The Wagon Wheel

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
June 28, 2017

Time posted: 1:18 pm

Wed 28 Jun
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 6), Clifden V Michael Breathnach 18:45, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Thu 29 Jun
U16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Shield Semi-Final), Loughrea V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: Derek Kelly
U16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Cappataggle, (Shield Semi-Final), Cappataggle V Ballygar 18:45, Ref: Peter Murphy
U16 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Shield Semi-Final), Clarinbridge V Michael Cusacks 18:45, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Fri 30 Jun
Division 2 League, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 5), Mchel Breathnach V Monivea-Abbey 20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Division 3 League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 5), An Spideal V Kilconly 20:15, Ref: James Molloy
Division 4 League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 5), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Annaghdown 20:00, Ref: John Devlin
U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 5), Corofin V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: John Donovan
U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Glenamaddy/Glinsk 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Barna Pitch, (Round 5), Barna V St. James 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneelly
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Paddy Griofa
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 5), Killanin V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 5), Claregalway V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), Athenry V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey
U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Anthony Curley
U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 5), An Spideal V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Barna, (Round 5), Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Jp Moore
U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Pairc an Chnoic, (Round 5), Mchel Breathnach V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 19:00, Ref: Ciarain O Conaire
U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Milltown, (Round 5), Milltown V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Round 5), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 5), Caltra V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), Athenry V Craughwell 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: The Prairie, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killanin 20:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Crestwood, (Round 7), Fr Griffins/Eire Og V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 20:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Division 5 (North), Venue: Corofin , (Round 6), Corofin V Milltown 20:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Division 5 (North), Venue: Mervue, (Round 6), St. James V Caherlistrane 20:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Division 5 (North), Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 6), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars 20:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Division 6 (North), Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 7), Cortoon Shamrocks V Caltra 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 6 (North), Venue: Williamstown, (Round 7), Williamstown V Dunmore MacHales 20:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Division 6 (North), Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), Athenry V Claregalway 20:00, Ref: Michael Ruane
Division 7 (North), Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 3), Killererin V St Brendan’s 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Division 8B (North), Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea V St Gabriel’s 20:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Sat 01 Jul
Division 1 League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 5), Menlough V Caherlistrane 15:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Division 1 League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 5), Milltown V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 2 League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V St Michael’s 17:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Division 2 League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 5), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Caltra 17:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Division 2 League, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathru Rua V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Division 2 League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Carna-Caiseal 18:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
Division 3 League, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Athenry 16:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Division 3 League, Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Killererin V Corofin 18:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Division 3 League, Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: Mairtn Griofa
Division 4 League, Venue: Clifden, (Round 5), Clifden V Glenamaddy 17:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Division 4 League, Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 5), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V St Brendan’s 18:30, Ref: Padraig Mac Donncha
Division 4 League, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V Williamstown 18:30, Ref: Gerry Moore
Division 4 League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V St Gabriel’s 18:30, Ref: Shane Hehir
U15 Football Division 4, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V Caltra 17:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Beagh, (Round 4), Beagh V Mullagh 18:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 4), Killimordaly V Craughwell 18:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 4), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Leonard Fay
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Athenry, (Round 6), Athenry V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: James Hoade
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 6), Turloughmore V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 6), Kinvara V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 7), Rahoon-Newcastle V Gort 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 7), Sylane V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 7), Sarsfields V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 7), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: John Rosney
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 6), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: Owen Rimmington
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 6), Castlegar V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 7), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Micheal Kelly
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 7), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Portumna 11:00, Ref: John Cahill
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 7), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Woodford, (Round 7), Tommy Larkins V Killimor 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Skehana, (Round 7), Skehana V Padraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Vincent Burke
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Tuam, (Round 7), Tuam V Clifden 11:00, Ref: Tomas Lally
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 7), Abbeyknockmoy V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 7), Micheal Breathnach V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Inis Oirr, (Round 5), Oileann Arainn V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 13:00, Ref: Ciarain O Conaire
Division 7 (North), Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 6), Padraig Pearses V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 7), Annaghdown V Tommy Larkins 17:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Sun 02 Jul
Division 1 League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Division 3 League, Venue: Inis Mor, (Round 5), Oileann Arainn V Dunmore MacHales 13:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Mountbellew/Moylough 12:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 1), Corofin V Dunmore MacHales 12:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U12 Football Group 2, Venue: Caherlistrane GAA, (Round 1), Headford V Annaghdown 12:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Pairc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killanin 11:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U12 Football Group 3, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V Barna 11:00, Ref: Mike Burke
U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Pairc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killanin 12:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U12 Football Group 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V Barna 12:00, Ref: Mike Burke
U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell V Monivea-Abbey 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham
U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Paul Quinn
U12 Football Group 5, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), Athenry V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly
U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Round 1), Glenamaddy/Glinsk V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:00, Ref: Oliver Rabbitte
U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 1), Kilconly V Killererin 11:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U12 Football Group 6, Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), Milltown V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 11:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: Tom Nally
U12 Football Group 7, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spideal V St Michael’s 11:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U12 Football Group 7, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Fr Griffins/Eire Og 11:00, Ref: Frank Rice
U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), An Fhairche – Clonbur V An Cheathru Rua 11:00, Ref: John Devlin
U12 Football Group 8, Venue: Pairc an Chnoic, (Round 1), Mchel Breathnach V Renvyle 11:00, Ref: Peadar O Ceallaigh
U12 Football Group 8, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 11:00, Ref: Padraig Mac Donncha
U12 Football Group 9, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 1), St Brendan’s V St. Gabriels 11:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U12 Football Group 9, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Menlough 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane GAA, (Round 1), Headford V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: John Mitchell
Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 1), Corofin V Dunmore MacHales 11:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Under 12 Football Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Leitir Mor, (Round 6), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V Mchel Breathnach 12:30, Ref: Padraig Mac Donncha
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 6), An Cheathru Rua V Na Piarsaigh 12:30, Ref: Mairtn O Curraoin (coilm)
Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Carna, (Round 7), Carna-Caiseal V St Michael’s 12:30, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (Round 7), Barna V An Spideal 12:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Mon 03 Jul
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 5), Sarsfields V Craughwell 18:45, Ref: Vincent Earls
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea V Castlegar 18:45, Ref: Gordan Duane
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 5), Turloughmore V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: John Donovan
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), Athenry V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 5), Carnmore V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Michael Geoghegan
U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:45, Ref: Michael Connolly
U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 5), Michael Cusacks V Ardrahan 18:45, Ref: Ger O Connor
U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 5), Killimordaly V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: James Lundon
U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tommy Larkins 18:45, Ref: Paul Fahy
U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Round 5), Gort V Liam Mellows 18:45, Ref: Fergal Bermingham
U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 5), Sylane V Cappataggle 18:45, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 5), St Thomas V Cois Fharraige 18:45, Ref: Noel Quinn
U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V Ballinderreen 18:45, Ref: Tom Mc Nicholas
U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 5), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:45, Ref: Michael Melia
U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 5), Rahoon-Newcastle V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:45, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 5), Abbeyknockmoy V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Trevor Lohan
U13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 4), Padraig Pearses V Kilconieron 18:45, Ref: Peter Murphy
U13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Loughrea V Oranmore-Maree 19:45, Ref: Gordan Duane
U13 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 4), Micheal Breathnach V Tuam 18:45, Ref: Joseph McNamara
U13 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Portumna 18:45, Ref: Charlie Ward
Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: The Prairie, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oughterard 20:00, Ref: Alan Carr
Division 6 (North), Venue: Kilconly, (Round 7), Kilconly V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 20:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Tue 04 Jul
U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 6), Caherlistrane V Glenamaddy/Glinsk 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 6), Loughrea V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: TBC, (Round 6), St. Gabriels V Corofin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 6), Dunmore MacHales V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Barna Pitch, (Round 6), Barna V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1 West, Venue: TBC, (Round 6), Annaghdown V St. James 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 6), Tuam Stars V Caltra 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 6), Kilconly V Athenry 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Caherlistrane GAA, (Round 6), Headford V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 6), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 6), Oughterard V Micheal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Leitir Mor, (Round 6), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor V An Spideal 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 6), Clarinbridge V Clifden / Renvyle 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 6), An Cheathru Rua V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Menlough, (Round 6), Menlough V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 6), Killererin V Milltown 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 3, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 6), Cortoon Shamrocks V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Cup Semi-Final), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
U16 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Woodford, (Shield Semi-Final), Tommy Larkins V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Division 1 League, Venue: Corofin , (Round 5), Corofin V Killanin 20:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Division 8A (North), Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Dunmore MacHales 20:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Wed 05 Jul
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 7), Ardrahan V Athenry 18:45, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 7), Carnmore V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: Tomas Lally
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 7), Turloughmore V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 7), Moycullen V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 8), Killimordaly V Sylane 18:45, Ref: Seamus Goldrick
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Gort, (Round 8), Gort V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 8), Loughrea V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:45, Ref: Tony Connolly
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 8), Cappataggle V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:45, Ref: Trevor Lohan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Bearna-Na Forbacha 18:45, Ref: Michael Connolly
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 7), Michael Cusacks V Ballinderreen 18:45, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 7), Annaghdown V St Thomas 18:45, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 7), Craughwell V Castlegar 18:45, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 8), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: John Rosney
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 8), Ballinasloe V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:45, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Portumna, (Round 8), Portumna V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: Micheal Kelly
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 8), Kilconieron V Tommy Larkins 18:45, Ref: James Lundon
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 8), Ballygar V Skehana 18:45, Ref: Derek Moloney
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 8), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam 18:45, Ref: Michael Melia
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 8), Padraig Pearses V Micheal Breathnach 18:45, Ref: David Corbett
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 8), Clifden V Abbeyknockmoy 18:45, Ref: Alan Kelly

Optional Headline