Galway GAA Club Results

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship
Killanin 2-10 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-11
Kilconly 3-9 An Cheathru Rua 1-13
Caherlistrane 2-13 St. James 1-13
Tuam Stars 2-10 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-12
Corofin 2-17 Moycullen 0-11
Milltown 0-10 Caltra 0-7
Monivea-Abbey 2-12 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 1-9
St Michael’s 0-15 Killererin 1-9
Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Intermediate Football Championship
St Brendan’s 1-16 Clifden 2-8
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 2-21 Carna-Caiseal 0-6
Williamstown 3-12 Ballinasloe 0-13
Oileain Arainn 2-11 Dunmore MacHales 1-9
Claregalway 3-14 Menlough 1-15
Headford 1-10 An Spideal 0-9
Senior Hurling League Group 1
Ardrahan 1-25 Tommy Larkins 2-17
Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West
St Michael’s 3-11 Claregalway 0-12
Clonbur 3-13 Micheal Breathnach 0-6
Junior Football Championship North
St Gabriel’s 4-11 Annaghdown 0-9