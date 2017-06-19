15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway GAA Club Results

By Sport GBFM
June 19, 2017

Time posted: 9:28 am

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship
Killanin 2-10 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-11
Kilconly 3-9 An Cheathru Rua 1-13
Caherlistrane 2-13 St. James 1-13
Tuam Stars 2-10 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-12
Corofin 2-17 Moycullen 0-11
Milltown 0-10 Caltra 0-7
Monivea-Abbey 2-12 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 1-9
St Michael’s 0-15 Killererin 1-9

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours Hospital Intermediate Football Championship
St Brendan’s 1-16 Clifden 2-8
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 2-21 Carna-Caiseal 0-6
Williamstown 3-12 Ballinasloe 0-13
Oileain Arainn 2-11 Dunmore MacHales 1-9
Claregalway 3-14 Menlough 1-15
Headford 1-10 An Spideal 0-9

Senior Hurling League Group 1
Ardrahan 1-25 Tommy Larkins 2-17

Car Parts Warehouse Junior Football Championship West
St Michael’s 3-11 Claregalway 0-12
Clonbur 3-13 Micheal Breathnach 0-6

Junior Football Championship North
St Gabriel’s 4-11 Annaghdown 0-9

print
Sport
City technology firm to create 50 new jobs
June 18, 2017
MATCH TRACKER – Leinster Hurling Semi-Final, Galway V Offaly
June 17, 2017
Galway Team Named To Face Offaly
June 17, 2017
Galway Maroon into Celtic Challenge Final

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 19, 2017
City technology firm to create 50 new jobs
June 19, 2017
Minister slammed over lack of funding for Galway local access roads

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline