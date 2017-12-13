15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway family win Christmas holiday to Lapland

By GBFM News
December 13, 2017

Time posted: 4:22 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway family is getting ready to jet off to Lapland after winning the Christmas holiday of a lifetime.

The Clifford-Lambe family from Rockfield Park has won the Find the Elf competition at Gateway Retail Park, Knocknacarra

Emma, Barry, Louise, Katelyn and Michaela are now flying out to Lapland with Sunway Holidays for a once in a lifetime visit to Santa Claus.

The Clifford-Lambe family will visit Santa’s Lapland village and post office where they can meet Santa Claus and Rudolph, as well as enjoying a husky sleigh ride and snowmobile adventure.

