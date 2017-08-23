Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 23 Aug
Car Parts Warehouse Minor A Football Championship – West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Ard Ri Hotel Minor B Football Championship – North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Car Parts Warehouse Minor B Football Championship – West, Venue: Clifden, (Quarter Final), Clifden V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
Car Parts Warehouse Minor B Football Championship – West, Venue: Indreabhán, (Quarter Final), Micheál Breathnach V St. James 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Ard Ri Hotel Minor C Football Championship – North, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Ard Ri Hotel Minor C Football Championship – North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Junior Hurling League, Venue: Craughwell, (Group 4 Playoff), Craughwell V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Joe Larkin
Thu 24 Aug
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Cup Final), Turloughmore V Loughrea 19:15, Ref: TBC
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Shield Final), Clarinbridge V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:15, Ref: TBC
Fri 25 Aug
U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 5), An Spidéal V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Milltown, (Round 8), Milltown V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 8), Cortoon Shamrocks V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 8), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Barna 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Playoff Game 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Noel Larkin
Ard Ri Hotel Junior A Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Killererin V Athenry 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Quarter Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Barnaderg , (Quarter Final), St Brendan’s V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Corofin , (Quarter Final), Caherlistrane V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Car Parts Warehouse Minor A Football Championship – West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Moycullen V Barna 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sat 26 Aug
Senior Football Championship, Venue: An Fhairche, (Round 3), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V Kilconly 16:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Killanin V Moycullen 18:15, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Milltown V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: James Molloy
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Prelim Quarter Final), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 16:45, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Intermediate Football Championship , Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Glenamaddy V Williamstown 15:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), An Spidéal V Oughterard 16:30, Ref: P.j. Rabbitte
Intermediate Football Relegation, Venue: An Fhairche, (Semi Final), Athenry V Clifden 15:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Intermediate Football Relegation, Venue: The Prairie, (Semi Final), Ballinasloe V Carna-Caiseal 15:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Division 1 League, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Milltown V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: James Molloy
Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior A Hurling Championship , Venue: Kenny Park, (Junior A Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Liam Mellows V Ardrahan 17:00, Ref: Sean Moran
Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 2), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Renvyle 18:30, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Car Parts Warehouse Junior A Football Championship West, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Quarter Final), Na Piarsaigh V An Cheathrú Rua 16:00, Ref: Máirtín O Curraoin (coilím)
Junior B Hurling Championship , Venue: Kenny Park, (Junior B Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Killimordaly V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 7), Tommy Larkins V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham
Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Monivea, (Quarter Final), Glenamaddy V Loughrea 18:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Car Parts Warehouse Junior C Football Championship West, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Semi Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 17:30, Ref: Ciarain O’Conaire
Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Sun 27 Aug
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V St. James 12:45, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Intermediate Football Championship , Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V St Brendan’s 13:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Intermediate Football Championship , Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Menlough V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 14:30, Ref: Shane Hehir
Senior Hurling League , Venue: Kenny Park, (SHL Semi Final), St Thomas V Liam Mellows 12:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
Senior Hurling League , Venue: Kenny Park, (SHL Semi Final), Craughwell V Sarsfields 13:30, Ref: Leonard Fay
Junior A Hurling Championship , Venue: Loughrea, (Junior A Pre Lim 1/4Final), Gort V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 12:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 6), Dunmore MacHales V Annaghdown 12:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 6), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 12:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Caherlistrane GAA, (Round 6), Headford V Caherlistrane 12:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 6), Renvyle V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 6), Micheál Breathnach V An Cheathrú Rua 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 8, Venue: TBC, (Round 6), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Clifden 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane GAA, (Round 6), Headford V Caherlistrane 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 6), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 6), Dunmore MacHales V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Oliver Rabbitte
Car Parts Warehouse Junior A Football Championship West, Venue: Westside, (Quarter Final), Fr Griffins/Eire Og V Killanin 18:30, Ref: Tom Nally
Junior B Hurling Championship , Venue: Killimor, (Junior B Grp 1 Playoff), Kiltormer V Mullagh 12:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Junior B Hurling Championship , Venue: Carnmore, (Junior B Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Oranmore-Maree V Castlegar 12:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Junior B Hurling Championship , Venue: Loughrea, (Junior B Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Pádraig Pearses V Beagh 13:30, Ref: Seamus Moran
Car Parts Warehouse Junior B Football Championship West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Semi Final ), Oileáin Arainn V Clifden 12:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Ballinasloe 12:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 7), Sylane V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 12:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Menlo Emmetts, (Round 7), Menlo Emmetts V Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 7), Kilbeacanty V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 12:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Mon 28 Aug
U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Cup Final), Tommy Larkins V Sylane 00:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Car Parts Warehouse Junior B Football Championship West, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Semi Final), Oughterard V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
Tue 29 Aug
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Milltown, (Round 8), Milltown V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 8), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Killererin 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 8), Cortoon Shamrocks V Menlough 19:00, Ref: John Fahy
U15 Football Division 1B, Venue: The Prairie, (League Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Wed 30 Aug
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam, (Round 1), Tuam V Pádraig Pearses 18:00, Ref: Michael Geoghegan
U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Pádraig Pearses 18:00, Ref: Leonard Fay
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 7), Liam Mellows V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan