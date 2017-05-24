Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 24 May
U14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Cup Semi Final)
Oranmore-Maree V Killimordaly 19:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
U14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Cup Semi Final)
Kinvara V Moycullen 19:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Cup Semi Final)
Abbeyknockmoy V Gort 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham
U14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Cup Semi Final)
Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Gordan Duane
Thu 25 May
U14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Cup Semi Final),
Loughrea V Turloughmore 19:30, Ref: John Keane
U14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Cup Semi Final)
Castlegar V Padraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
U14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Cup Semi Final)
Four Roads V Craughwell 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
U14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Cup Semi Final)
Clarinbridge V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally
U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3),
Milltown V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 3),
Michael Breathnach V Tuam 18:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Fri 26 May
Division 1 League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4),
Tuam Stars V Milltown 20:00, Ref: James Molloy
U14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Bullaun, (Shield Semi Final)
Sarsfields V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
U15 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 3)
Loughrea V St. Gabriels 18:30, Ref: John Cahill
U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 3)
Corofin V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3)
Caherlistrane V Glenamaddy/Glinsk 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 3)
Dunmore MacHales V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Claregalway, (Round 3)
Claregalway V St. James 19:00, Ref: Aidan Hanley
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3)
Oranmore-Maree V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Shane Sheridan
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Killannin, (Round 3)
Killanin V Barna 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3)
Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3)
Loughrea V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Anthony Curley
U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3)
Athenry V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Michael Ruane
U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3)
Ballinasloe V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn
U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 3)
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Mairtn Griofa
U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Pairc an Chnoic, (Round 3)
Michael Breathnach V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3)
An Spideal V Barna 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr
U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Round 3)
Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Headford 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3)
Kilconly V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Gerry Guinan
U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 3)
Caltra V Athenry 19:00, Ref: Frank Coyne
U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Claregalway, (Round 3)
Claregalway V Craughwell 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3)
Kinvara V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 2)
Cappataggle V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4)
Salthill-Knocknacarra V Carna-Caiseal 20:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 3)
An Cheathru Rua V Clifden 20:00, Ref: Ciarain O’Conaire
Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 4)
Michel Breathnach V Barna 20:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Division 5 (North), Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4)
Mountbellew/Moylough V Headford 20:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Division 6 (North), Venue: Clonberne, (Round 4)
Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Dunmore MacHales 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 6 (North), Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4)
Kilconly V Cortoon Shamrocks 20:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Division 6 (North), Venue: Athenry, (Round 4)
Athenry V Williamstown 20:00, Ref: Gerry Moore
Division 6 (North), Venue: Claregalway, (Round 4)
Claregalway V Caltra 20:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Division 7 (North), Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 4)
Padraig Pearses V Menlough 20:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
Division 7 (North), Venue: Eyrecourt, (Round 4)
Meelick-Eyrecourt V Killererin 20:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly
Division 8B (North), Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3)
Oranmore-Maree V Loughrea 20:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Sat 27 May
Division 1 League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 4)
Cortoon Shamrocks V Corofin 18:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 1 League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4)
Salthill-Knocknacarra V Caherlistrane 18:30, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt
Division 1 League, Venue: Killannin, (Round 4)
Killanin V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Division 2 League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4)
Annaghdown V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 16:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Division 2 League, Venue: Westside, (Round 4)
St Michael’s V Michael Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Division 2 League, Venue: Carna, (Round 4)
Carna-Caiseal V Oughterard 18:30, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Division 2 League, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 4)
Moycullen V Caltra 18:30, Ref: Padraig Mac Donncha
Division 2 League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 4)
Monivea-Abbey V An Cheathru Rua 18:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Division 3 League, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 4)
Dunmore MacHales V Killererin 18:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Division 3 League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4)
Kilconly V Claregalway 18:30, Ref: Gerry Guinan
Division 4 League, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 4)
St Brendan’s V Clifden 18:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Division 4 League, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 4)
Glenamaddy V Williamstown 18:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Division 4 League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 4)
An Fhairche – Clonbur V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Skehana, (Shield Semi Final)
Skehana V Clifden 17:00, Ref: David Staunton
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2)
Craughwell V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 16:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4)
Tommy Larkins V St Thomas 18:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 4)
Killimor V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 1)
Bearna-Na Forbacha V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1)
Ballinderreen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 2)
Meelick-Eyrecourt V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1)
Skehana V Michael Breathnach 11:00, Ref: TBC
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Renvyle, (Round 5)
Renvyle V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Sun 28 May
Division 1 League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4)
Mountbellew/Moylough V St. James 18:30, Ref: P.j. Rabbitte
Division 3 League, Venue: Headford, (Round 4)
Headford V Barna 12:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Division 3 League, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 4)
Corofin V An Spideal 12:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Division 3 League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4)
Athenry V Oillean Arainn 13:00, Ref: Shane Hehir
Division 4 League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 4)
St Gabriel’s V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 14:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3
Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West)
Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 4), Moycullen V Na Piarsaigh 12:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West)
Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Micheal Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4)
An Spideal V St Michael’s 18:30, Ref: Shane Sheridan
Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (Round 4)
Barna V Fr Griffins/Eire og 18:30, Ref: Mairtn O Curraoin (coilm)
Division 5 (North), Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4)
Caherlistrane V Tuam Stars 12:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Division 7 (North), Venue: Ballygar, (Round 4)
St Brendan’s V Monivea-Abbey 12:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Mon 29 May
U14 C Hurling Championship , Venue: Portumna, (Shield Semi Final)
Portumna V Michael Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Brian Keon
Wed 31 May
Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Westside, (Round 5)
St Michael’s V Oughterard 19:30, Ref: Alan Carr