Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway fire-fighters are taking to the streets today (28/7) to protest at how they’re being treated by council bosses.

They’re marching from Galway Fire Station at Fr. Griffin Road to County Hall at Prospect Hill to hand in a letter outlining their concerns.

SIPTU’s Brendan O’Brien says it’s not about money, it’s about respect – and they’re ready to ballot for strike action if nobody listens.