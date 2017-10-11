Galway GAA Fixtures

Thu 12 Oct

U15 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Cregg, (U-15 Div 2 A Shield Final), Annaghdown V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: Martin Collins

Fri 13 Oct

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Indreabhán, (Div 2 A Shield Final Replay), Micheal Breathnach V Oughterard 17:30, Ref: Ciarain Ó Conaire

Sat 14 Oct

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Pre-Lim 1/4 Final), St Thomas V Killimordaly 14:30, Ref: Leonard Fay

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Pre-Lim 1/4 Final), Portumna V Castlegar 16:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilconieron, (Cup Semi-Final), Kilconieron V Athenry 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Shield Semi-Final), Castlegar V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Moycullen, (Cup Semi-Final), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Cup Semi-Final), Sarsfields V Gort 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Shield Semi-Final), Cappataggle V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: James Lundon

U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Shield Semi-Final), Craughwell V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Cup Semi-Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Michael Melia

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Cup Semi-Final), Sylane V Ballygar 11:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Division 1 League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 9), Cortoon Shamrocks V Salthill-Knocknacarra 17:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Division 1 League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 9), Tuam Stars V Killanin 17:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Division 1 League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 9), St. James V Menlough 17:00, Ref: Gearoid Ó Conamha

Division 2 League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 7), Annaghdown V Monivea-Abbey 17:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Division 2 League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 7), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V An Cheathrú Rua 17:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Division 3 League, Venue: Inis Mr, (Round 5), Oileáin Arann V Dunmore MacHales 13:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Division 3 League, Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (Round 7), Barna V An Spidéal 17:00, Ref: James Molloy

Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Relegation), Kilbeacanty V Clarinbridge 16:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-final), Rahoon-Newcastle V Ballinderreen 14:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Oranmore-Maree 16:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi Final), Kiltormer V Kinvara 16:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

U15 Football Division 1B, Venue: Indreabhán, (Shield Final), Barna V St. James 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi-Final), Sarsfields V Tommy Larkins 14:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

Car Parts Warehouse Co. Junior Football Championship Final, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Co. Final), An Fhairche – Clonbur V St. Gabriels 14:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Car Parts Warehouse Co. Junior B Football Championship Final, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Co. Final), Pádraig Pearses V Oughterard 16:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (1/4 Final), Kilbeacanty V Sylane 14:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Sun 15 Oct

Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 16:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Pre-Lim 1/4 Final), Tommy Larkins V Clarinbridge 14:30, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Pre-Lim 1/4 Final), Cappataggle V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 16:30, Ref: Shane Hynes

U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Dunmore, (Championship Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 11:00, Ref: TBC

Division 2 League, Venue: Carna-Caiseal, (Round 7), Carna-Caiseal V St Michael’s 11:30, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Division 3 League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 9), Athenry V Kilconly 12:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 4 League, Venue: Williamstown, (Round 8), Williamstown V Oranmore-Maree 12:30, Ref: TBC

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi-Final Replay), Pádraig Pearses V Ballinderreen 14:30, Ref: Michael Conway

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (1/4 Final), Turloughmore V Loughrea 12:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Car Parts Warehouse Minor A County Football Final, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 14:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne