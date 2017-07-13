15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Foroige group takes home prize at Irish Cancer Society Youth Awards

By GBFM News
July 13, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Corofin branch of Foroige was awarded Best Smoking Influences Message for their short film “Voices” at the X-HALE Youth Awards.

The X-HALE initiative was founded in 2011 by the Irish Cancer Society with the goal of creating a tobacco free generation.

In the last seven years it has distributed €140,000 to youth groups making films about the dangers of smoking.

The Irish Cancer Society says that there are still roughly 40,000 people between the ages 10 and 17 that smoke.

