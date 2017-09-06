15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
September 6, 2017

Time posted: 12:33 pm

Wed 06 Sep

U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1),

Killimordaly V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: James Hoade

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 1),

Meelick-Eyrecourt V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Anthony Curley
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 1),

Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Killimor 19:00, Ref: Derek Moloney

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1),

Micheal Breathnach V St Thomas 19:00, Ref: John Keane

 

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1),

Ballinderreen V Abbeyknockmoy 19:00, Ref: Tom Mc Nicholas

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Cup Semi-Final),

Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon

Fri 08 Sep

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Quarter Finals),

Corofin V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Dunmore, (Quarter Final Replay),

Dunmore MacHales V St Michael’s 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Quarter Final Replay),

Tuam Stars V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Menlough, (Championship Semi-Final),

Menlough V Caltra 18:45, Ref: TBC

 

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Craughwell, (Championship Semi-Final),

Craughwell V Killererin 18:45, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 10),

St Brendan’s V Barna 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

 

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 10),

Cortoon Shamrocks V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Oliver Rabbitte

 

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 10),

An Fhairche – Clonbur V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane

U15 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Shield Final),

An Spidéal V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Junior A Pre Lim 1/4 Final),

Ballygar V St Thomas 16:45, Ref: Leonard Fay

U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: TBC, (Shield Final),

Monivea-Abbey V Clarinbridge 19:30, Ref: TBC

Ard Ri Hotel Junior A Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final),

Corofin V Athenry 18:45, Ref: Gerry Daly

Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Monivea, (Semi Final),

Claregalway V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Gerry Moore

Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5),

Oranmore-Maree V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Sat 09 Sep

Senior Football Championship, Venue: Corofin, (Quarter Final),

Monivea-Abbey V Tuam Stars 17:45, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final),

St. James V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Shane Hehir

Senior Football Relegation, Venue: Corofin, (Quarter Final),

Barna V Killererin 16:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

 

Senior Football Relegation, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final),

An Cheathrú Rua V Killanin 18:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final),

Claregalway V An Spidéal 16:15, Ref: Martin Flaherty

 

Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final),

Oranmore-Maree V Williamstown 16:15, Ref: Austin O Connell

U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 2),

Castlegar V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 2),

Kilconieron V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2),

Clarinbridge V Athenry 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 2),

Carnmore V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2),

Oranmore-Maree V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Michael Connolly
U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 2),

Cappataggle V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: John Rosney
U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Gort, (Round 2),

Gort V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: TBC
U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2),

Craughwell V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Pat Brennan

U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Woodford, (Round 2),

Tommy Larkins V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 2),

Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 2),

Rahoon-Newcastle V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Leonard Fay
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 2),

Mullagh/Kiltormer V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 2),

Cois Fharraige V Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: Pat McGrath
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2),

Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballygar 11:00, Ref: Seamus Goldrick
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2),

Killimor V Portumna 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham

 

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2),

Sylane V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 3),

Pádraig Pearses V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam, (Round 3),

Tuam V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Tomas Lally
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 2),

Abbeyknockmoy V Micheal Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Michael Melia
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 2),

St Thomas V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: David Corbett

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: An Spideal, (Intermediate League Play Off),

An Spidéal V Kilconieron 17:30, Ref: Murt Culain

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Junior B 1/4 Final),

Ballinderreen V Cappataggle 17:00, Ref: Joe Larkin

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Castledaly, (Shield Semi-Final),

St Thomas V Bearna-Na Forbacha 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Milltown, (Semi Final),

Caherlistrane V Glenamaddy 18:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Ros Muc, (Final),

An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden 18:30, Ref: Alan Carr

Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final),

Turloughmore V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 16:00, Ref: Leonard Fay
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final),

Castlegar V Meelick-Eyrecourt 16:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final),

Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Athenry 17:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final),

Craughwell V Portumna 16:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final),

Killimordaly V Pádraig Pearses 17:30, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Minor B1 1/4 Final),

Tommy Larkins V Oranmore-Maree 17:30, Ref: Michael Conway
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Minor B1 1/4 Final),

Sylane V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 17:30, Ref: Sean Moran

Sun 10 Sep

Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final),

Moycullen V Corofin 14:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final),

Annaghdown V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 15:45, Ref: James Molloy

Senior Football Relegation, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Prel Quarter Final),

Kilconly V Milltown 14:00, Ref: Gearoid Ó Conamha

U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 9),

Killererin V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: TBC, (Quarter Final),

Annaghdown V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: TBC

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Junior A Pre Lim Final/),

Sarsfields V Micheal Breathnach 14:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Semi Final),

Salthill-Knocknacarra V Renvyle 16:30, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 7),

Caherlistrane V Tuam Stars 12:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: TBC, (Round 7),

Annaghdown V Corofin 12:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 7),

Mountbellew/Moylough V Headford 12:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 7),

Mountbellew/Moylough V Headford 11:00, Ref: John Cahill
Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 7),

Annaghdown V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Tony Keating

 

Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 7),

Caherlistrane V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: John Fahy

Car Parts Warehouse Junior A Football Championship West, Venue: Indreabhán, (Semi Final),

Na Piarsaigh V St. James 12:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Car Parts Warehouse Junior A Football Championship West, Venue: Indreabhán, (Semi Final),

Barna V Fr Griffins/ire g 13:30, Ref: Ger Cahill

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Junior B 1/4 Final),

Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Portumna 14:00, Ref: Seamus Moran

Car Parts Warehouse Junior B Football Championship West, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Final),

Oileáin Arainn V Oughterard 13:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 5),

Tuam V Craughwell 12:00, Ref: Michael Melia

Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final),

Ballygar V Clarinbridge 14:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final),

St Thomas V Killimor 14:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final),

Mullagh/Kiltormer V Moycullen 15:30, Ref: Vincent Burke

Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Minor B 1/4 Final),

Ballinderreen V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 14:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Minor B1 1/4 Final),

Carnmore V Abbeyknockmoy 14:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Tue 12 Sep

U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Quarter Final),

Corofin V Killanin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Kilconnell, (Quarter Final),

St. Gabriels V Barna 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Quarter Final),

Salthill-Knocknacarra V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Quarter Final),

Moycullen V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Quarter Final),

Glenamaddy/Glinsk V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Quarter Final),

Caltra V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Oughterard, (Quarter Final),

Oughterard V Athenry 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Quarter Final),

Tuam Stars V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Mountbellew, (Quarter Final),

Mountbellew/Moylough V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: An Spideal, (Quarter Final),

An Spidéal V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Quarter Final),

An Cheathrú Rua V Headford 19:00, Ref: TBC

U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 10),

Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 10),

An Fhairche – Clonbur V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Austin Ó Connell
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Menlough, (Round 10),

Menlough V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Michael Ruane

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Quarter Final),

Salthill-Knocknacarra V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

