Galway fire crews tackle major gorse blaze in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fire crews in Galway were under pressure overnight as they tried to bring a major gorse blaze in Connemara under control.

The fire started in the Lettermore area around lunchtime yesterday (3/5) and continued into the early hours of today.

5 units of the fire brigade attended the scene in Lettermore yesterday and eventually brought the blaze under control at around 4 this morning.

A unit of the city fire brigade also attended a vegetation fire on the Headford Road at the Curragh Line at around midnight.

Crews remained at the scene for about an hour and a half.

The Fire Service is once again warning the public not to burn scrub or vegetation.

It is stressing that the burning of dry vegetation in open ground is prohibited from the start of March to the end of August.

Officials warn that such gorse fires put extreme pressure on fire services.