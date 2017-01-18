15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Lavelle and Day

Galway football team v GMIT

By Sport GBFM
January 18, 2017

Time posted: 2:43 pm

Kevin Walsh has named his Galway team for this Friday night’s FBD League round 3 clash against GMIT in Loughgeorge (7.30pm). With a place in the final already secured, Walsh has opted for plenty of rotation to his starting fifteen with ten personnel changes including a whole new defence from last weekend’s win over Leitrim. Pictured above are goalkeeper Ruairi Lavelle and midfielder Michael Day, both natives of Inishbofin, who will line out on the starting team.

Galway (v GMIT):

1. Ruairi Lavelle (Renvyle)

2.Luke Burke (Caltra)

3. Finian Hanley (Salthill Knocknacarra)

4. Sean Corbett (Carna Cashel)

5. Jack Wyndham (An Cheathru Rua)

6. Johnny Duane (St James)

7. Paul Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)

8. Michael Day (Headford)

9. Paul Conroy (St James)

10. Sean Kelly (Moycullen)

11. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

12. Cathal Sweeney (Killannin)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilconly)

14. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew Moylough)

15. Eddie Hoare (St Michaels)

Subs: Manus Breathnach (Spiddal); David Walsh (Killannin), Declan Kyne (Clonbur), David Wynne (Moycullen), Thomas Flynn (Athenry), Johnny Heaney (Killannin), Sean Armstrong (Salthill Knocknacarra), Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen), Danny Cummins (Claregalway), Fiontain O Curraoin (Micheal Breathnach), Peter Cooke (Moycullen).

print
Sport
Construction of Knocknacarra social houses costing twice the national average
Alan Murphy
January 18, 2017
Alan Murphy appointed Galway United U17 Manager
FBD presentation
January 18, 2017
Galway v GMIT game in FBD league now on Friday
John Muldoon Pic
January 18, 2017
John Muldoon extends contract at Connacht

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

news-property-house-housing-mortgage
January 18, 2017
Construction of Knocknacarra social houses costing twice the national average
news-farm-hay-bale
January 18, 2017
Galway tillage farmers en route to national protest amid concerns over lost crops

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline