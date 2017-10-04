Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 04 Oct
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Pádraig Pearses 19:15, Ref: David Staunton
Fri 06 Oct
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Barnaderg, (League Final), Dunmore MacHales V Corofin 18:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
U12 Football Group 7, Venue: TBC, (Shield Final), An Spidéal V St. James 18:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sat 07 Oct
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Pre-Lim 1/4 Final), Cappataggle V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 16:00, Ref: Leonard Fay
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: TBC, (Div 2 A Shield Semi-Final), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V Kilconly 17:30, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: TBC, (Div 2 A Championship Semi-Final), Athenry V Clifden / Renvyle 11:30, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Div 2 A Shield Semi-Final Replay), Kinvara V Oughterard 12:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2), Sylane V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Division 1 League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 8), Menlough V Milltown 17:00, Ref: PJ Rabbitte
Division 2 League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 8), Monivea-Abbey V Carna-Caiseal 17:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Division 3 League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), Athenry V Dunmore MacHales 17:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Division 3 League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 8), Kilconly V Headford 17:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Division 3 League, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 9), Barna V Killererin 17:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Division 4 League, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 9), Ballinasloe V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 17:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (1/4 Final), Oranmore-Maree V An Spidéal 14:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (1/4 Final), Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle 15:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
U15 Football Division 4, Venue: Caherlistrane, (League Final), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V An Fhairche – Clonbur 12:00, Ref: John Devlin
Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Barnaderg, (League Final), Caherlistrane V Corofin 12:15, Ref: Sean Lyons
Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Barnaderg, (Shield Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: John Fahy
Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Pádraig Pearses V Ballinderreen 14:30, Ref: James Lundon
Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi-Final), Killimor V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 16:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (1/4 Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 14:30, Ref: Michael Conway
Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (1/4 Final), Kilbeacanty V Sylane 16:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 6), Tuam V Oranmore-Maree 16:00, Ref: Vincent Burke
Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 6), Craughwell V Annaghdown 16:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Ard Ri Hotel Division 5 (North), Venue: Cregg, (Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V St. James 17:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Ros Muc, (Final), Renvyle V Salthill-Knocknacarra 17:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Ros Muc, (Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden 15:30, Ref: Alan Carr
Ard Ri Hotel Minor C Football Championship – North, Venue: Headford, (Final), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Kilconly 14:30, Ref: John Devlin
Sun 08 Oct
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Div 1 B Shield Final), Dunmore MacHales V Monivea-Abbey 12:30, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Div 1 A Championship Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Corofin 16:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Oileáin Arainn V Williamstown 14:45, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), Claregalway V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 15:45, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Div 1 A Shield Final), Monivea-Abbey V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Div 1 B Shield Final), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V St Michael’s 11:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Div 1 A Championship Final), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 15:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: TBC, (Div 2 B Championship Final), Clarinbridge V Killanin 00:00, Ref: TBC
Division 4 League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 7), An Fhairche – Clonbur V St Brendan’s 15:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Division 4 League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 9), Annaghdown V Glenamaddy 15:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Division 4 League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 9), Oranmore-Maree V Clifden 15:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (1/4 Final), Kilconieron V Ballinderreen 14:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (1/4 Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Killimor 15:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
U15 Football Division 1B, Venue: TBC, (Shield Final), Barna V St. James 00:00, Ref: TBC
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (1/4 Final), Craughwell V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 14:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Junior 1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Micheal Breathnach V Sylane 13:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Ard Ri Hotel Junior A Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Corofin V Monivea-Abbey 14:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Castlegar V Athenry 15:30, Ref: John Keane
Junior Hurling League, Venue: Castlegar, (1/4 Final), Turloughmore V Rahoon-Newcastle 12:00, Ref: Murt Cualin