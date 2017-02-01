Galway footballers look for 1st league win over Cork in 25 years

Galway will go in search of a first National Football League victory over Cork since 1992 when the sides meet in the Division 2 opener next Sunday in Pearse Stadium. The last two Galway managers, Kevin Walsh and Alan Mulholland both lined out at midfield that day in Pairc Ui Chaoimh when John Tobin’s men won by 0-9 to 0-6, with Niall Finnegan chipping in with 0-3 for the winners. That Galway team 25 years ago was:

Galway: 1. Pat Comer; 2. Enda Geraghty; 3. Francis McWalter; 4. Eoin O’Donnellan; 5. John Fallon; 6. Damien Tummon; 7. Tomas Mannion; 8. Alan Mulholland; 9. Kevin Walsh; 10. Tommy Wilson; 11. Val Daly; 12. Conor O’Dea; 13. Sean De Paor; 14. Conor McGauran; 15. Niall Finnegan. Subs: Ja Fallon and Ian O’Donoghue.

The Connacht Tribune match report is below: