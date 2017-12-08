Galway GAA county team costs down in 2017

Despite winning the All Ireland Senior and Minor Hurling titles and National League titles in Hurling and Football, the total cost of preparing Galway county teams in 2017 was over €66,000 down from the previous year. With total team administration costs of just under €1.3 million, Galway are way behind even near neighbours Mayo who spent €1.54 million on their team administration, the majority on their senior football team alone. The figures are startling, given both of Galway’s flagship senior teams reached the All Ireland final and quarter finals respectively. Galway’s team expenditure is even more remarkable compared to Cork, who spent €1.74 million on their teams after their hurlers won the Munster Championship but lost out in the All Ireland semi finals, while the footballers lost in the qualifiers to Mayo.

The Galway County Convention on Monday night next will also hear that Galway County Board’s debt to Central Council in Croke Park now stands at €4.1 million and their intention is to sell the land at Mountain South in Athenry in 2018 to reduce this further.

The Galway GAA accounts also show a surplus of €418,000 of income over expenditure for 2017, largely thanks to the pre-All Ireland Hurling final corporate fundraiser and the efforts of the Galway Tribesmen Supporters Club which together yielded a nett income of €317,000 this year, €110,000 more than in 2016.