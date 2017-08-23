Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 23 Aug

Car Parts Warehouse Minor A Football Championship – West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Ard Ri Hotel Minor B Football Championship – North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Car Parts Warehouse Minor B Football Championship – West, Venue: Clifden, (Quarter Final), Clifden V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Car Parts Warehouse Minor B Football Championship – West, Venue: Indreabhán, (Quarter Final), Micheál Breathnach V St. James 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

Ard Ri Hotel Minor C Football Championship – North, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Ard Ri Hotel Minor C Football Championship – North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Craughwell, (Group 4 Playoff), Craughwell V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Joe Larkin

Thu 24 Aug

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Cup Final), Turloughmore V Loughrea 19:15, Ref: TBC

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Shield Final), Clarinbridge V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:15, Ref: TBC

Fri 25 Aug

U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 5), An Spidéal V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Milltown, (Round 8), Milltown V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 8), Cortoon Shamrocks V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 8), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Barna 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Playoff Game 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Noel Larkin

Ard Ri Hotel Junior A Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Killererin V Athenry 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Quarter Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Barnaderg , (Quarter Final), St Brendan’s V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Corofin , (Quarter Final), Caherlistrane V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Car Parts Warehouse Minor A Football Championship – West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Moycullen V Barna 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Sat 26 Aug

Senior Football Championship, Venue: An Fhairche, (Round 3), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V Kilconly 16:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Killanin V Moycullen 18:15, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Milltown V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: James Molloy

Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Prelim Quarter Final), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 16:45, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Intermediate Football Championship , Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Glenamaddy V Williamstown 15:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), An Spidéal V Oughterard 16:30, Ref: P.j. Rabbitte

Intermediate Football Relegation, Venue: An Fhairche, (Semi Final), Athenry V Clifden 15:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Intermediate Football Relegation, Venue: The Prairie, (Semi Final), Ballinasloe V Carna-Caiseal 15:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Division 1 League, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Milltown V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: James Molloy

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

Junior A Hurling Championship , Venue: Kenny Park, (Junior A Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Liam Mellows V Ardrahan 17:00, Ref: Sean Moran

Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 2), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Renvyle 18:30, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Car Parts Warehouse Junior A Football Championship West, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Quarter Final), Na Piarsaigh V An Cheathrú Rua 16:00, Ref: Máirtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Junior B Hurling Championship , Venue: Kenny Park, (Junior B Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Killimordaly V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 7), Tommy Larkins V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham

Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Monivea, (Quarter Final), Glenamaddy V Loughrea 18:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Car Parts Warehouse Junior C Football Championship West, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Semi Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 17:30, Ref: Ciarain O’Conaire

Ard Ri Hotel Division 6 (North), Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Sun 27 Aug

Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V St. James 12:45, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Intermediate Football Championship , Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V St Brendan’s 13:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Intermediate Football Championship , Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Menlough V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 14:30, Ref: Shane Hehir

Senior Hurling League , Venue: Kenny Park, (SHL Semi Final), St Thomas V Liam Mellows 12:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

Senior Hurling League , Venue: Kenny Park, (SHL Semi Final), Craughwell V Sarsfields 13:30, Ref: Leonard Fay

Junior A Hurling Championship , Venue: Loughrea, (Junior A Pre Lim 1/4Final), Gort V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 12:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 6), Dunmore MacHales V Annaghdown 12:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 6), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 12:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Caherlistrane GAA, (Round 6), Headford V Caherlistrane 12:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 6), Renvyle V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 6), Micheál Breathnach V An Cheathrú Rua 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: TBC, (Round 6), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Clifden 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane GAA, (Round 6), Headford V Caherlistrane 11:00, Ref: David Staunton

Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 6), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 6), Dunmore MacHales V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Oliver Rabbitte

Car Parts Warehouse Junior A Football Championship West, Venue: Westside, (Quarter Final), Fr Griffins/Eire Og V Killanin 18:30, Ref: Tom Nally

Junior B Hurling Championship , Venue: Killimor, (Junior B Grp 1 Playoff), Kiltormer V Mullagh 12:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Junior B Hurling Championship , Venue: Carnmore, (Junior B Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Oranmore-Maree V Castlegar 12:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Junior B Hurling Championship , Venue: Loughrea, (Junior B Pre Lim 1/4 Final), Pádraig Pearses V Beagh 13:30, Ref: Seamus Moran

Car Parts Warehouse Junior B Football Championship West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Semi Final ), Oileáin Arainn V Clifden 12:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Ballinasloe 12:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 7), Sylane V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 12:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Menlo Emmetts, (Round 7), Menlo Emmetts V Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 7), Kilbeacanty V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 12:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Mon 28 Aug

U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Cup Final), Tommy Larkins V Sylane 00:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Car Parts Warehouse Junior B Football Championship West, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Semi Final), Oughterard V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Tue 29 Aug

U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Milltown, (Round 8), Milltown V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 8), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Killererin 19:00, Ref: John Devlin

U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 8), Cortoon Shamrocks V Menlough 19:00, Ref: John Fahy

U15 Football Division 1B, Venue: The Prairie, (League Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Wed 30 Aug

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tuam, (Round 1), Tuam V Pádraig Pearses 18:00, Ref: Michael Geoghegan

U15 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Pádraig Pearses 18:00, Ref: Leonard Fay

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 7), Liam Mellows V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan