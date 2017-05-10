15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway-GAA

Galway GAA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
May 10, 2017

Time posted: 12:34 pm

Wed 10 May

U16 B Hurling Championship

Venue: Kilconieron, Kilconieron V Cappataggle 18:30,  Ref: Gerry Hurley

 

U14 A Hurling Championship

Venue: Loughrea, Loughrea V Turloughmore 18:45,  Ref: Christopher Browne

 

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1

Venue: Carnmore, Carnmore V Oranmore-Maree 18:30,  Ref: TBC

 

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5

Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, Pádraig Pearses V Abbeyknockmoy 18:45, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

 

Minor A Football League – North

Venue: Mountbellew, Mountbellew/Moylough V Glenamaddy 19:30, Ref: Pj. Rabbitte

 

Thu 11 May

Senior Football Championship

(Round: Round 1), Venue: Pearse Stadium, St Michael’s V Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir 19:45, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

 

U16 A Hurling Championship

Venue: Carnmore, Carnmore V Gort 18:45, Ref: John Keane

Venue: Athenry, Athenry V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Venue: Ardrahan, Ardrahan V St Thomas 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan

Venue: The Prairie, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: Paul Fahy

 

U16 A1 Hurling Championship

Venue: Lackagh, Turloughmore V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Venue: Clonfert, Meelick-Eyrecourt V Tommy Larkins 18:45, Ref: Liam Gordon

Venue: Loughrea, Loughrea V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: John Rosney

Venue: Castlegar, Castlegar V Pádraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: John Mc Donagh

 

U16 B Hurling Championship

Venue: Sylane, Sylane V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Charlie Ward

Venue: Kiltormer, Mullagh/Kiltormer V Ballygar 18:45, Ref: Micheal Kelly

Venue: Clarinbridge, Clarinbridge V Michael Cusacks 18:45, Ref: Tommy Hanlon

 

U16 B1 Hurling Championship

Venue: Ballyloughnane, Liam Mellows V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: Ollie Flanagan

Venue: Tynagh, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: Peter Campbell

Venue: Craughwell, Craughwell V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Venue: Tonabrucky, Rahoon-Newcastle V Cois Fharraige 18:45, Ref: Conor Quinlan

 

U16 C Hurling Championship

Venue: Mountbellew, Mountbellew/Moylough V Mícheál Breathnach 18:45, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Venue: Ballinderreen, Ballinderreen V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

Venue: Portumna, Portumna V Killimor 18:45, Ref: Seamus Moran

 

U14 C1 Hurling Championship

Venue: Tuam, Tuam V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: David Staunton

 

Fri 12 May

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1

Venue: Carnmore, Liam Mellows V Sarsfields 19:00,  Ref: Adrian Mooney

 

U13 Football Division 1A

Venue: Caherlistrane, Caherlistrane V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Venue: Tuam Stars, Tuam Stars V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Venue: Dunmore MacHales, Dunmore MacHales V Glenamaddy/Glinsk 19:00, Ref: TBC

 

U13 Football Division 1B

Venue: Claregalway, Claregalway V Killanin 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneelly

Venue: Barna Pitch, Barna V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC

Venue: Oughterard, Oughterard V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr

Venue: Mervue, St. James V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

 

U13 Football Division 2 A

Venue: Ballinasloe, Ballinasloe V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: John Rosney

Venue: Athenry, Athenry V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

Venue: Monivea-Abbey, Monivea-Abbey V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: John Fahy

 

U13 Football Division 2 B

Venue: St Michael’s, St Michael’s V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: TBC

Venue: An Spideal, An Spidéal V Mícheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: TBC

Venue: Barna Pitch, Barna V Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir 19:00, Ref: TBC

 

U13 Football Division 3 A

Venue: Kilconly, Kilconly V Killererin 19:00, Ref: TBC

Venue: Milltown, Milltown V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, Cortoon Shamrocks V Headford 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane

 

U13 Football Division 3 B

Venue: Kinvara, Kinvara V Craughwell 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Venue: Claregalway, Claregalway V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Michael Ruane

Venue: St Brendan’s, St Brendan’s V Athenry 19:00, Ref: TBC

 

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West)

Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden 20:00, Ref: Ciarain O Conaire

Venue: Na Forbacha, Barna V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 20:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

 

Division 7 (North)

Venue: Monivea, Monivea-Abbey V Pádraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: Martin Gavin

Venue: Tuam Stars, Tuam Stars V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:30, Ref: Teddy Kerin

 

Division 8A (North)

Venue: Milltown, Milltown V Annaghdown 19:30,  Ref: Sean Lyons

 

Division 8B (North)

Venue: Loughrea, Loughrea V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Venue: Kilconnell, St Gabriel’s V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: John Cahill

 

Minor A Football League – North

Venue: Monivea, Monivea-Abbey V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey

 

Minor B1 Football League – North

Venue: Caherlistrane, Caherlistrane V St Brendan’s 19:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

 

Minor B2 Football League – North

Venue: Caltra Pitch, Caltra V Milltown 19:30, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

 

Sat 13 May

Senior Football Championship

Venue: Tuam Stadium, Annaghdown V Killererin 17:15, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Venue: Pearse Stadium, Mountbellew/Moylough V An Cheathrú Rua 19:15, Ref: Frank Kinneen

 

U16 B1 Hurling Championship

(Round: Round 3), Venue: Na Forbacha, Cois Fharraige V Ballinasloe 18:45,  Ref: Alan Kelly

 

Intermediate Football Championship

Venue: Tuam Stadium, Williamstown V Menlough 15:30, Ref: Ger Cahill

Venue: Pearse Stadium, Claregalway V Oughterard 17:30, Ref: Gerry Daly

Venue: Tuam Stadium, Ballinasloe V Headford 19:15,  Ref: Pj. Rabbitte

 

U14 A Hurling Championship

(Round: Round 4), Venue: Craughwell, Craughwell V Loughrea 16:00, Ref: Karol Collins

 

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3

Venue: Castledaly, Tommy Larkins V Gort 18:00, Ref: Joe Larkin

 

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1

Venue: Beagh, Beagh V Pádraig Pearses 18:00, Ref: Ger O Connor

Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, Mullagh V Clarinbridge 18:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

 

Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2

Venue: Ballinderreen, Ballinderreen V Craughwell 18:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

 

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1

Venue: Moycullen, Moycullen V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Venue: Oranmore, Oranmore-Maree V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Venue: Ardrahan, Ardrahan V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh

 

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2

Venue: Tynagh, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Venue: Bullaun, Sarsfields V Sylane 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Venue: Cappataggle, Cappataggle V Gort 11:00, Ref: Derek Moloney

Venue: Ballyloughnane, Liam Mellows V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

 

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3

Venue: Craughwell, Craughwell V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Venue: Cregg, Annaghdown V Bearna-Na Forbachta 11:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Venue: Castlegar, St Thomas V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Tom Mc Nicholas

Venue: The Prairie, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: David Earls

 

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4

Venue: Woodford, Tommy Larkins V Mullagh/Kiltormer11:00, Ref: Pakie Muldoon

Venue: Clonfert, Meelick-Eyrecourt V Ahascragh/Fohenagh11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Venue: Kilconieron, Kilconieron V Ballinasloe11:00, Ref: Vincent Earls

Venue: Killimor, Killimor V Portumna11:00, Ref: Micheal Kelly

 

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5

Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, Abbeyknockmoy V Ballygar 11:00, Ref: Michael Melia

Venue: Tuam, Tuam V Skehana 11:00,  Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Venue: Clifden, Clifden V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: John Keane

Venue: Ballymacward, Four Roads V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Tomas Lally

 

Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West)

Venue: Clonbur, An Fhairche – Clonbur V Mícheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

 

Division 8A (North)

Venue: Corofin, Corofin V Dunmore MacHales 19:30,  Ref: John Devlin

 

Sun 14 May

Senior Football Championship

Venue: Pearse Stadium, Killanin V Tuam Stars 14:00, Ref: Shane Hehir

Venue: Corofin, Caherlistrane V Barna 14:15, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Venue: Kenny Park, Caltra V St. James 15:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Venue: Pearse Stadium, Moycullen V Mícheál Breathnach 15:45, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Venue: Tuam Stadium, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Milltown 15:45, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Venue: Kenny Park, Monivea-Abbey V Kilconly 16:45, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Venue: Tuam Stadium, Cortoon Shamrocks V Corofin 17:30, Ref: James Molloy

 

U16 B Hurling Championship

Venue: Kilconieron, Kilconieron V Ballygar 18:45, Ref: Vincent Earls

 

Intermediate Football Championship

Venue: Corofin, St Brendan’s V An Spidéal 12:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Venue: Tuam Stadium, Dunmore MacHales V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 14:00, Ref: Máirtín Ó Gríofa

Venue: Oughterard, Cárna-Caiseal V Oranmore-Maree 15:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Venue: Mountbellew, Athenry V Glenamaddy 15:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Venue: Ros Muc, Oileáin Árainn V Clifden 15:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

 

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2

Venue: Gort, Ardrahan V Craughwell 18:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

 

Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3

Venue: Gort, St Thomas V Kinvara 16:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

 

Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West)

Venue: Killannin, Killanin V Renvyle 18:00, Ref: Tom Nally

 

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2

Venue: Killimor, Meelick-Eyrecourt V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 12:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

 

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2

Venue: Moycullen, Moycullen V Loughrea 12:00,  Ref: Pat McGrath

 

Minor B1 Hurling Group 1

(Round: Round 3), Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, Tommy Larkins V Cois Fharraige 12:30, Ref: David Cunningham

 

Mon 15 May

U16 Football Division 2 North

Venue: Caltra Pitch, Caltra V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

 

U14 A Hurling Championship

Venue: Athenry, Athenry V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Venue: Bullaun, Sarsfields V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: Gordan Duane

 

U14 A1 Hurling Championship

Venue: Carnmore, Carnmore V Michael Cusacks 18:45, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Venue: Kinvara, Kinvara V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: Tom Mc Nicholas

Venue: Tynagh, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: Liam Gordon

 

U14 B Hurling Championship

Venue: Woodford, Tommy Larkins V Cois Fharraige 18:45, Ref: John Rosney

 

U14 B1 Hurling Championship

Venue: Castledaly, St Thomas V Sylane 18:45, Ref: Ronan Stankard

 

U14 C Hurling Championship

Venue: Mountbellew, Pádraig Pearses V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Trevor Lohan

Venue: Killimor, Killimor V Mícheál Breathnach 18:45, Ref: Brian Keon

 

U14 C1 Hurling Championship

Venue: Craughwell, Four Roads V Craughwell 18:45,  Ref: Tomas Lally

 

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1

Venue: Lackagh, Turloughmore V Athenry 18:00, Ref: David Staunton

 

Minor A Football League – North

Venue: Annaghdown, Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Gerry Guinan

Venue: Glenamaddy, Glenamaddy V Kilkerrin-Clonberne-Williamstown 19:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty

 

Tue 16 May

U16 Football Division 3

Venue: Milltown, Milltown V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: TBC

Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: TBC

Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, Killererin V Menlough 19:00, Ref: TBC

 

U16 Football Division 1 North

Venue: Ballinasloe, Ballinasloe V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Pj. Rabbitte

Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, Corofin V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, Glenamaddy/Glinsk V St. Gabriels 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

Venue: Monivea-Abbey, Monivea-Abbey V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Austin O Connell

 

U16 Football Division 1 West

(Round: Round 5), Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

(Round: Round 5), Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

(Round: Round 5), Venue: Mervue, St. James V Killanin 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

 

U16 Football Division 2 North

Venue: St Brendan’s, St Brendan’s V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Anthony Curley

Venue: Athenry, Athenry V Headford 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn

Venue: Caltra Pitch, Caltra V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Frank Coyne

Venue: Kinvara, Kinvara V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Venue: St Brendan’s, St Brendan’s V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

 

U16 Football Division 2 West

Venue: An Spideal, An Spidéal V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, Mícheál Breathnach V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Venue: Clifden, Clifden V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Venue: St Michael’s, St Michael’s V Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

 

U16 Football Division 3

Venue: Milltown, Milltown V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: David Staunton

Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, Killererin V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Gerry Guinan

 

Wed 17 May

Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4

Venue: Ahascragh, Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45,  Ref: TBC

