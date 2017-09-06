Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 06 Sep
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1),
Killimordaly V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: James Hoade
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 1),
Meelick-Eyrecourt V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Anthony Curley
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 1),
Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Killimor 19:00, Ref: Derek Moloney
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1),
Micheal Breathnach V St Thomas 19:00, Ref: John Keane
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1),
Ballinderreen V Abbeyknockmoy 19:00, Ref: Tom Mc Nicholas
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Cup Semi-Final),
Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
Fri 08 Sep
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Quarter Finals),
Corofin V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Dunmore, (Quarter Final Replay),
Dunmore MacHales V St Michael’s 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Quarter Final Replay),
Tuam Stars V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Menlough, (Championship Semi-Final),
Menlough V Caltra 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Craughwell, (Championship Semi-Final),
Craughwell V Killererin 18:45, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 10),
St Brendan’s V Barna 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 10),
Cortoon Shamrocks V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Oliver Rabbitte
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 10),
An Fhairche – Clonbur V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U15 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Shield Final),
An Spidéal V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Junior A Pre Lim 1/4 Final),
Ballygar V St Thomas 16:45, Ref: Leonard Fay
U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: TBC, (Shield Final),
Monivea-Abbey V Clarinbridge 19:30, Ref: TBC
Ard Ri Hotel Junior A Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final),
Corofin V Athenry 18:45, Ref: Gerry Daly
Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Monivea, (Semi Final),
Claregalway V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Gerry Moore
Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5),
Oranmore-Maree V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: John Mc Donagh
Sat 09 Sep
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Corofin, (Quarter Final),
Monivea-Abbey V Tuam Stars 17:45, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final),
St. James V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Shane Hehir
Senior Football Relegation, Venue: Corofin, (Quarter Final),
Barna V Killererin 16:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Senior Football Relegation, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final),
An Cheathrú Rua V Killanin 18:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final),
Claregalway V An Spidéal 16:15, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final),
Oranmore-Maree V Williamstown 16:15, Ref: Austin O Connell
U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 2),
Castlegar V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 2),
Kilconieron V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2),
Clarinbridge V Athenry 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 2),
Carnmore V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2),
Oranmore-Maree V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Michael Connolly
U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 2),
Cappataggle V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: John Rosney
U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Gort, (Round 2),
Gort V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: TBC
U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2),
Craughwell V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Pat Brennan
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Woodford, (Round 2),
Tommy Larkins V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 2),
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 2),
Rahoon-Newcastle V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Leonard Fay
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 2),
Mullagh/Kiltormer V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 2),
Cois Fharraige V Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:00, Ref: Pat McGrath
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2),
Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballygar 11:00, Ref: Seamus Goldrick
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2),
Killimor V Portumna 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2),
Sylane V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 3),
Pádraig Pearses V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam, (Round 3),
Tuam V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Tomas Lally
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 2),
Abbeyknockmoy V Micheal Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Michael Melia
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 2),
St Thomas V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: David Corbett
Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: An Spideal, (Intermediate League Play Off),
An Spidéal V Kilconieron 17:30, Ref: Murt Culain
Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Junior B 1/4 Final),
Ballinderreen V Cappataggle 17:00, Ref: Joe Larkin
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Castledaly, (Shield Semi-Final),
St Thomas V Bearna-Na Forbacha 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Milltown, (Semi Final),
Caherlistrane V Glenamaddy 18:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Ros Muc, (Final),
An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden 18:30, Ref: Alan Carr
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final),
Turloughmore V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 16:00, Ref: Leonard Fay
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final),
Castlegar V Meelick-Eyrecourt 16:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final),
Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Athenry 17:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final),
Craughwell V Portumna 16:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final),
Killimordaly V Pádraig Pearses 17:30, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Minor B1 1/4 Final),
Tommy Larkins V Oranmore-Maree 17:30, Ref: Michael Conway
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Minor B1 1/4 Final),
Sylane V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 17:30, Ref: Sean Moran
Sun 10 Sep
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final),
Moycullen V Corofin 14:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final),
Annaghdown V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 15:45, Ref: James Molloy
Senior Football Relegation, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Prel Quarter Final),
Kilconly V Milltown 14:00, Ref: Gearoid Ó Conamha
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 9),
Killererin V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: TBC, (Quarter Final),
Annaghdown V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: TBC
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Junior A Pre Lim Final/),
Sarsfields V Micheal Breathnach 14:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Semi Final),
Salthill-Knocknacarra V Renvyle 16:30, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 7),
Caherlistrane V Tuam Stars 12:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: TBC, (Round 7),
Annaghdown V Corofin 12:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 7),
Mountbellew/Moylough V Headford 12:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 7),
Mountbellew/Moylough V Headford 11:00, Ref: John Cahill
Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 7),
Annaghdown V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 7),
Caherlistrane V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: John Fahy
Car Parts Warehouse Junior A Football Championship West, Venue: Indreabhán, (Semi Final),
Na Piarsaigh V St. James 12:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Car Parts Warehouse Junior A Football Championship West, Venue: Indreabhán, (Semi Final),
Barna V Fr Griffins/ire g 13:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Junior B 1/4 Final),
Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Portumna 14:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Car Parts Warehouse Junior B Football Championship West, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Final),
Oileáin Arainn V Oughterard 13:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 5),
Tuam V Craughwell 12:00, Ref: Michael Melia
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final),
Ballygar V Clarinbridge 14:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final),
St Thomas V Killimor 14:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final),
Mullagh/Kiltormer V Moycullen 15:30, Ref: Vincent Burke
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Minor B 1/4 Final),
Ballinderreen V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 14:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Minor B1 1/4 Final),
Carnmore V Abbeyknockmoy 14:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Tue 12 Sep
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Quarter Final),
Corofin V Killanin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Kilconnell, (Quarter Final),
St. Gabriels V Barna 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Quarter Final),
Salthill-Knocknacarra V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Quarter Final),
Moycullen V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Quarter Final),
Glenamaddy/Glinsk V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Quarter Final),
Caltra V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Oughterard, (Quarter Final),
Oughterard V Athenry 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Quarter Final),
Tuam Stars V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Mountbellew, (Quarter Final),
Mountbellew/Moylough V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: An Spideal, (Quarter Final),
An Spidéal V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Quarter Final),
An Cheathrú Rua V Headford 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 10),
Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 10),
An Fhairche – Clonbur V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Austin Ó Connell
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Menlough, (Round 10),
Menlough V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Michael Ruane
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Quarter Final),
Salthill-Knocknacarra V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen