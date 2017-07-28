15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway firefighters concerned over leave, equipment and working conditions

By GBFM News
July 28, 2017

Time posted: 11:31 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway firefighters say they’re concerned over leave, working conditions and the way the service is managed.

More than a dozen uniformed fire fighters have marched from the fire station at Fr. Griffin Road to County Hall at Prospect Hill to hand in a letter of protest.

But Simon Boot, an organiser of the march, wants to assure people that the marchers came while off duty and services are un-interrupted.

It’s the second time they’ve undertaken a march this year.

Some claim they’re working with substandard equipment, while others say they have not been able to take holidays due to them for a number of years.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
