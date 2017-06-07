Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 07 Jun

U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Round 1), Gort V Tommy Larkins 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan

U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Ballinderreen 18:45, Ref: Seamus Goldrick

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 3), Carnmore V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Thu 08 Jun

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Barna Pitch, (Round 5), Barna V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Shane Sheridan

U14 C Hurling Championship , Venue: Duggan Park , (Shield Final), Padraig Pearses V Portumna 19:30, Ref: Vincent Earls

U14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Shield Final), Tuam V Skehana 18:30, Ref: Seamus Goldrick

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 1), Castlegar V Athenry 18:45, Ref: John Donovan

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Craughwell 18:45, Ref: Derek Kelly

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: Michael Connolly

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: Tony Connolly

U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: David Cunningham

U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Ardrahan 18:45, Ref: Tomas Lally

U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 1), Moycullen V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:45, Ref: David Earls

U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: Stephen Doyle

U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Cois Fharraige 18:45, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V St Thomas 18:45, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Abbeyknockmoy 18:45, Ref: Derek Moloney

U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: Liam Conghaile

U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Peter Murphy

Fri 09 Jun

U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Michael Ruane

U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 4), Glenamaddy/Glinsk V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V Killanin 19:00, Ref: Peadar O Ceallaigh

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Pairc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 4), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Aidan Hanley

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Barna Pitch, (Round 4), Barna V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Athenry 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 4), Clarinbridge V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Tom Mc Nicholas

U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Spideal 19:00, Ref: Frank Rice

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Carna, (Round 4), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Barna 19:00, Ref: Peadar Perkin

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Micheal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Killererin V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Headford, (Round 4), Headford V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane

U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 4), St Brendan’s V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan

U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon

U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), Athenry V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Junior Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Corofin 20:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Junior Football Championship North, Venue: Corofin , (Round 1), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Milltown 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Killannin, (Round 5), Killanin V Moycullen 20:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: South Park, (Round 4), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V An Cheathru Rua 20:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

Division 6 (North), Venue: Dunmore, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Kilconly 20:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Division 7 (North), Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 4), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Killererin 20:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

Junior Hurling League Group 7, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Sat 10 Jun

Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 1), St Thomas V Abbeyknockmoy 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 6), Moycullen V Portumna 18:00, Ref: Murt Cualin

Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 6), Killimordaly V Gort 18:00, Ref: Michael Conway

Senior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 6), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Turloughmore 18:00, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Division 2 League, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal V An Cheathru Rua 18:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 5), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Padraig Pearses 18:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V An Spideal 18:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V Annaghdown 18:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 5), Kiltormer V Ballinderreen 18:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Ballygar V Sylane 18:00, Ref: David Staunton

Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 4), Michel Breathnach V Skehana 18:00, Ref: David Earls

Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Tuam 18:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Menlo Emmets, (Round 4), Menlo Emmets V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: John Keane

Junior Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Lackagh, (Round 4), Turloughmore V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 4), Moycullen V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 4), Kinvara V Athenry 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 5), Killimordaly V Gort 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 5), Rahoon-Newcastle V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 5), Sylane V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 5), Sarsfields V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 4), St Thomas V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Castlegar, (Round 4), Castlegar V Bearna-Na Forbacha 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 5), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Kilnadeema, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Killimor 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 5), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 5), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Clifden 13:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 5), Ballygar V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 5), Micheal Breathnach V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Skehana, (Round 5), Skehana V Clifden 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Tuam, (Round 5), Tuam V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: TBC

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Clifden, (Round 4), Clifden V Oileann Arann 15:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Division 8A (North), Venue: Corofin , (Round 3), Glenamaddy V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Junior Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Junior Hurling League Group 6, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), Athenry V Carnmore 18:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Sun 11 Jun

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 5), Castlegar V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: TBC

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 5), Michel Breathnach V An Cheathru Rua 11:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 11:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Junior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Padraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: James Lundon

Junior Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Junior Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Ger O Connor

Junior Hurling League Group 5, Venue: Beagh, (Round 3), Beagh V Kilbeacanty 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Junior Hurling League Group 5, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 3), St Thomas V Gort 11:00, Ref: Michael Conway

Junior Hurling League Group 6, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

Junior Hurling League Group 7, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: John Keane

Mon 12 Jun

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Bullaun, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), Athenry V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Carnmore 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Gort 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Woodford, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Cappataggle 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), Cois Fharraige V Liam Mellows 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 2), St Thomas V Sylane 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2), Ballinderreen V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 2), Abbeyknockmoy V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Athenry 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 C Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Kilconieron 19:45, Ref: TBC

U13 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Tuam 18:45, Ref: TBC

U13 C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: TBC

Wed 14 Jun

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Woodford, (Round 4), Tommy Larkins V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: Derek Kelly