15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
June 7, 2017

Time posted: 12:32 pm

Wed 07 Jun
U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Round 1), Gort V Tommy Larkins 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan
U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Ballinderreen 18:45, Ref: Seamus Goldrick
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 3), Carnmore V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Thu 08 Jun
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Barna Pitch, (Round 5), Barna V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Shane Sheridan
U14 C Hurling Championship , Venue: Duggan Park , (Shield Final), Padraig Pearses V Portumna 19:30, Ref: Vincent Earls
U14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Shield Final), Tuam V Skehana 18:30, Ref: Seamus Goldrick
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 1), Castlegar V Athenry 18:45, Ref: John Donovan
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Craughwell 18:45, Ref: Derek Kelly
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: Michael Connolly
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: Tony Connolly
U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: David Cunningham
U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Ardrahan 18:45, Ref: Tomas Lally
U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 1), Moycullen V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:45, Ref: David Earls
U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: Stephen Doyle
U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Cois Fharraige 18:45, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V St Thomas 18:45, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Abbeyknockmoy 18:45, Ref: Derek Moloney
U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: Liam Conghaile
U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Peter Murphy

Fri 09 Jun
U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Michael Ruane
U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 4), Glenamaddy/Glinsk V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V Killanin 19:00, Ref: Peadar O Ceallaigh
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Pairc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 4), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Aidan Hanley
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Barna Pitch, (Round 4), Barna V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Athenry 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 4), Clarinbridge V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Tom Mc Nicholas
U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Spideal 19:00, Ref: Frank Rice
U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Carna, (Round 4), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Barna 19:00, Ref: Peadar Perkin
U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Micheal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Killererin V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Headford, (Round 4), Headford V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 4), St Brendan’s V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan
U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon
U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), Athenry V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey
Junior Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Corofin 20:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Junior Football Championship North, Venue: Corofin , (Round 1), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Milltown 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Killannin, (Round 5), Killanin V Moycullen 20:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: South Park, (Round 4), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V An Cheathru Rua 20:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Division 6 (North), Venue: Dunmore, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Kilconly 20:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Division 7 (North), Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 4), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Killererin 20:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
Junior Hurling League Group 7, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Sat 10 Jun
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 1), St Thomas V Abbeyknockmoy 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 6), Moycullen V Portumna 18:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 6), Killimordaly V Gort 18:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 6), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Turloughmore 18:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Division 2 League, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal V An Cheathru Rua 18:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 5), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Padraig Pearses 18:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V An Spideal 18:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh
Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V Annaghdown 18:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 5), Kiltormer V Ballinderreen 18:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Ballygar V Sylane 18:00, Ref: David Staunton
Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 4), Michel Breathnach V Skehana 18:00, Ref: David Earls
Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Tuam 18:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Menlo Emmets, (Round 4), Menlo Emmets V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: John Keane
Junior Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 4), Turloughmore V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 4), Moycullen V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 4), Kinvara V Athenry 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 5), Killimordaly V Gort 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 5), Rahoon-Newcastle V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 5), Sylane V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 5), Sarsfields V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 4), St Thomas V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 4), Castlegar V Bearna-Na Forbacha 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 5), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Killimor 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 5), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 5), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Clifden 13:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 5), Ballygar V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 5), Micheal Breathnach V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Skehana, (Round 5), Skehana V Clifden 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Tuam, (Round 5), Tuam V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: TBC
Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Clifden, (Round 4), Clifden V Oileann Arann 15:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
Division 8A (North), Venue: Corofin , (Round 3), Glenamaddy V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Junior Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Junior Hurling League Group 6, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), Athenry V Carnmore 18:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Sun 11 Jun
Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 5), Castlegar V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: TBC
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 5), Michel Breathnach V An Cheathru Rua 11:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 11:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Junior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Padraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: James Lundon
Junior Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh
Junior Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Ger O Connor
Junior Hurling League Group 5, Venue: Beagh, (Round 3), Beagh V Kilbeacanty 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Junior Hurling League Group 5, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 3), St Thomas V Gort 11:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Junior Hurling League Group 6, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
Junior Hurling League Group 7, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: John Keane

Mon 12 Jun
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), Athenry V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Carnmore 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Gort 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Woodford, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Cappataggle 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), Cois Fharraige V Liam Mellows 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 2), St Thomas V Sylane 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2), Ballinderreen V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 2), Abbeyknockmoy V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Athenry 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Kilconieron 19:45, Ref: TBC
U13 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Tuam 18:45, Ref: TBC
U13 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: TBC

Wed 14 Jun
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Woodford, (Round 4), Tommy Larkins V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: Derek Kelly

print
Sport
One of Ireland’s longest one day swims officially launched for 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday June 7th 2017
June 7, 2017
Almost 200 School Children Take Part in HRI’s ‘Go Racing Kids Club’ Education Day at Ballinrobe Racecourse
June 7, 2017
New Hurling Proposals Welcomed By Hurling Committee Chairman
June 7, 2017
One of Ireland’s longest one day swims officially launched for 2017

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 7, 2017
One in five Galway drivers have penalty points
June 7, 2017
Galway students generally happy with first State exam

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline