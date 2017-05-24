15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
May 24, 2017

Time posted: 12:47 pm

Wed 24 May
U14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Cup Semi Final)

Oranmore-Maree V Killimordaly 19:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

U14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Cup Semi Final)

Kinvara V Moycullen 19:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Cup Semi Final)

Abbeyknockmoy V Gort 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham

U14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Cup Semi Final)

Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Gordan Duane

 

Thu 25 May
U14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Cup Semi Final),

Loughrea V Turloughmore 19:30, Ref: John Keane

U14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Cup Semi Final)

Castlegar V Padraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: Christopher Browne

U14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park , (Cup Semi Final)

Four Roads V Craughwell 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

U14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Cup Semi Final)

Clarinbridge V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally

U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3),

Milltown V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 3),

Michael Breathnach V Tuam 18:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

 

Fri 26 May
Division 1 League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4),

Tuam Stars V Milltown 20:00, Ref: James Molloy

U14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Bullaun, (Shield Semi Final)

Sarsfields V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

U15 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 3)

Loughrea V St. Gabriels 18:30, Ref: John Cahill

U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 3)

Corofin V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3)

Caherlistrane V Glenamaddy/Glinsk 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U13 Football Division 1A, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 3)

Dunmore MacHales V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Claregalway, (Round 3)

Claregalway V St. James 19:00, Ref: Aidan Hanley

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3)

Oranmore-Maree V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Shane Sheridan

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Killannin, (Round 3)

Killanin V Barna 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

U13 Football Division 1B, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3)

Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3)

Loughrea V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Anthony Curley

U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3)

Athenry V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Michael Ruane

U13 Football Division 2 A, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3)

Ballinasloe V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 3)

Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Mairtn Griofa

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: Pairc an Chnoic, (Round 3)

Michael Breathnach V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

U13 Football Division 2 B, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3)

An Spideal V Barna 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr

U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Round 3)

Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Headford 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

U13 Football Division 3 A, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3)

Kilconly V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Gerry Guinan

U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 3)

Caltra V Athenry 19:00, Ref: Frank Coyne

U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Claregalway, (Round 3)

Claregalway V Craughwell 19:00, Ref: David Staunton

U13 Football Division 3 B, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3)

Kinvara V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 2)

Cappataggle V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4)

Salthill-Knocknacarra V Carna-Caiseal 20:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 3)

An Cheathru Rua V Clifden 20:00, Ref: Ciarain O’Conaire

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West), Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 4)

Michel Breathnach V Barna 20:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Division 5 (North), Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4)

Mountbellew/Moylough V Headford 20:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Division 6 (North), Venue: Clonberne, (Round 4)

Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Dunmore MacHales 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Division 6 (North), Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4)

Kilconly V Cortoon Shamrocks 20:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Division 6 (North), Venue: Athenry, (Round 4)

Athenry V Williamstown 20:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

Division 6 (North), Venue: Claregalway, (Round 4)

Claregalway V Caltra 20:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Division 7 (North), Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 4)

Padraig Pearses V Menlough 20:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

Division 7 (North), Venue: Eyrecourt, (Round 4)

Meelick-Eyrecourt V Killererin 20:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

Division 8B (North), Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3)

Oranmore-Maree V Loughrea 20:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

 

Sat 27 May
Division 1 League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 4)

Cortoon Shamrocks V Corofin 18:30, Ref: Gerry Daly

Division 1 League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4)

Salthill-Knocknacarra V Caherlistrane 18:30, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt

Division 1 League, Venue: Killannin, (Round 4)

Killanin V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Division 2 League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4)

Annaghdown V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 16:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 2 League, Venue: Westside, (Round 4)

St Michael’s V Michael Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Division 2 League, Venue: Carna, (Round 4)

Carna-Caiseal V Oughterard 18:30, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Division 2 League, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 4)

Moycullen V Caltra 18:30, Ref: Padraig Mac Donncha

Division 2 League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 4)

Monivea-Abbey V An Cheathru Rua 18:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Division 3 League, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 4)

Dunmore MacHales V Killererin 18:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Division 3 League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4)

Kilconly V Claregalway 18:30, Ref: Gerry Guinan

Division 4 League, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 4)

St Brendan’s V Clifden 18:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Division 4 League, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 4)

Glenamaddy V Williamstown 18:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Division 4 League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 4)

An Fhairche – Clonbur V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: TBC

U14 C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Skehana, (Shield Semi Final)

Skehana V Clifden 17:00, Ref: David Staunton

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2)

Craughwell V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 16:30, Ref: Peter Murphy

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4)

Tommy Larkins V St Thomas 18:00, Ref: Michael Conway

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 4)

Killimor V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Seamus Moran

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 1)

Bearna-Na Forbacha V Craughwell 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1)

Ballinderreen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4, Venue: Clonfert, (Round 2)

Meelick-Eyrecourt V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1)

Skehana V Michael Breathnach 11:00, Ref: TBC

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West), Venue: Renvyle, (Round 5)

Renvyle V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

 

Sun 28 May
Division 1 League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4)

Mountbellew/Moylough V St. James 18:30, Ref: P.j. Rabbitte

Division 3 League, Venue: Headford, (Round 4)

Headford V Barna 12:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Division 3 League, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 4)

Corofin V An Spideal 12:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Division 3 League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4)

Athenry V Oillean Arainn 13:00, Ref: Shane Hehir

Division 4 League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 4)

St Gabriel’s V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 14:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 3

Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West)

Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 4), Moycullen V Na Piarsaigh 12:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West)

Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Micheal Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Ger Cahill

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4)

An Spideal V St Michael’s 18:30, Ref: Shane Sheridan

Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (Round 4)

Barna V Fr Griffins/Eire og 18:30, Ref: Mairtn O Curraoin (coilm)

Division 5 (North), Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4)

Caherlistrane V Tuam Stars 12:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Division 7 (North), Venue: Ballygar, (Round 4)

St Brendan’s V Monivea-Abbey 12:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

 

Mon 29 May
U14 C Hurling Championship , Venue: Portumna, (Shield Semi Final)

Portumna V Michael Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Brian Keon

 

Wed 31 May
Car Parts Warehouse Division 6 (West), Venue: Westside, (Round 5)

St Michael’s V Oughterard 19:30, Ref: Alan Carr

Sport
Kilbeacanty readies itself for 2017 7’s weekend
GUI Podcast
May 24, 2017
Galway’s Thomas Monaghan named amongst line up of ambassadors as Bord Gáis Energy launch this year’s U21 All Ireland Hurling Championship.
May 24, 2017
GUI Podcast
May 24, 2017
Kilbeacanty readies itself for 2017 7’s weekend

