12 Great Songs...

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
July 19, 2017

Time posted: 3:44 pm

Wed 19 Jul
U16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Cup Final), Athenry V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
U16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Shield Final), Ballinasloe V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:15, Ref: Joe Larkin
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 6), Cortoon Shamrocks V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Kilconly, (Playoff Game A), Kilconly V Headford 07:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), Moycullen V Claregalway 20:00, Ref: Máirtín O Curraoin (coilím)
U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Carnmore V Michael Cusacks 18:45, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 7), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: Micheal Kelly

Thu 20 Jul
U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 6), Kilconly V Athenry 19:00, Ref: John Mitchell
U16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Shield Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Loughrea 18:15, Ref: Leonard Fay
U16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Shield Final), Ballygar V Clarinbridge 19:30, Ref: TBC
Division 3 League, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 6), Barna V Athenry 20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 7), Clarinbridge V Craughwell 18:45, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Fohenagh Sportsfield, (Round 4), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Ballinasloe 19:30, Ref: James Hoade
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 7), Abbeyknockmoy V Four Roads 18:45, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Fri 21 Jul
U16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Shield Final), Carnmore V Gort 19:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
U16 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Cup Final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: James Lundon
U16 C Hurling Championship , Venue: Loughrea, (Cup Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:15, Ref: Peter Campbell
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: TBC, (Round 7), Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), Athenry V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 7), Corofin V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 7), Dunmore MacHales V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 7), St. James V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 7), St Michael’s V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneely
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Barna Pitch, (Round 7), Barna V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Peadar O Ceallaigh
U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: TBC, (Round 7), St. Gabriels V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Frank Coyne
U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Round 7), Glenamaddy/Glinsk V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 7), Caherlistrane V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 7), Claregalway V Headford 19:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Micháel Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Frank Rice
U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 7), An Spidéal V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 7), Clifden / Renvyle V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 7), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V Killanin 19:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 7), Pádraig Pearses V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Menlough, (Round 7), Menlough V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Milltown, (Round 7), Milltown V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Barna 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 7), An Fhairche – Clonbur V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
Division 1 League, Venue: Killannin, (Round 6), Killanin V Milltown 20:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Division 4 League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6 ), Annaghdown V Ballinasloe 20:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Junior A Football Championship North, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 1), Glinsk V Dunmore MacHales 20:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 3), Mullagh V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 4), Turloughmore V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 4), Sylane V Menlo Emmetts 19:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 1), Sarsfields V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Joe Larkin
Junior C1 Hurling Championship , Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell V Tuam 19:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Pearse Stadium, (League Final), Fr Griffins/Eire Og V St Michael’s 19:30, Ref: Frank Walsh
Division 7 (North), Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 6), Killererin V Monivea-Abbey 20:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

Sat 22 Jul
U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 5), St Thomas V Cois Fharraige 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 5), Sylane V Cappataggle 14:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Sun 23 Jul
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Bearna-Na Forbacha 15:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Athenry V Turloughmore 15:00, Ref: Sean Moran
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Sarsfields V Sylane 16:30, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Junior Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 12:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 4), Dunmore MacHales V Caherlistrane 12:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 4), Corofin V Tuam Stars 12:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: TBC, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 12:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 4), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Killanin 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 4), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Killanin 12:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 12:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), Athenry V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Round 4), Glenamaddy/Glinsk V Kilconly 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Milltown, (Round 4), Milltown V Killererin 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V Fr Griffins/Eire Og 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V An Spidéal 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Michael’s 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 4), St. Gabriels V Caltra 11:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
U12 Football Group 9, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 4), St Brendan’s V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan
U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Menlough 11:00, Ref: John Donovan
Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: John Donovan
Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 4), Corofin V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: Denis Ryder
Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 4), Dunmore MacHales V Caherlistrane 11:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Car Parts Warehouse Junior A Football Championship West, Venue: Páirc Ros a’Mhíl, (Round 1), Barna V Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 6), Pádraig Pearses V Ballinasloe 12:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 6), Abbeyknockmoy V Cappataggle 12:00, Ref: James Lundon
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Beagh, (Round 6), Beagh V Clarinbridge 12:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 6), Kiltormer V Mullagh 12:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 6), Killimordaly V Killimor 12:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 6), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballinderreen 12:00, Ref: Joe Larkin
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 6), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Craughwell 12:00, Ref: Vincent Burke
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Portumna 12:00, Ref: Leonard Fay
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 5), Castlegar V Carnmore 12:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Division 6 (North), Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 6), Claregalway V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: John Devlin

Mon 24 Jul
U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 7), Killimordaly V Carnmore 18:45, Ref: David Corbett
U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Sean Byrne
Car Parts Warehouse Minor B Football Championship – West, Venue: Páirc an Chathanaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Tue 25 Jul
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 6), Clarinbridge V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), Athenry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: James Hoade

Wed 26 Jul
Car Parts Warehouse Minor B Football Championship – West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killanin V Clifden 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Sport
