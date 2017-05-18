Galway Football Championship Draws made last night

The draws took place last night in Loughgeorge for the next round of games in the Senior and Intermediate football championships. The games are scheduled for the weekend of June 17th/18th.

Senior Football Championship Winners Group:

Caherlistrane v St James

Corofin v Moycullen

Tuam Stars v Salthill Knocknacarra

Leitir Mor v Monivea Abbey

Annaghdown v Mountbellew Moylough

Senior Football Championship Losers Group:

Milltown v Caltra

Cortoon Shamrocks v Killannin

Micheal Breathnach v Barna

St Michaels v Killererin

An Cheathru Rua v Kilconly

Intermediate Football Championship Losers Group:

St Brendans v Clifden

Athenry v Oughterard

Williamstown v Ballinasloe

Carna Cashel v Kilkerrin Clonberne

Intermediate Football Championship Winners Group:

Oranmore Maree v Glenamaddy

Spiddal v Headford

Menlough v Claregalway

Oileain Arainn v Dunmore MacHales