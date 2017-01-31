Galway farmers march outside Dáil over delay in GLAS payments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway farmers are marching outside Dáil Eireann over a four month delay in payments for the GLAS environmental scheme.

Farmers say many deadlines have been missed for payment of the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme.

The IFA’s holding a protest outside the Department of Agriculture this afternoon (until 2.30) with the group’s president Athenry native Joe Healy leading the efforts.

The Department says the delay is due to problems with its IT and administration systems.

Galway Chairperson of the IFA Pat Murphy is leading the local county delegation – he says the payments are badly needed after many false dawns.

PHOTOS: @IFAmedia ON TWITTER.