1B, Venue: TBC, (Shield Final), Barna v St. James 11:00, Ref: TBC

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Sylane v Craughwell 12:30, Ref: John Mc Donagh

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: TBC, (Shield Final), St. James v Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: TBC, (Shield Final), Caherlistrane v Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: TBC

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim v Pádraig Pearses 14:30, Ref: Seamus Moran

U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 1A), Michael Cusacks v Cois Fharraige 12:00, Ref: Joe Larkin

U21 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe v Milltown 13:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

U21C Hurling Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown v Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Killimordaly v Killimor 13:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Mon 30 Oct

Keogh Accountancy Group U21 A Football Championship West, Venue: Indreabhán, (Quarter Final), Micheal Breathnach v Killanin 15:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Keogh Accountancy Group U21 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James v An Cheathrú Rua 15:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Keogh Accountancy Group U21 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Round 1), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor v An Fhairche – Clonbur 15:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha

Ard Ri Hotel Minor C Football Championship – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Kilconly v Cortoon Shamrocks 14:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Wed 01 Nov

U 21 A Football Championship North, Venue: Corofin, (Quarter Final), Oranmore-Maree v Corofin 19:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

print
Sport
Appeal application on Apple Athenry to resume in the morning
October 25, 2017
IRFU Release Statement On Women’s Rugby
October 25, 2017
Connacht Rugby to install additional temporary terracing for Munster clash
October 25, 2017
FAI Junior Cup 4th Round Draw

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

October 25, 2017
Appeal application on Apple Athenry to resume in the morning
October 25, 2017
Former peace process advisor to debate neutrality at NUIG event

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline