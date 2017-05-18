15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Galway Football Championship Draws made last night

By Sport GBFM
May 18, 2017

Time posted: 8:04 am

The draws took place last night in Loughgeorge for the next round of games in the Senior and Intermediate football championships. The games are scheduled for the weekend of June 17th/18th.

Senior Football Championship Winners Group:
Caherlistrane v St James
Corofin v Moycullen
Tuam Stars v Salthill Knocknacarra
Leitir Mor v Monivea Abbey
Annaghdown v Mountbellew Moylough

Senior Football Championship Losers Group:
Milltown v Caltra
Cortoon Shamrocks v Killannin
Micheal Breathnach v Barna
St Michaels v Killererin
An Cheathru Rua v Kilconly

Intermediate Football Championship Losers Group:
St Brendans v Clifden
Athenry v Oughterard
Williamstown v Ballinasloe
Carna Cashel v Kilkerrin Clonberne

Intermediate Football Championship Winners Group:
Oranmore Maree v Glenamaddy
Spiddal v Headford
Menlough v Claregalway
Oileain Arainn v Dunmore MacHales

print
Sport
2017 Galway Senior Football Championship Panel Named.
May 17, 2017
Carey Cup Golf – GUI v MGA live updates
May 17, 2017
Galway Senior and Intermediate Championship Draw tonight at 9pm
May 17, 2017
Sean Andy Kelly nominated for U21 Footballer of the Year

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 17, 2017
Enda Kenny steps down – Read his full statement HERE
May 17, 2017
Councillors demand detailed presentation ahead of city bypass CPO

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline