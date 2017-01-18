Galway footballers get FBD walkover from GMIT

GMIT have conceded their final round FBD League game to Galway. The game was re-fixed for Friday night in Loughgeorge but will not now go ahead. Galway will know their final opponents on Sunday when Roscommon play Mayo at 2pm in Kiltoom. The students have already been on the receiving end of two heavy defeats in the competition, having lost 5-24 to 0-1 at the hands of Sligo last Sunday and losing to Leitrim by 5-20 to 2-10 the weekend before last. The other two third level colleges, NUIG and IT Sligo meet tomorrow evening and with Connacht Council Secretary John Prenty set to recommend their removal from the FBD League at next week’s Connacht Council Convention, that may be the last game involving the colleges in the competition.

