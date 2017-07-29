15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway GAA backs drink driving campaign this weekend

By GBFM News
July 29, 2017

Time posted: 5:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway county Gaelic football team are adding their voice to the County Council’s campaign against drink driving this weekend.

The Road Safety Authority is asking people travelling to Croke Park for the All-Ireland quarter final to leave their cars at home if possible.

More than 30,000 people are expected at Croke Park tomorrow for the double match up of Galway v Kerry and Mayo v Roscommon.

Football clubs from Galway, Mayo, and Roscommon are backing Road Safety Officers across the Western region’s goal of reducing drink driving during the football championships.

New Garda figures show that the number of people caught driving under the influence has risen 18% in the first half of this year.

Noel Gibbons, Road Safety Officer for Mayo, says they aren’t telling people not to celebrate but just to keep safety in mind.

