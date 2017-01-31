15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway farmers promised weekly run of GLAS payments following protest outside Dáil

By GBFM News
January 31, 2017

Time posted: 5:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway farmers have been promised a weekly run of GLAS payments following a protest outside the Dail today.

The Galway delegation was joined by others nationwide in a demonstration over a four month delay in payments of the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme.

The group argued that the payments were due in October and the funds are urgently required.

The IFA protest outside the Department of Agriculture today was led by the group president Athenry native Joe Healy.

He has since been given assurances that there will be a weekly run of GLAS payments.

