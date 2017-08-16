Galway GAA Fixtures

Thu 17 Aug

U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Shield Final), Ballinasloe V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: David Staunton

Fri 18 Aug

Division 2 League, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 3), Caltra V Monivea-Abbey 19:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 7), Castlegar V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 7), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 7), Kiltormer V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:00, Ref: John Rosney

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 7), Clarinbridge V Killimor 19:30, Ref: Michael Conway

Junior A Hurling Championship , Venue: Carnmore, (Group 1 Playoff), Ballygar V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Sean Moran

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 6), Turloughmore V Sylane 19:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 6), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Menlo Emmetts 19:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 6), Sarsfields V Liam Mellows 19:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 6), Ballinderreen V Kilbeacanty 19:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Ard Ri Hotel Division 8 (North), Venue: Glenamaddy, (Semi Final ), Glenamaddy V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Ard Ri Hotel Minor A Football Championship – North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Kilkerrin-Clonberne-Williamstown 19:30, Ref: Tony Keating

Sat 19 Aug

Division 1 League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 6), Caherlistrane V Corofin 18:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Division 1 League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 6), Tuam Stars V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Division 4 League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V An Fhairche – Clonbur 17:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Division 4 League, Venue: Williamstown, (Round 6), Williamstown V Clifden 17:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West, Venue: An Spideal, (Quarter Final), Mícheál Breathnach V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Ard Ri Hotel Junior A Football Championship North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), Athenry V Dunmore MacHales 18:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

Ard Ri Hotel Junior B Football Championship North, Venue: Corofin , (Round 1), Headford V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Sun 20 Aug

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 7), Kilconieron V Pádraig Pearses 12:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 7), Athenry V Sylane 12:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 7), Liam Mellows V Bearna-Na Forbacha 13:00, Ref: John Keane

Ard Ri Hotel Junior Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Caherlistrane 12:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Headford 12:00, Ref: John Mitchell

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Corofin 12:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Dunmore MacHales 12:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Barna Pitch, (Round 5), Barna V Killanin 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Maura Conneely

U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Aidan Hanley

U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Maura Conneely

U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Moycullen 12:00, Ref: Aidan Hanley

U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Barna Pitch, (Round 5), Barna V Killanin 12:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Tom Mc Nicholas

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V Monivea-Abbey 11:00, Ref: Noel Larkin

U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), Athenry V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Round 5), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Killererin 11:00, Ref: Frank Coyne

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:00, Ref: Peter Bane

U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Milltown, (Round 5), Milltown V Glenamaddy/Glinsk 11:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 5), Fr Griffins/Eire Og V St Michael’s 11:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St. James 11:00, Ref: Frank Rice

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 5), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 11:00, Ref: John Devlin

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Clifden, (Round 5), Clifden V Mícheál Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V Renvyle 11:00, Ref: Máirtín O Curraoin (coilím)

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 5), Caltra V Menlough 11:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V St. Gabriels 11:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh

U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V St Brendan’s 11:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Dunmore MacHales 11:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey

Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Headford 11:00, Ref: John Mitchell

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Portumna 12:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 7), Castlegar V Moycullen 12:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 5), Mullagh V Loughrea 12:00, Ref: Joe Larkin

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 6), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kinvara 12:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 6), An Spidéal V Tommy Larkins 12:00, Ref: Pat McGrath

Ard Ri Hotel Junior C Football Championship North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Corofin V Oranmore-Maree 17:30, Ref: Teddy Kerin

Junior C1 Hurling Championship , Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Tuam 12:00, Ref: Michael Melia

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Ros Muc, (Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden 12:00, Ref: Alan Carr

Minor C Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Rahoon-Newcastle 14:30, Ref: Murt Cualáin

Junior Hurling League, Venue: New Inn, (Pre-Lim 1/4 Final), Sarsfields V Killimor 12:00, Ref: James Lundon

Mon 21 Aug

U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Cup Final), Tommy Larkins V Sylane 18:15, Ref: TBC

U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Shield Final), Gort V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:15, Ref: TBC

Junior C1 Hurling Championship , Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Wed 23 Aug

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Kilbeacanty 19:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Car Parts Warehouse Minor A Football Championship – West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Car Parts Warehouse Minor B Football Championship – West, Venue: Clifden, (Quarter Final), Clifden V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Car Parts Warehouse Minor B Football Championship – West, Venue: Indreabhán, (Quarter Final), Mícheál Breathnach V St. James 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Craughwell, (Group 4 Playoff), Craughwell V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Joe Larkin