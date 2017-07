Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than a dozen fire fighters are marching from the fire station at Fr. Griffin Road to County Hall at Prospect Hill to hand in a letter of protest.

They’re outlining their concerns about terms and conditions of the job, the second time they’re undertaken the march this year.

They’re dressed in their uniforms and are carrying SIPTU banners and flags.

The firefighters say they’ve requested meetings with council officials but have yet to be granted a meeting.