Galway Film Fleadh comes to a close with awards ceremony

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Film Fleadh came to a close last night with an awards presentation ceremony, which took place after the Irish premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

Galway Film Fleadh is a qualifying festival for the Academy Awards with two winners qualifying for the Oscars nominations.

The Best First Short Animation award went to An BéalBocht, which also won the the Don Quijote Award for Animation in a Short Film.

The Best First Short Drama award was presented to The Date.

The Donal Gilligan Award for Best Cinematography in a Short Film went to BurschiWojnerfor WAVE.

Late Afternoon, animated by Cartoon Saloon was presented the award for Best Animated Sequence in a Short Film.

The Best Short Documentary award was jointly given to two entries – Throwline, directed by Mia Mullarkey and Tit for Tatt, directed by Mairéad Ní Thréinir.

The winner of the One Minute Film Festival is Tempo.

The James Horgan Award for Best Animation went to An Island, directed by Rory Byrne.

The Tiernan McBride Award for Best Short Drama was presented to Wave, directed by Benjamin Cleary and TJ O’ Grady Peyton.

The recipients of both the James Horgan Award for Best Animation and the Tiernan McBride Award for Best Short Drama now qualify for Oscar nomination.

The Best Human Rights Feature was named as City of Ghosts, while the Best International First Feature Award went to God’s Own Country.

The award for Best International Feature went to Mad to be Normal while the Best International Feature Documentary award went to All the Wild Horses.

Richard Kendrick was awarded the Best Cinematography in an Irish Feature for Song of Granite.

The Drummer and the Keeper was named the Best Irish First Feature, while Rocky RosMuc took the title of Best Irish Feature Documentary.

The Best Irish Feature award went to Michael Inside.

The Galway Film Fleadh Pitching Award was given to Michelle Lehane for her project Against the Tide, which also awards her a cash prize for the development of a script.

The Bingham Ray New Talent award went to Dafhyd Flynn, an actor in Michael Inside.