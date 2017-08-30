15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
August 30, 2017

Time posted: 12:55 pm

Wed 30 Aug

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam, (Round 1), Tuam V Padraig Pearses 18:00, Ref: Michael Geoghegan

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 7), Liam Mellows V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Thu 31 Aug

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Cup Semi-Final), Clarinbridge V Athenry 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Cup Semi-Final), Oranmore-Maree V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Shield Semi-Final), Ardrahan V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: Tommy Hanlon
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Lackagh, (Shield Semi-Final), Turloughmore V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: David Staunton

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, Loughrea V Gort 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Cup Semi-Final), Sylane V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Shield Semi-Final), Liam Mellows V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Shield Preliminary Semi-Final), Cappataggle V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Trevor Lohan

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Cup Semi-Final), Michael Cusacks V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: Joe Larkin
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Castlegar, (Cup Semi-Final), Castlegar V Craughwell 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: The Prairie, (Shield Semi-Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Castledaly, (Shield Semi-Final), St Thomas V Bearna-Na Forbacha 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Clonfert, (Cup Semi-Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Portumna, (Shield Semi-Final), Portumna V Killimor 18:30, Ref: Micheal Kelly
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Woodford, (Shield Preliminary Semi-Final), Tommy Larkins V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ballygar, (Playoff), Ballygar V Four Roads 18:30, Ref: Seamus Goldrick
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Tuam, (Shield Preliminary Semi-Final), Tuam V Clifden 18:30, Ref: Michael Melia

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (League Final), Oranmore-Maree V Caltra 18:45, Ref: Tony Keating

Fri 01 Sep

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Quarter Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Barna 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Quarter Final), Moycullen V Athenry 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Quarter Final), Corofin V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Mervue, (Quarter Final), St. James V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: St Michael’s, (Quarter Final), St Michael’s V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Headford, (Quarter Final), Headford V Clifden / Renvyle 00:00, Ref: John Donovan
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Kilconnell, (Quarter final), St Gabriel’s V Micháel Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: TBC, (Quarter Final), An Spidéal V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Kilconly, (Quarter Final), Kilconly V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Oughterard, (Quarter Final), Oughterard V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Ciarain O Connaire

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Barna Pitch, (Round 9), Barna V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 9), Kinvara V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 9), St Brendan’s V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn

U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Craughwell 19:00, Ref: Tommy Hanlon

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Div 1 Playoff), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Ard Ri Hotel Junior Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), Corofin V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 18:45, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Ard Ri Hotel Junior A Football Championship North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Quarter Final), Monivea-Abbey V Caltra 18:45, Ref: Sean Lyons

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (JBHC Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Pádraig Pearses V Beagh 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (JBHC Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Oranmore-Maree V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: Leonard Fay
Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (JBHC Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Killimor V Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Christopher Browne

Ard Ri Hotel Junior B Football Championship North, Venue: Milltown, (Semi Final), Kilconly V Headford 18:45, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Ard Ri Hotel Junior B Football Championship North, Venue: Barnaderg, (Semi Final), Williamstown V Pádraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: Gerry Daly

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Ballygar V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:00, Ref: Michael Melia
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Sylane 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4), An Spidéal V Kilbeacanty 19:00, Ref: David Earls

Car Parts Warehouse Junior C Football Championship West, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Semi Final), Barna V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8 (North), Venue: Oranmore, (Semi Final), Oranmore-Maree V Milltown 18:45, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Ballinderreen V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Sat 02 Sep
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Prel Quarter Final), Corofin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 15:45, Ref: Martin Flaherty

U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 1), Michael Cusacks V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh
U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), Athenry V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: James Lundon
U15 A1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 1), Moycullen V Gort 11:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: Vincent Burke
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Mullagh/Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: James Hoade
U15 B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Anthony Curley
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 1), Ballygar V Cois Fharraige 11:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Sylane 11:00, Ref: TBC
U15 B1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Killimor 11:00, Ref: Derek Moloney

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 2), Pádraig Pearses V Tuam 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1), Micháel Breathnach V St Thomas 11:00, Ref: Joseph McNamara
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Tom Mc Nicholas

Division 1 League, Venue: Killannin, (Round 6), Killanin V Milltown 15:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: An Spideal, (IHL Play-Off), An Spidéal V Ballinderreen 16:00, Ref: Pat McGrath

Ard Ri Hotel Junior Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), St Gabriel’s V Mountbellew/Moylough 14:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West, Venue: Oughterard, (Quarter Final), Renvyle V Claregalway 15:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Ros Muc, (Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden 16:00, Ref: Alan Carr

Tue 05 Sep

U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Round 9), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: Frank Coyne
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Menlough, (Round 9), Menlough V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Monivea, (Quarter Finals), Monivea-Abbey V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Quarter Final), Clarinbridge V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan

U15 A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: TBC

Ard Ri Hotel Minor A Football Championship – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Monivea-Abbey 18:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Ard Ri Hotel Minor A Football Championship – North, Venue: TBC, (Semi Final), Claregalway V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: Martin Collins

Car Parts Warehouse Minor A Football Championship – West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Barna 18:45, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Car Parts Warehouse Minor A Football Championship – West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Ard Ri Hotel Minor B Football Championship – North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Ard Ri Hotel Minor B Football Championship – North, Venue: Athenry, (Quarter Final), Athenry V Dunmore MacHales 18:45, Ref: Gerry Moore

Car Parts Warehouse Minor B Football Championship – West, Venue: Moycullen, (Semi Final), St. James V Killanin 18:45, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Car Parts Warehouse Minor B Football Championship – West, Venue: An Spideal, (Semi Final), St Michael’s V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 18:45, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Ard Ri Hotel Minor C Football Championship – North, Venue: Milltown, (Semi Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 18:45, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Wed 06 Sep

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Pádraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: Leonard Fay

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Cup Semi-Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon

