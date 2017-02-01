15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Programme

Galway footballers look for 1st league win over Cork in 25 years

By Sport GBFM
February 1, 2017

Time posted: 10:06 am

Galway will go in search of a first National Football League victory over Cork since 1992 when the sides meet in the Division 2 opener next Sunday in Pearse Stadium. The last two Galway managers, Kevin Walsh and Alan Mulholland both lined out at midfield that day in Pairc Ui Chaoimh when John Tobin’s men won by 0-9 to 0-6, with Niall Finnegan chipping in with 0-3 for the winners. That Galway team 25 years ago was:

Galway: 1. Pat Comer; 2. Enda Geraghty; 3. Francis McWalter; 4. Eoin O’Donnellan; 5. John Fallon; 6. Damien Tummon; 7. Tomas Mannion; 8. Alan Mulholland; 9. Kevin Walsh; 10. Tommy Wilson; 11. Val Daly; 12. Conor O’Dea; 13. Sean De Paor; 14. Conor McGauran; 15. Niall Finnegan. Subs: Ja Fallon and Ian O’Donoghue.

The Connacht Tribune match report is below:

Galway Cork 1992

print
Sport
Deathnotices Wednesday 1st February, 2017
Disruption to water supply in the Creagh area today due to a burst watermain
‘Free To Use’ ‘No Reproduction Fee’ Pictured is Adventurer Gavan Hennigan in Rinnville, Oranmore, Co. Galway Pic. Michael Dillon/Dillon Photography
February 1, 2017
Irishman set to make Ocean Rowing history
irish-rugby
February 1, 2017
Corinthians Cillian Gallagher Named In Irish Team for U20’s Six Nations Opener
Galway Rally
February 1, 2017
Galway International Rally Preview

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
sport@galwaybayfm.ie
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

water-pour
February 1, 2017
Five Galway water supplies taken off EPA risk list
An-Garda-Siochana
February 1, 2017
CCTV footage examined after fight at city service station

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline