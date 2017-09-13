Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 13 Sep
U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Athenry 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Seamus Goldrick
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Tuam V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Tomas Lally
U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (League Final), Headford V Kilconly 18:45, Ref: Tony Keating
U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Cup Final Replay), Killimordaly V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kiltormer, (Shield Semi-Final), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: Derek Moloney
Thu 14 Sep
U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell V Gort 18:30, Ref: Fergal Bermingham
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Woodford, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ballygar, (Shield Semi-Final), Ballygar V Tuam 18:30, Ref: Trevor Lohan
Fri 15 Sep
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Kilconly, (Quarter Final), Kilconly V St Michael’s 18:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Cregg, (Quarter Final Replay), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: An Spidéal, (Quarter Final), An Spidéal V Tuam Stars 18:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Milltown, (Shield Semi-Final), Milltown V An Fhairche – Clonbur 18:30, Ref: Sean Lyons
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Ballygar, (Shield Semi-Final), St Brendan’s V Barna 18:30, Ref: John Rosney
U15 Football Division 1A, Venue: Mountbellew, (League Final), Claregalway V Glenamaddy/Glinsk 18:30, Ref: Martin Gavin
U15 Football Division 1A, Venue: Barnaderg, (Shield Final), Dunmore MacHales V Monivea-Abbey 18:30, Ref: John Donovan
U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Shield Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:30, Ref: Mairtin Ó Mainin
U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Williamstown GAA Club, (Shield Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 18:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
Sat 16 Sep
Senior Football Relegation, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 17:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Portumna V Gort 17:30, Ref: Alan Kelly
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Sarsfields V St Thomas 17:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Turloughmore 17:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Quarter Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Headford 17:00, Ref: Máirtín Ó Curraoin (coilím)
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Clifden, (Quarter Final), Clifden / Renvyle V Kinvara 17:00, Ref: Mairtin Ó Mainin
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Quarter Final), Caltra V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Oileáin Arainn V Dunmore MacHales 15:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt
U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 3), Castlegar V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney
U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), Athenry V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: TBC
U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: Vincent Earls
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: TBC
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: John Donovan
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Cois Fharraige 11:00, Ref: John Cahill
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), Ballygar V Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Killimor 11:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Portumna 11:00, Ref: Anthony Curley
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tuam 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 3), St Thomas V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Shane Curley
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Micháel Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 15:30, Ref: John Mc Donagh
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Kinvara V Kiltormer 16:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Kilbeacanty V Rahoon-Newcastle 16:00, Ref: Sean Moran
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (JAHC 1/4 Final), Liam Mellows V Tommy Larkins 16:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 5), Sylane V Micháel Breathnach 17:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Car Parts Warehouse Junior C Football Championship West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Final), An Fhairche – Clonbur V An Cheathrú Rua 16:00, Ref: Mairtin Ó Mainin
Ard Ri Hotel Minor A Football Championship – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Monivea-Abbey V Claregalway 15:45, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Car Parts Warehouse Minor A Football Championship – West, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Barna V Oughterard 16:45, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Ard Ri Hotel Minor B Football Championship – North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Semi Final), Athenry V Ballinasloe 17:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
Car Parts Warehouse Minor B Football Championship – West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Final), Killanin V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 17:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Sun 17 Sep
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 5), Loughrea V Tommy Larkins 17:30, Ref: John Keane
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Liam Mellows V Mullagh 17:30, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Craughwell V Cappataggle 17:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Beagh V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 13:30, Ref: Seamus Moran
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Ardrahan V Clarinbridge 13:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Carnmore V Castlegar 13:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Athenry V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 12:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 5), Killimordaly V Abbeyknockmoy 12:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Moycullen V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 12:00, Ref: Michael Conway
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: TBC, (Championship Shield Final), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Corofin 11:00, Ref: TBC
U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 3), Moycullen V Ardrahan 18:00, Ref: John Keane
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Ballinderreen 12:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (JAHC 1/4 Final), Turloughmore V Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Ballygar 12:00, Ref: Fergal Bermingham
Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Ballinasloe 12:00, Ref: Pat McGrath
Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (JBHC 1/4 Final), Killimordaly V Pádraig Pearses 13:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
Ard Ri Hotel Minor B Football Championship – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), Tuam Stars V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Mon 18 Sep
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Killimor 19:00, Ref: Derek Moloney
Tue 19 Sep
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell