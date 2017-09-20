Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 20 Sep

U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 3), Castlegar V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Adrian Mooney

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Sylane 20:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Thu 21 Sep

U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Clarinbridge 18:15, Ref: Richard McNicholas

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Milltown, (Playoff), Milltown V Killererin 18:30, Ref: Tom Ryder

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park, (Cup Final), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Shield Final), Killimordaly V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:15, Ref: TBC

Fri 22 Sep

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Div 1 A Shield Semi-Final), Claregalway V Monivea-Abbey 18:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Cregg, (Div 1 A Shield Semi-Final), Annaghdown V St. James 18:30, Ref: Peter Bane

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Carna, (Div 1 B Shield Semi-Final), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Barna 18:30, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Athenry, (Div 1 B shield Semi-Final), Athenry V St Michael’s 18:30, Ref: Gerry Moore

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Div 1 A Championship Semi-Final), Corofin V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Div 1 A Championship Semi-Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Div 1 B Championship Semi-Final), Loughrea V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Div 1 B Championship Semi-Final), Moycullen V Dunmore MacHales 18:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Div 2 A Shield Semi-Final), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V Micheal Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Mairtin Ó Mainin

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Oughterard, (Div 2 A Shield Semi-Final), Oughterard V Tuam Stars 18:30, Ref: Ciarain Ó Conaire

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Kilconly, (Div 2 A Championship Semi-Final), Kilconly V St Gabriel’s 18:30, Ref: Tony Keating

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Div 2 A Championship Semi-Final), Caherlistrane V An Spidéal 18:30, Ref: Tom Ryder

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Div 2 B Championship Semi-Final), Clarinbridge V Headford 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Div 2 B Championship Semi-Final), Killanin V An Cheathrú Rua 18:30, Ref: Máirtín Ó Curraoin (coilím)

U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi Final), Killimordaly V Portumna 19:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

Sat 23 Sep

U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: James Lundon

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2), Sylane V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: David Earls

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Tony Connolly

Division 1 League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 7), Tuam Stars V Salthill-Knocknacarra 17:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Division 1 League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 7), Milltown V Caherlistrane 17:00, Ref: PJ Rabbitte

Division 1 League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 7), St. James V Killanin 17:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Division 2 League, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 7), Micháel Breathnach V Caltra 17:00, Ref: Máirtín Gríofa

Division 2 League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 7), Oughterard V Moycullen 17:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Division 3 League, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 7), Killererin V Claregalway 17:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Division 4 League, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 7), Ballinasloe V Clifden 17:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 5), An Spidéal V Kilbeacanty 17:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Junior 1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Semi Final), Sylane V Bearna-Na Forbacha 17:00, Ref: Michael Conway

Ard Ri Hotel Junior Football Championship North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Final), St Gabriel’s V Corofin 17:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Ard Ri Hotel Junior A Football Championship North, Venue: Corofin, (Semi Final), Glinsk V Monivea-Abbey 16:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Ard Ri Hotel Junior B Football Championship North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Final), Pádraig Pearses V Headford 15:45, Ref: Sean Lyons

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Mullagh V Loughrea 15:30, Ref: David Cunningham

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Sarsfields V Sylane 15:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Tommy Larkins V Meelick-Eyrecourt 17:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Shield Final), Moycullen V Turloughmore 13:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Carnmore, (Shield Final), Annaghdown V Bearna-Na Forbacha 12:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Carnmore, (Shield Final), Micháel Breathnach V Ballygar 11:00, Ref: TBC

Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi Final), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 15:30, Ref: Leonard Fay

Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi Final), Athenry V Turloughmore 17:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi Final), Killimor V Moycullen 17:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Semi Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Carnmore 17:00, Ref: Sean Moran

Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Semi Final), Oranmore-Maree V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 17:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Gort V Rahoon-Newcastle 17:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Sun 24 Sep

Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), Monivea-Abbey V Mountbellew/Moylough 14:00, Ref: Gearoid Ó Conamha

Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), Corofin V Annaghdown 15:45, Ref: James Molloy

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Senior B Playoff), Clarinbridge V Athenry 15:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Senior B Playoff), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Killimordaly 16:30, Ref: John Keane

Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Headford V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 17:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: TBC, (Championship Final), Caltra V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: TBC

U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Rahoon-Newcastle 15:30, Ref: TBC

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Cois Fharraige 11:00, Ref: John Cahill

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), Ballygar V Meelick-Eyrecourt 14:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Division 4 League, Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 7), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Williamstown 14:00, Ref: Mairtin Ó Mainin

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Kilconieron V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Killimor V Rahoon-Newcastle 13:30, Ref: Joe Larkin

Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Micháel Breathnach 12:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Car Parts Warehouse Junior A Football Championship West, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Barna V St. James 13:30, Ref: Noel Gorham

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (JBHC Pre Lim 1/4 Final Replay), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Portumna 12:00, Ref: John Rosney

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Menlo Emmetts V Ballygar 13:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8 (North), Venue: Oranmore, (Semi Final), Oranmore-Maree V Milltown 14:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Tommy Larkins V Pádraig Pearses 12:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Liam Mellows V St Thomas 12:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Mon 25 Sep

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 3), Pádraig Pearses V Pádraig Pearses 18:15, Ref: Christopher Browne

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tuam 18:15, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Tue 26 Sep

U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Div 1 A Shield Semi-Final), Killanin V Barna 18:30, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Cregg, (Div 1 B shield Semi-Final), Annaghdown V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Div 1 A Championship Semi-Final), Corofin V St. Gabriels 19:00, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Div 1 B Championship Semi-Final), Glenamaddy/Glinsk V St. James 18:30, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Div 1 B Championship Semi-Final), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 18:30, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Oughterard, (Div 2 A Shield Semi-Final), Oughterard V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Div 2 B Shield Semi-Final), Clarinbridge V Micháel Breathnach 18:30, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Athenry, (Div 2 A Championship Semi-Final), Athenry V Clifden / Renvyle 18:30, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: An Spideal, (Div 2 B Championship Semi-Final), An Spidéal V An Cheathrú Rua 18:30, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Div 2 B Championship Semi-Final), Tuam Stars V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: TBC