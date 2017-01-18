15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Galway v GMIT

Galway footballers get FBD walkover from GMIT

By Sport GBFM
January 18, 2017

Time posted: 4:59 pm

GMIT have conceded their final round FBD League game to Galway. The game was re-fixed for Friday night in Loughgeorge but will not now go ahead. Galway will know their final opponents on Sunday when Roscommon play Mayo at 2pm in Kiltoom. The students have already been on the receiving end of two heavy defeats in the competition, having lost 5-24 to 0-1 at the hands of Sligo last Sunday and losing to Leitrim by 5-20 to 2-10 the weekend before last. The other two third level colleges, NUIG and IT Sligo meet tomorrow evening and with Connacht Council Secretary John Prenty set to recommend their removal from the FBD League at next week’s Connacht Council Convention, that may be the last game involving the colleges in the competition.

Sport
N59 action group hits out at delay in submitting method statements in bid to progress road upgrade
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** Connacht Junior Cup Rugby Draw, Sportsground, Galway 25/11/2016 The Launch of the Connacht Junior Cup Competition Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
January 18, 2017
Connacht Junior Cup 1/4 final draw on Sunday
Club All Stars
January 18, 2017
Galway Club Hurling All Stars on Friday night
Lavelle and Day
January 18, 2017
Galway football team v GMIT

n59
January 18, 2017
gbfm-news-leinster-house
January 18, 2017
Oireachtas committee debates role of NPWS in N59 road upgrade controversy

