The Wagon Wheel

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
September 27, 2017

Time posted: 12:37 pm

Thu 28 Sep

U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Cup Final Replay), Sylane V Tommy Larkins 19:45, Ref: John Rosney

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Cup Final Replay), Loughrea V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: John McDonagh

Fri 29 Sep

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Carnmore, (League Final), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 18:15, Ref: John Donovan

U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: TBC, (Shield Final), Kinvara V Craughwell 00:00, Ref: TBC

Sat 30 Sep

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Senior B Relegation), Carnmore V Abbeyknockmoy 15:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: TBC, (Div 2 A Shield Semi-Final), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Kilconly 16:30, Ref: Padraig Mac Donncha

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), Ballygar V Cois Fharraige 11:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Leonard Fay

Division 1 League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 8), Caherlistrane V St. James 17:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Division 1 League, Venue: Killannin, (Round 8), Killanin V Mountbellew/Moylough 17:00, Ref: James Molloy
Division 1 League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 8), Cortoon Shamrocks V Tuam Stars 17:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Division 2 League, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 8), Moycullen V Annaghdown 17:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Division 3 League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 8), An Spidéal V Killererin 17:00, Ref: Mairtin Gríofa
Division 3 League, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 8), Corofin V Athenry 17:30, Ref: Ger Cahill

Division 4 League, Venue: Clifden, (Round 8), Clifden V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 17:00, Ref: Mairtin ó Mainin

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 7), Clarinbridge V Kiltormer 15:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 7), Castlegar V Kinvara 16:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 7), Kilconieron V Meelick-Eyrecourt 16:30, Ref: Leonard Fay

Junior 1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi Final), Micháel Breathnach V Ballinasloe 16:30, Ref: Peter Murphy

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (1/4 Final), Menlo Emmetts V Rahoon-Newcastle 16:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Sarsfields V Sylane 16:30, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Claregalway V Glenamaddy 16:45, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Car Parts Warehouse Minor A Football Championship – West, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 16:45, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Ard Ri Hotel Minor B Football Championship – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Athenry V Oranmore-Maree 15:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Sun 01 Oct

Senior Football Relegation, Venue: An Spideal, (Prel Quarter Final), Micháel Breathnach V St Michael’s 15:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Oughterard, (Div 2 A Shield Semi-Final), Oughterard V Kinvara 10:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan

U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Mountbellew, (Championship Shield Final), Milltown V Killererin 11:00, Ref: Frank Coyne

Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Oileáin Arann V Williamstown 14:30, Ref: Shane Hehir

Senior Hurling League, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), St Thomas V Craughwell 16:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Division 1 League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 8), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Corofin 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 2 League, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 8), Caltra V Oughterard 14:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Division 3 League, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 8), Dunmore MacHales V Barna 14:00, Ref: PJ Rabbitte
Division 3 League, Venue: Headford, (Round 9), Headford V Claregalway 13:00, Ref: TBC

Division 4 League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 7), Annaghdown V St Gabriel’s 15:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Division 4 League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Glenamaddy 15:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (1/4 Final), Sylane V St Thomas 12:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (1/4 Final), Craughwell V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 14:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: The Prairie, (League Final), An Spidéal V St Michael’s 13:00, Ref: Maura Conneely

Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Renvyle V An Fhairche – Clonbur 16:15, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Relegation Play Off), Moycullen V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 12:00, Ref: Ciarain ó Conaire

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (League Final), Claregalway V Moycullen 17:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (League Final), Ballinasloe V Monivea-Abbey 11:00, Ref: John Cahill
U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Shield Final), Loughrea V Craughwell 12:15, Ref: Odhran Loughrey

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Ros Muc, (League Final), Clifden V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 11:00, Ref: Ciarain ó Conaire

Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Playoff), Mountbellew/Moylough V Corofin 15:00, Ref: Noel Larkin

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (JBHC 1/4 Final), Castlegar V Killimor 13:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (1/4 Final), Turloughmore V Loughrea 13:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Gort, (1/4 Final), Tommy Larkins V Liam Mellows 12:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior Hurling League, Venue: Ballinderreen, (1/4 Final), Ardrahan V Athenry 12:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Clonfert, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 12:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

