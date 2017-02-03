15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway firefighters demonstrate at County Hall over pay and conditions

By GBFM News
February 3, 2017

Time posted: 11:33 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to two dozen members of the Galway Fire Service have turned up at County Hall in the last hour in a last ditch bid to avoid strike action.

They presented a collection of letters to County CEO Kevin Kelly, calling on the County Council to enter into negotiations over a number of long running issues.

Members of the Galway Fire Service claim the local authority has so-far refused to engage in meaningful discussion – and they say this morning’s effort is a last resort.

Issues at the centre of this morning’s action include leave and sickness entitlement, pension concerns, travel and expense rates and uniform related issues.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, Simon Boothe of the Galway Fire Service says they don’t want to be forced into taking industrial action.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
