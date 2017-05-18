Galway Football Championship Draws made last night

The draws took place last night in Loughgeorge for the next round of games in the Senior and Intermediate football championships. The games are scheduled for the weekend of June 17th/18th.
Senior Football Championship Winners Group:
Caherlistrane v St James
Corofin v Moycullen
Tuam Stars v Salthill Knocknacarra
Leitir Mor v Monivea Abbey
Annaghdown v Mountbellew Moylough
Senior Football Championship Losers Group:
Milltown v Caltra
Cortoon Shamrocks v Killannin
Micheal Breathnach v Barna
St Michaels v Killererin
An Cheathru Rua v Kilconly
Intermediate Football Championship Losers Group:
St Brendans v Clifden
Athenry v Oughterard
Williamstown v Ballinasloe
Carna Cashel v Kilkerrin Clonberne
Intermediate Football Championship Winners Group:
Oranmore Maree v Glenamaddy
Spiddal v Headford
Menlough v Claregalway
Oileain Arainn v Dunmore MacHales