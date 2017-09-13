15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
September 13, 2017

Time posted: 12:39 pm

Wed 13 Sep

U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Athenry 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Seamus Goldrick

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Tuam V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Tomas Lally

U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (League Final), Headford V Kilconly 18:45, Ref: Tony Keating

U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Cup Final Replay), Killimordaly V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kiltormer, (Shield Semi-Final), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: Derek Moloney

Thu 14 Sep

U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell V Gort 18:30, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Woodford, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ballygar, (Shield Semi-Final), Ballygar V Tuam 18:30, Ref: Trevor Lohan

Fri 15 Sep

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Kilconly, (Quarter Final), Kilconly V St Michael’s 18:30, Ref: Tom Ryder

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Cregg, (Quarter Final Replay), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: An Spidéal, (Quarter Final), An Spidéal V Tuam Stars 18:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Milltown, (Shield Semi-Final), Milltown V An Fhairche – Clonbur 18:30, Ref: Sean Lyons

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Ballygar, (Shield Semi-Final), St Brendan’s V Barna 18:30, Ref: John Rosney

U15 Football Division 1A, Venue: Mountbellew, (League Final), Claregalway V Glenamaddy/Glinsk 18:30, Ref: Martin Gavin

U15 Football Division 1A, Venue: Barnaderg, (Shield Final), Dunmore MacHales V Monivea-Abbey 18:30, Ref: John Donovan

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Shield Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:30, Ref: Mairtin Ó Mainin

U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Williamstown GAA Club, (Shield Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 18:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

Sat 16 Sep

Senior Football Relegation, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 17:30, Ref: Gerry Daly

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Portumna V Gort 17:30, Ref: Alan Kelly

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Sarsfields V St Thomas 17:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Turloughmore 17:30, Ref: Christopher Browne

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Quarter Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Headford 17:00, Ref: Máirtín Ó Curraoin (coilím)

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Clifden, (Quarter Final), Clifden / Renvyle V Kinvara 17:00, Ref: Mairtin Ó Mainin

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Quarter Final), Caltra V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Oileáin Arainn V Dunmore MacHales 15:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt

U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 3), Castlegar V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), Athenry V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: TBC

U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: Vincent Earls

U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: TBC

U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: John Donovan

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Cois Fharraige 11:00, Ref: John Cahill

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), Ballygar V Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Killimor 11:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Portumna 11:00, Ref: Anthony Curley

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: David Staunton

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tuam 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 3), St Thomas V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Shane Curley

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Micháel Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Ollie Flanagan

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 15:30, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Kinvara V Kiltormer 16:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Kilbeacanty V Rahoon-Newcastle 16:00, Ref: Sean Moran

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (JAHC 1/4 Final), Liam Mellows V Tommy Larkins 16:00, Ref: Michael Conway

Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 5), Sylane V Micháel Breathnach 17:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Car Parts Warehouse Junior C Football Championship West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Final), An Fhairche – Clonbur V An Cheathrú Rua 16:00, Ref: Mairtin Ó Mainin

Ard Ri Hotel Minor A Football Championship – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Monivea-Abbey V Claregalway 15:45, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Car Parts Warehouse Minor A Football Championship – West, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Barna V Oughterard 16:45, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Ard Ri Hotel Minor B Football Championship – North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Semi Final), Athenry V Ballinasloe 17:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

Car Parts Warehouse Minor B Football Championship – West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Final), Killanin V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 17:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Sun 17 Sep

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 5), Loughrea V Tommy Larkins 17:30, Ref: John Keane

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Liam Mellows V Mullagh 17:30, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Craughwell V Cappataggle 17:30, Ref: Shane Hynes

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Beagh V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 13:30, Ref: Seamus Moran

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Ardrahan V Clarinbridge 13:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Carnmore V Castlegar 13:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Athenry V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 12:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 5), Killimordaly V Abbeyknockmoy 12:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Moycullen V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 12:00, Ref: Michael Conway

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: TBC, (Championship Shield Final), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Corofin 11:00, Ref: TBC

U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 3), Moycullen V Ardrahan 18:00, Ref: John Keane

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Ballinderreen 12:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (JAHC 1/4 Final), Turloughmore V Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Ballygar 12:00, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Ballinasloe 12:00, Ref: Pat McGrath

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (JBHC 1/4 Final), Killimordaly V Pádraig Pearses 13:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

Ard Ri Hotel Minor B Football Championship – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), Tuam Stars V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Mon 18 Sep

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Killimor 19:00, Ref: Derek Moloney

Tue 19 Sep

U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

