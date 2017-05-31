15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway GAA in association with Gort Golf Club announce details of Summer Golf Classic

May 31, 2017

Classic To Be Held In Gort Golf Club From Wednesday 28th June To Saturday 1st July

President of Gort Golf Club Joe Byrne has welcomed the opportunity to link with Galway GAA in launching this event. As past Chairman of Galway Hurling, Joe is acutely aware of the challenges facing Galway GAA in providing funds to ensure our County Teams are prepared properly and this is an opportunity, in a joint venture to support both organisations. There is an intrinsic link between GAA and Golf and many past hurlers and footballers play golf which is an opportunity to continue engaging in sport, but probably more importantly it’s a social outlet to maintain and gain friendship.

Chairman of Galway GAA, Pat Kearney, a past member of the Golf Club, believes that joint venture events like this are very important for increasing support and in doing so generating much needed funds. It’s an exciting Summer ahead for our Hurlers and Footballers, and support oﬀ the field is very important.

Chairman of Galway Hurling , Michael Larkin, welcomes this initiative by Gort Golf Club and encourages all Galway GAA friends to participate in the event.

Adrian Quinn Car Sales, Labane are the Main Sponsor for the Golf Classic and both Gort Golf Club and Galway GAA are indebted for his support. We also acknowledge the continued support of Galway GAA Teams Sponsor Supermac’s.

Teams of 4 cost €120, Tee sponsors €100 (combined Team and Tee Sponsorship €170). There will be a special competition for non GUI handicap golfers which aﬀords the opportunity to so many, who are engaged with their Clubs to participate in the event. GAA Clubs are asked to enter a team consisting of GAA Club members and they will participate to play for a generous O’Neills Voucher towards a Club set of jerseys.

Those interested in playing may book on line at Gort Golf Club BRS system, ring the Club at 091-632244, Joe Byrne 087-2625775, John Moylan 087-9165930, Colm Grealish 086-1932511, Michael Larkin 087-8119309.

Sport
Galway GAA Fixtures

