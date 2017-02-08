15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway firm to build 429 bed student accommodation at NUI Galway

By GBFM News
February 8, 2017

Time posted: 1:50 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway contractor JJ Rhatigan has been selected to build a new 429 bed student accommodation block at NUI Galway.

The Salthill-headquartered firm will design and build the accommodation, and works are now underway.

The development will be located at the north of the Newcastle campus.

It’ll comprise 57 units of 6 en-suite rooms, 11 units of 5 en-suite rooms and 8 units of 4 en-suite rooms.

It’ll also include communal areas, office accommodation and covered cycle storage facilities in four blocks ranging from 3-storey to 5-story.

Access to the new student accommodation will be via the existing Corrib Village access road.

It’s hoped the new accommodation block will open in September 2018.

