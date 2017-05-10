Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 10 May
U16 B Hurling Championship
Venue: Kilconieron, Kilconieron V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U14 A Hurling Championship
Venue: Loughrea, Loughrea V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1
Venue: Carnmore, Carnmore V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5
Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, Pádraig Pearses V Abbeyknockmoy 18:45, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Minor A Football League – North
Venue: Mountbellew, Mountbellew/Moylough V Glenamaddy 19:30, Ref: Pj. Rabbitte
Thu 11 May
Senior Football Championship
(Round: Round 1), Venue: Pearse Stadium, St Michael’s V Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir 19:45, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
U16 A Hurling Championship
Venue: Carnmore, Carnmore V Gort 18:45, Ref: John Keane
Venue: Athenry, Athenry V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Venue: Ardrahan, Ardrahan V St Thomas 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan
Venue: The Prairie, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: Paul Fahy
U16 A1 Hurling Championship
Venue: Lackagh, Turloughmore V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Venue: Clonfert, Meelick-Eyrecourt V Tommy Larkins 18:45, Ref: Liam Gordon
Venue: Loughrea, Loughrea V Sarsfields 18:45, Ref: John Rosney
Venue: Castlegar, Castlegar V Pádraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: John Mc Donagh
U16 B Hurling Championship
Venue: Sylane, Sylane V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Charlie Ward
Venue: Kiltormer, Mullagh/Kiltormer V Ballygar 18:45, Ref: Micheal Kelly
Venue: Clarinbridge, Clarinbridge V Michael Cusacks 18:45, Ref: Tommy Hanlon
U16 B1 Hurling Championship
Venue: Ballyloughnane, Liam Mellows V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
Venue: Tynagh, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: Peter Campbell
Venue: Craughwell, Craughwell V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Venue: Tonabrucky, Rahoon-Newcastle V Cois Fharraige 18:45, Ref: Conor Quinlan
U16 C Hurling Championship
Venue: Mountbellew, Mountbellew/Moylough V Mícheál Breathnach 18:45, Ref: Mike Tarpey
Venue: Ballinderreen, Ballinderreen V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: Fergal Bermingham
Venue: Portumna, Portumna V Killimor 18:45, Ref: Seamus Moran
U14 C1 Hurling Championship
Venue: Tuam, Tuam V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: David Staunton
Fri 12 May
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Venue: Carnmore, Liam Mellows V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney
U13 Football Division 1A
Venue: Caherlistrane, Caherlistrane V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Venue: Tuam Stars, Tuam Stars V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Venue: Dunmore MacHales, Dunmore MacHales V Glenamaddy/Glinsk 19:00, Ref: TBC
U13 Football Division 1B
Venue: Claregalway, Claregalway V Killanin 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneelly
Venue: Barna Pitch, Barna V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Oughterard, Oughterard V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr
Venue: Mervue, St. James V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U13 Football Division 2 A
Venue: Ballinasloe, Ballinasloe V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: John Rosney
Venue: Athenry, Athenry V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore
Venue: Monivea-Abbey, Monivea-Abbey V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: John Fahy
U13 Football Division 2 B
Venue: St Michael’s, St Michael’s V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: An Spideal, An Spidéal V Mícheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Barna Pitch, Barna V Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir 19:00, Ref: TBC
U13 Football Division 3 A
Venue: Kilconly, Kilconly V Killererin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Milltown, Milltown V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, Cortoon Shamrocks V Headford 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U13 Football Division 3 B
Venue: Kinvara, Kinvara V Craughwell 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Venue: Claregalway, Claregalway V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Michael Ruane
Venue: St Brendan’s, St Brendan’s V Athenry 19:00, Ref: TBC
Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West)
Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden 20:00, Ref: Ciarain O Conaire
Venue: Na Forbacha, Barna V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 20:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
Division 7 (North)
Venue: Monivea, Monivea-Abbey V Pádraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: Martin Gavin
Venue: Tuam Stars, Tuam Stars V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:30, Ref: Teddy Kerin
Division 8A (North)
Venue: Milltown, Milltown V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons
Division 8B (North)
Venue: Loughrea, Loughrea V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Venue: Kilconnell, St Gabriel’s V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: John Cahill
Minor A Football League – North
Venue: Monivea, Monivea-Abbey V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Minor B1 Football League – North
Venue: Caherlistrane, Caherlistrane V St Brendan’s 19:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Minor B2 Football League – North
Venue: Caltra Pitch, Caltra V Milltown 19:30, Ref: Lloyd Kelly
Sat 13 May
Senior Football Championship
Venue: Tuam Stadium, Annaghdown V Killererin 17:15, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Venue: Pearse Stadium, Mountbellew/Moylough V An Cheathrú Rua 19:15, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U16 B1 Hurling Championship
(Round: Round 3), Venue: Na Forbacha, Cois Fharraige V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: Alan Kelly
Intermediate Football Championship
Venue: Tuam Stadium, Williamstown V Menlough 15:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
Venue: Pearse Stadium, Claregalway V Oughterard 17:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Venue: Tuam Stadium, Ballinasloe V Headford 19:15, Ref: Pj. Rabbitte
U14 A Hurling Championship
(Round: Round 4), Venue: Craughwell, Craughwell V Loughrea 16:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3
Venue: Castledaly, Tommy Larkins V Gort 18:00, Ref: Joe Larkin
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 1
Venue: Beagh, Beagh V Pádraig Pearses 18:00, Ref: Ger O Connor
Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, Mullagh V Clarinbridge 18:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
Junior B Hurling Championship – Group 2
Venue: Ballinderreen, Ballinderreen V Craughwell 18:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1
Venue: Moycullen, Moycullen V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Venue: Oranmore, Oranmore-Maree V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Venue: Ardrahan, Ardrahan V Carnmore 11:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 2
Venue: Tynagh, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Venue: Bullaun, Sarsfields V Sylane 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Venue: Cappataggle, Cappataggle V Gort 11:00, Ref: Derek Moloney
Venue: Ballyloughnane, Liam Mellows V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 3
Venue: Craughwell, Craughwell V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Venue: Cregg, Annaghdown V Bearna-Na Forbachta 11:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey
Venue: Castlegar, St Thomas V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Tom Mc Nicholas
Venue: The Prairie, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: David Earls
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4
Venue: Woodford, Tommy Larkins V Mullagh/Kiltormer11:00, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
Venue: Clonfert, Meelick-Eyrecourt V Ahascragh/Fohenagh11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Venue: Kilconieron, Kilconieron V Ballinasloe11:00, Ref: Vincent Earls
Venue: Killimor, Killimor V Portumna11:00, Ref: Micheal Kelly
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 5
Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, Abbeyknockmoy V Ballygar 11:00, Ref: Michael Melia
Venue: Tuam, Tuam V Skehana 11:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Venue: Clifden, Clifden V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: John Keane
Venue: Ballymacward, Four Roads V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Tomas Lally
Car Parts Warehouse Division 7 (West)
Venue: Clonbur, An Fhairche – Clonbur V Mícheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Division 8A (North)
Venue: Corofin, Corofin V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: John Devlin
Sun 14 May
Senior Football Championship
Venue: Pearse Stadium, Killanin V Tuam Stars 14:00, Ref: Shane Hehir
Venue: Corofin, Caherlistrane V Barna 14:15, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Venue: Kenny Park, Caltra V St. James 15:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Venue: Pearse Stadium, Moycullen V Mícheál Breathnach 15:45, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Venue: Tuam Stadium, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Milltown 15:45, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Venue: Kenny Park, Monivea-Abbey V Kilconly 16:45, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Venue: Tuam Stadium, Cortoon Shamrocks V Corofin 17:30, Ref: James Molloy
U16 B Hurling Championship
Venue: Kilconieron, Kilconieron V Ballygar 18:45, Ref: Vincent Earls
Intermediate Football Championship
Venue: Corofin, St Brendan’s V An Spidéal 12:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Venue: Tuam Stadium, Dunmore MacHales V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 14:00, Ref: Máirtín Ó Gríofa
Venue: Oughterard, Cárna-Caiseal V Oranmore-Maree 15:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Venue: Mountbellew, Athenry V Glenamaddy 15:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Venue: Ros Muc, Oileáin Árainn V Clifden 15:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 2
Venue: Gort, Ardrahan V Craughwell 18:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 3
Venue: Gort, St Thomas V Kinvara 16:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Car Parts Warehouse Division 5 (West)
Venue: Killannin, Killanin V Renvyle 18:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2
Venue: Killimor, Meelick-Eyrecourt V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 12:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2
Venue: Moycullen, Moycullen V Loughrea 12:00, Ref: Pat McGrath
Minor B1 Hurling Group 1
(Round: Round 3), Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, Tommy Larkins V Cois Fharraige 12:30, Ref: David Cunningham
Mon 15 May
U16 Football Division 2 North
Venue: Caltra Pitch, Caltra V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore
U14 A Hurling Championship
Venue: Athenry, Athenry V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Venue: Bullaun, Sarsfields V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: Gordan Duane
U14 A1 Hurling Championship
Venue: Carnmore, Carnmore V Michael Cusacks 18:45, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Venue: Kinvara, Kinvara V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: Tom Mc Nicholas
Venue: Tynagh, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: Liam Gordon
U14 B Hurling Championship
Venue: Woodford, Tommy Larkins V Cois Fharraige 18:45, Ref: John Rosney
U14 B1 Hurling Championship
Venue: Castledaly, St Thomas V Sylane 18:45, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U14 C Hurling Championship
Venue: Mountbellew, Pádraig Pearses V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Trevor Lohan
Venue: Killimor, Killimor V Mícheál Breathnach 18:45, Ref: Brian Keon
U14 C1 Hurling Championship
Venue: Craughwell, Four Roads V Craughwell 18:45, Ref: Tomas Lally
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 1
Venue: Lackagh, Turloughmore V Athenry 18:00, Ref: David Staunton
Minor A Football League – North
Venue: Annaghdown, Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Gerry Guinan
Venue: Glenamaddy, Glenamaddy V Kilkerrin-Clonberne-Williamstown 19:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Tue 16 May
U16 Football Division 3
Venue: Milltown, Milltown V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, Killererin V Menlough 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Football Division 1 North
Venue: Ballinasloe, Ballinasloe V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Pj. Rabbitte
Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, Corofin V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, Glenamaddy/Glinsk V St. Gabriels 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
Venue: Monivea-Abbey, Monivea-Abbey V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Austin O Connell
U16 Football Division 1 West
(Round: Round 5), Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
(Round: Round 5), Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
(Round: Round 5), Venue: Mervue, St. James V Killanin 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U16 Football Division 2 North
Venue: St Brendan’s, St Brendan’s V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Anthony Curley
Venue: Athenry, Athenry V Headford 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn
Venue: Caltra Pitch, Caltra V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Frank Coyne
Venue: Kinvara, Kinvara V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Venue: St Brendan’s, St Brendan’s V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U16 Football Division 2 West
Venue: An Spideal, An Spidéal V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, Mícheál Breathnach V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Venue: Clifden, Clifden V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
Venue: St Michael’s, St Michael’s V Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U16 Football Division 3
Venue: Milltown, Milltown V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
Venue: Killererin GAA Pitch, Killererin V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Gerry Guinan
Wed 17 May
Under 12 Hurling League – Group 4
Venue: Ahascragh, Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: TBC