Cillian McDaid

Galway footballers retain FBD League title

By Sport GBFM
January 30, 2017

Time posted: 9:11 am

The Galway footballers retained their FBD League football title after a 2-14 to 0-15 win over Roscommon in Kiltoom. It is Galway’s 8th title in the competition and takes them to the top of the Roll of Honour, one ahead of Mayo. Galway led at half time by 1-8 to 0-8 thanks to a 20th minute goal by Cillian McDaid (pictured) and a second goal early in the second half by Danny Cummins stretched their lead to 2-9 to 0-9, a lead they would not relinquish. Mountbellew Moylough’s Barry McHugh ended a fine tournament with another 0-6 haul, while goalkeeper Rory Lavelle from Inisbofin did his chances of starting next Sunday’s NFL opener against Cork in Pearse Stadium no harm with a series of fine stops.

Galway – R Lavelle; L Burke, D Walsh, D Kyne; G O’Donnell (0-2), G Bradshaw, J Heaney (0-3); F O Curraoin, M Day; T Flynn (0-1), P Conroy, C McDaid (1-1); D Cummins (1-1, 0-1f), S Armstrong, B McHugh (0-6, 2f). Subs: P Cooke for F O Curraoin, D Wynne for C McDaid, F Hanley for D Wynne, P Varley for S Armstrong, P Mannion for M Day.

Roscommon – D O’Malley; S McDermott (0-1), T Featherston, N McInerney; R Stack, S Mullooly, J McManus; T Corcoran, T O’Rourke; F Cregg (0-1), C Murtagh (0-2, 1f), S Killoran; C Connolly (0-1), U Harney, D Smith (0-7, 3f). Subs: E Smith for F Cregg, D Murray for J McManus, C Devaney (0-1) for S Killoran, K Higgins (0-1) for T Corcoran, N Kilroy (0-1f) for C Connolly, N Daly for D Smith.

Referee – L Devenney

With the match report from Kiltoom, here is Kevin O’Dwyer…

After the game, Kevin spoke to Galway manager Kevin Walsh…

Kevin caught up with the Galway Captain Gary O’Donnell (pictured below with his nephew and nieces)

Kevin also spoke to Galway wing back Johnny Heaney…

 

Gary O'Donnell

