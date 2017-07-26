Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 26 Jul

U16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Shield Final Replay), Carnmore V Gort 19:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

U16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Shield Final Replay), Ballygar V Clarinbridge 19:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

U16 C Hurling Championship , Venue: Duggan Park , (Cup Final Replay), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:15, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Portumna, (Round 6), Portumna V Castlegar 19:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Playoff), Oranmore-Maree V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Car Parts Warehouse Minor B Football Championship – West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killanin V Clifden 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Car Parts Warehouse Minor B Football Championship – West, Venue: Pairc an Chathánaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Thu 27 Jul

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Cup Semi-Final), Craughwell V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: TBC

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Cup Semi-Final), Turloughmore V Castlegar 19:30, Ref: TBC

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Shield Semi-Final), Clarinbridge V Athenry 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Bullaun, (Shield Semi-Final), Sarsfields V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Cup Semi-Final), Liam Mellows V Sylane 18:30, Ref: TBC

U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Cup Semi-Final), Cois Fharraige V Tommy Larkins 19:30, Ref: TBC

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 5), Kilbeacanty V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: James Lundon

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 7), An Cheathrú Rua V Barna 20:00, Ref: Alan Carr

Fri 28 Jul

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 7), Killererin V Craughwell 19:00, Ref: Michael Ruane

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Round 7), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Division 4 League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 6), St Gabriel’s V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:45, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 6), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Athenry 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 7), Oughterard V St. James 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 7), Killanin V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Barna Pitch, (Round 7), Barna V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Peadar O Ceallaigh

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 7), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Barna, (Round 7), Barna V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 19:00, Ref: Mike Burke

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 7), An Spidéal V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Adrian McPhilbin

Junior A Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 1), Glinsk V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: Gerry Daly

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Beagh, (Round 7), Beagh V Abbeyknockmoy 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 7), Killimor V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Cup Semi-Final), Killimordaly V Michael Cusacks 19:30, Ref: TBC

U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ardrahan, (Shield Semi-Final), Ardrahan V Carnmore 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park , (Cup Semi-Final), Pádraig Pearses V Skehana 18:30, Ref: TBC

U13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park , (Cup Semi-Final), Tuam V Kilconieron 19:30, Ref: TBC

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 4), Moycullen V Mullagh 19:00, Ref: John Keane

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Ballygar V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Sean Moran

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Menlo Emmet’s, (Round 5), Menlo Emmet’s V Turloughmore 19:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Ballyloughnane, (Round 5), Liam Mellows V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Junior C1 Hurling Championship , Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Tuam 19:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Junior C1 Hurling Championship , Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Craughwell 19:00, Ref: Michael Melia

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 7), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 20:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Division 5 (North), Venue: Headford, (Round 7), Headford V Corofin 20:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Division 6 (North), Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 20:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Division 6 (North), Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), Athenry V Kilconly 20:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Division 7 (North), Venue: Menlough, (Round 7), Menlough V Killererin 20:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

Division 7 (North), Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 7), Tuam Stars V Monivea-Abbey 20:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Sat 29 Jul

Division 1 League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Tuam Stars 12:00, Ref: James Molloy

Division 1 League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Menlough 18:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Division 2 League, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 6), St Michael’s V Annaghdown 18:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 3 League, Venue: Inis Oírr, (Round 2), Oileáin Arainn V Barna 13:00, Ref: Máirtín Gríofa

Division 3 League, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 6), Dunmore MacHales V Headford 18:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 6), Sylane V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:30, Ref: Leonard Fay

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 5), Ballygar V Craughwell 18:00, Ref: Joe Larkin

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Gort V Michael Breathnach 18:00, Ref: Seamus Moran

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 5), St Thomas V Skehana 19:30, Ref: Christopher Browne

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 7), Mullagh V Pádraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 7), Clarinbridge V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 7), Cappataggle V Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: John Rosney

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 7), Ballinderreen V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:00, Ref: Ger O Connor

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club , (Round 6), Carnmore V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 6), Moycullen V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Murt Culain

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 8), Pádraig Pearses V Micheal Breathnach 12:00, Ref: David Corbett

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Renvyle, (Round 7), Renvyle V Micheal Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Division 5 (North), Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 7), Mountbellew/Moylough V St. James 18:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Division 6 (North), Venue: Williamstown, (Round 5), Williamstown V Caltra 18:00, Ref: John Cahill

Division 7 (North), Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 7), Padraig Pearses V St Brendan’s 18:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

Division 8A (North), Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 5), Glenamaddy V Annaghdown 17:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Division 8A (North), Venue: Corofin , (Round 5), Corofin V Milltown 17:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Division 8B (North), Venue: Oranmore, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 18:00, Ref: Michael Ruane

Mon 31 Jul

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 6), Turloughmore V Liam Mellows 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Joe Larkin

Tue 01 Aug

Division 1 League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 6), Tuam Stars V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell