Galway football team v GMIT

Kevin Walsh has named his Galway team for this Friday night’s FBD League round 3 clash against GMIT in Loughgeorge (7.30pm). With a place in the final already secured, Walsh has opted for plenty of rotation to his starting fifteen with ten personnel changes including a whole new defence from last weekend’s win over Leitrim. Pictured above are goalkeeper Ruairi Lavelle and midfielder Michael Day, both natives of Inishbofin, who will line out on the starting team.

Galway (v GMIT):

1. Ruairi Lavelle (Renvyle)

2.Luke Burke (Caltra)

3. Finian Hanley (Salthill Knocknacarra)

4. Sean Corbett (Carna Cashel)

5. Jack Wyndham (An Cheathru Rua)

6. Johnny Duane (St James)

7. Paul Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)

8. Michael Day (Headford)

9. Paul Conroy (St James)

10. Sean Kelly (Moycullen)

11. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

12. Cathal Sweeney (Killannin)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilconly)

14. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew Moylough)

15. Eddie Hoare (St Michaels)

Subs: Manus Breathnach (Spiddal); David Walsh (Killannin), Declan Kyne (Clonbur), David Wynne (Moycullen), Thomas Flynn (Athenry), Johnny Heaney (Killannin), Sean Armstrong (Salthill Knocknacarra), Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen), Danny Cummins (Claregalway), Fiontain O Curraoin (Micheal Breathnach), Peter Cooke (Moycullen).