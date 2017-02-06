15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Damien Comer

Galway footballers draw league opener with Cork

By Sport GBFM
February 6, 2017

Time posted: 9:57 am

A dramatic finish in which Galway substitutes Cillian McDaid and Cathal Sweeney kicked a point each to pull Galway back from the brink of defeat were the main highlights of a lacklustre opening round game of Division 2 of the National Football League in Pearse Stadium. Against the breeze, visitors Cork took the lead in the first half with the games only goal which helped them establish a 1-3 to 0-5 interval lead, before the home side tore into the game just after half time. Inspired by free taker Barry McHugh, the hard working Damien Comer and substitute Michael Daly, Galway hit 4 unanswered points to re-take the lead but for the rest of the game it was tit-for-tat and in the end a draw seemed just about the right result. Reporting is Kevin O’Dwyer…

After the game, Kevin spoke to Galway forward Damien Comer…

