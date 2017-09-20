15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
September 20, 2017

Time posted: 12:49 pm

Wed 20 Sep

U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 3), Castlegar V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Adrian Mooney
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Sylane 20:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Thu 21 Sep

U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Clarinbridge 18:15, Ref: Richard McNicholas

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Milltown, (Playoff), Milltown V Killererin 18:30, Ref: Tom Ryder

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park, (Cup Final), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 19:30, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Shield Final), Killimordaly V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:15, Ref: TBC

Fri 22 Sep

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Div 1 A Shield Semi-Final), Claregalway V Monivea-Abbey 18:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Cregg, (Div 1 A Shield Semi-Final), Annaghdown V St. James 18:30, Ref: Peter Bane

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Carna, (Div 1 B Shield Semi-Final), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Barna 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Athenry, (Div 1 B shield Semi-Final), Athenry V St Michael’s 18:30, Ref: Gerry Moore

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Div 1 A Championship Semi-Final), Corofin V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Div 1 A Championship Semi-Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Div 1 B Championship Semi-Final), Loughrea V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Div 1 B Championship Semi-Final), Moycullen V Dunmore MacHales 18:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Div 2 A Shield Semi-Final), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V Micheal Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Mairtin Ó Mainin
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Oughterard, (Div 2 A Shield Semi-Final), Oughterard V Tuam Stars 18:30, Ref: Ciarain Ó Conaire

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Kilconly, (Div 2 A Championship Semi-Final), Kilconly V St Gabriel’s 18:30, Ref: Tony Keating
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Div 2 A Championship Semi-Final), Caherlistrane V An Spidéal 18:30, Ref: Tom Ryder

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Div 2 B Championship Semi-Final), Clarinbridge V Headford 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Div 2 B Championship Semi-Final), Killanin V An Cheathrú Rua 18:30, Ref: Máirtín Ó Curraoin (coilím)

U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi Final), Killimordaly V Portumna 19:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

Sat 23 Sep

U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: James Lundon

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2), Sylane V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: David Earls
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Tony Connolly

Division 1 League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 7), Tuam Stars V Salthill-Knocknacarra 17:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 1 League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 7), Milltown V Caherlistrane 17:00, Ref: PJ Rabbitte
Division 1 League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 7), St. James V Killanin 17:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Division 2 League, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 7), Micháel Breathnach V Caltra 17:00, Ref: Máirtín Gríofa
Division 2 League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 7), Oughterard V Moycullen 17:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Division 3 League, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 7), Killererin V Claregalway 17:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Division 4 League, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 7), Ballinasloe V Clifden 17:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 5), An Spidéal V Kilbeacanty 17:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Junior 1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Semi Final), Sylane V Bearna-Na Forbacha 17:00, Ref: Michael Conway

Ard Ri Hotel Junior Football Championship North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Final), St Gabriel’s V Corofin 17:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Ard Ri Hotel Junior A Football Championship North, Venue: Corofin, (Semi Final), Glinsk V Monivea-Abbey 16:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Ard Ri Hotel Junior B Football Championship North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Final), Pádraig Pearses V Headford 15:45, Ref: Sean Lyons

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Mullagh V Loughrea 15:30, Ref: David Cunningham
Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Sarsfields V Sylane 15:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Tommy Larkins V Meelick-Eyrecourt 17:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Shield Final), Moycullen V Turloughmore 13:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Carnmore, (Shield Final), Annaghdown V Bearna-Na Forbacha 12:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Carnmore, (Shield Final), Micháel Breathnach V Ballygar 11:00, Ref: TBC

Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi Final), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 15:30, Ref: Leonard Fay
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi Final), Athenry V Turloughmore 17:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi Final), Killimor V Moycullen 17:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Semi Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Carnmore 17:00, Ref: Sean Moran
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Semi Final), Oranmore-Maree V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 17:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Gort V Rahoon-Newcastle 17:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Sun 24 Sep

Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), Monivea-Abbey V Mountbellew/Moylough 14:00, Ref: Gearoid Ó Conamha
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), Corofin V Annaghdown 15:45, Ref: James Molloy

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Senior B Playoff), Clarinbridge V Athenry 15:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Senior B Playoff), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Killimordaly 16:30, Ref: John Keane

Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Headford V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 17:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: TBC, (Championship Final), Caltra V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: TBC

U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Rahoon-Newcastle 15:30, Ref: TBC

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Cois Fharraige 11:00, Ref: John Cahill
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), Ballygar V Meelick-Eyrecourt 14:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Division 4 League, Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 7), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Williamstown 14:00, Ref: Mairtin Ó Mainin

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Kilconieron V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Killimor V Rahoon-Newcastle 13:30, Ref: Joe Larkin

Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Micháel Breathnach 12:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Car Parts Warehouse Junior A Football Championship West, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Barna V St. James 13:30, Ref: Noel Gorham

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (JBHC Pre Lim 1/4 Final Replay), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Portumna 12:00, Ref: John Rosney

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Menlo Emmetts V Ballygar 13:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8 (North), Venue: Oranmore, (Semi Final), Oranmore-Maree V Milltown 14:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Tommy Larkins V Pádraig Pearses 12:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior Hurling League, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Liam Mellows V St Thomas 12:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Mon 25 Sep

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 3), Pádraig Pearses V Pádraig Pearses 18:15, Ref: Christopher Browne
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tuam 18:15, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Tue 26 Sep

U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Div 1 A Shield Semi-Final), Killanin V Barna 18:30, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Cregg, (Div 1 B shield Semi-Final), Annaghdown V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Div 1 A Championship Semi-Final), Corofin V St. Gabriels 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Div 1 B Championship Semi-Final), Glenamaddy/Glinsk V St. James 18:30, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Div 1 B Championship Semi-Final), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 18:30, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Oughterard, (Div 2 A Shield Semi-Final), Oughterard V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Div 2 B Shield Semi-Final), Clarinbridge V Micháel Breathnach 18:30, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Athenry, (Div 2 A Championship Semi-Final), Athenry V Clifden / Renvyle 18:30, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: An Spideal, (Div 2 B Championship Semi-Final), An Spidéal V An Cheathrú Rua 18:30, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Div 2 B Championship Semi-Final), Tuam Stars V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: TBC

print
Sport
Tributes Paid To The Late Jimmy Magee
September 20, 2017
Tributes Paid To The Late Jimmy Magee
September 20, 2017
Victorum Racing Head To Malaysia for F1 In Schools World Finals
September 20, 2017
Galway pick up 14 All Star Hurling nominations

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 20, 2017
Children’s music education programme to be rolled out in Galway
September 20, 2017
HSE considering temporary theatre accommodation for cancelled orthopaedic surgeries

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline